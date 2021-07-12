 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Body mods addict called 'The Human Satan' needs op after removing his navel   (local21news.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't seem human, definitely not Satan, and since when is he a "the"?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm still voting for Trump.

This guy's kinda of sad and cute, I think it's dumb to poke holes in your cheeks because I suffer from dry mouth due to sleep apnea and can't understand anybody but a Mascochist volunteering for that.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
another one?
check out "the black alien project" he's a little more modded than this dude
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Tattoos have certainly outgrown the bad reputation," says a report titled "38 Tattoo Statistics: 2020/2021 Industry, Trends & Demographics." "We no longer live in a world where tattoos are only seen on mob bosses, zealous religious practitioners and hardened criminals. Today's society has slowly accepted tattoos as a work of art. shiatty, cliched art. Oh wow, you've got koi on your arm and a anatomically correct heart with barbed wire on it over your heart? Did you come up with that yourself?"
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're not freaks , they're mentally ill.

Whatever "doctor" provides these kinds of services needs to be in prison.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not a big fan of most of his mods, but I think the nose job was an improvement.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"What does Satan need with a navel?"

screenanarchy.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Eh, if it makes them happy then have at it.

There's worse shiat to be addicted to.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
15.7-inch-long open wound is the name of my staph infection cover band....
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great, now how is he going to get a good job?!?!?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Michel Faro Prado of Praia Grande, Brazil, underwent liposuction and a tummy tuck in March.

Human Satan feeling a wee biatchunky-monkey?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: another one?
check out "the black alien project" he's a little more modded than this dude


No.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't they still make round Band-Aids?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is one severe case of BDD.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
thatsenoughinternetfortoday.gif
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have no navel.

I donated a kidney, which they removed from an incision made at my navel. The doctor made the scar look like a navel. With my shirt off you would never guess I had surgery. If you knew to look might find a faint 1 cm scar on my side where they inserted laparoscopic tools.

/ CSB
 
