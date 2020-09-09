 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Despicable white power minion in for some gru-eling questions from HR at Universal after he makes a gru-some hand singal
1046 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 5:53 PM (37 minutes ago)



ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x242]


Ok, now I know it's a white supremacy symbol since she used it.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hand singal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the little girl. She wanted to show her friends in kindergarten photos from her trip to Universal Studios, and she couldn't because of the hand gesture.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When this picture was taken that stupid made you look circle game was going on. The scumbag lawyers are filing just now hoping you forget that.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
next on the list...the high jacking of thumbs up
 
JRoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What if I want to say something is OK though? Why does hate get the OK sign?

Is this retaliation because of us queers appropriating the rainbow?

I guess I'll try to stick with "hang loose".

🤙🌈🌭🍆🍌👌
 
AnyName
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Must be his white half.  Actually it looks more like he's trying to get a booger off his thumb.  I better get something different....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here we see a double white supremist!!!!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like how they had to blur it out.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JRoo: Is this retaliation because of us queers appropriating the rainbow?


Precisely.  It's no longer possible to intimidate and threaten people with rainbows, an it's YOUR FAULT.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Universal Orlando may have fired that actor, but Florida is still home to a more-despicable character.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just an innocent hand signal, amirite?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stop letting nazis steal stuff
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't do that around Crips
 
Brainsick
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AnyName: [Fark user image image 460x287]

Must be his white half.  Actually it looks more like he's trying to get a booger off his thumb.  I better get something different....

[Fark user image image 720x624]

Here we see a double white supremist!!!!


static01.nyt.comView Full Size

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Weird...almost like context matters

/for the record
//I don't think 'Gru' was flashing it for WP
///but it CAN BE and is used for hateful purposes by hateful people
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AnyName: [Fark user image 460x287]

Must be his white half.  Actually it looks more like he's trying to get a booger off his thumb.  I better get something different....

[Fark user image 720x624]

Here we see a double white supremist!!!!


That hand signal can also mean "Three (balls or outs)" when used by an umpire during a baseball game. It's also used in Japan to mean "coin" (literal) or "money" (contextual), with the focus being on the circular shape of the thumb and index finger.

Why, it's almost as if that hand signal has different meanings depending on the context in which it's used! Especially when it's used by Black people to send some sort of message other than "I am a white supremacist"!
 
phedex
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I will say this.  i didn't know shiat about that symbol until somewhat recently in the last 12 months, and thats only because I followed the kind of news sites that report that sort of thing.

It is entirely possible that this person playing this character was just doing something that the character did in the movies, i'm not quite ready to pile on them.  Im sure its upsetting for the kid but I have a hard time believing some 10 dollar an hour, sweaty mess inside a costume was puprosely doing this shiat, unlike the roger stone nerds and others above.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Just an innocent hand signal, amirite?
[Fark user image image 425x292]
[Fark user image image 425x509]


The top one is obviously more of the stupid circle game. The bottom is stupid racist that listened to 4chan.
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So for all the geniuses in the thread no it didn't mean shiat until a bunch of white supremacists made it.

If I stand in line at Arbys screaming seig heil over and over I can't claim it doesn't make me a white supremacist just because it didn't have meaning before Hitler was born.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Stop letting nazis steal stuff


Yeah, the right wants to offend and the left wants to be offended. So this stuff keeps on keeping on
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Brainsick: AnyName: [Fark user image image 460x287]

Must be his white half.  Actually it looks more like he's trying to get a booger off his thumb.  I better get something different....

[Fark user image image 720x624]

Here we see a double white supremist!!!!

[static01.nyt.com image 600x400]
[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x147]
Weird...almost like context matters

/for the record
//I don't think 'Gru' was flashing it for WP
///but it CAN BE and is used for hateful purposes by hateful people


Somebody tell Karen that "P"s aren't pointy at the front. She's proud of one thing and she still sucks at it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look up "Italian cartoon chef" and I swear at least half of 'em are doing it...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This hand gesture was brought to you by the number 6.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Universal Orlando may have fired that actor, but Florida is still home to a more-despicable character.

[Fark user image image 350x350]


Did they fire him because it doesn't sound like it? They haven't identified them (probably because it would instantly open them up to a defamation suit) and just said "no longer works for us" which could mean they already quit a while back. You really need to read what they say and remember PR twists shiat.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cash grab... Any opportunity to sue for money is a golden opportunity to sue for money...
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: When this picture was taken that stupid made you look circle game was going on. The scumbag lawyers are filing just now hoping you forget that.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

fark letting the white power people claim this gesture
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

King Something: AnyName: [Fark user image 460x287]

Must be his white half.  Actually it looks more like he's trying to get a booger off his thumb.  I better get something different....

[Fark user image 720x624]

Here we see a double white supremist!!!!

That hand signal can also mean "Three (balls or outs)" when used by an umpire during a baseball game. It's also used in Japan to mean "coin" (literal) or "money" (contextual), with the focus being on the circular shape of the thumb and index finger.

Why, it's almost as if that hand signal has different meanings depending on the context in which it's used! Especially when it's used by Black people to send some sort of message other than "I am a white supremacist"!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nijika: So for all the geniuses in the thread no it didn't mean shiat until a bunch of white supremacists made it.

If I stand in line at Arbys screaming seig heil over and over I can't claim it doesn't make me a white supremacist just because it didn't have meaning before Hitler was born.


It was selected specifically for giving themselves the benefit of the doubt as a common gesture. That's the purpose of a dog whistle.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
article:  The "OK" hand gesture has been defined as a sign used to indicate "hate" by the American Anti-Defamation League.

just an fyi:  Most people on this planet are *not* Americans, and if you start tagging people in any image that use an OK sign, you're going to look like morons. 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: When this picture was taken that stupid made you look circle game was going on. The scumbag lawyers are filing just now hoping you forget that.


"Circle game" is exactly what the right-wing trolls call it. Except the only reason they play the "circle game" is to try to trigger the libs. Well that, and risk their own employment status.
 
Elzar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: King Something: AnyName: [Fark user image 460x287]

Must be his white half.  Actually it looks more like he's trying to get a booger off his thumb.  I better get something different....

[Fark user image 720x624]

Here we see a double white supremist!!!!

That hand signal can also mean "Three (balls or outs)" when used by an umpire during a baseball game. It's also used in Japan to mean "coin" (literal) or "money" (contextual), with the focus being on the circular shape of the thumb and index finger.

Why, it's almost as if that hand signal has different meanings depending on the context in which it's used! Especially when it's used by Black people to send some sort of message other than "I am a white supremacist"!

[i.pinimg.com image 400x494]


Two on the nipples, rest kneed the breast
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: leeksfromchichis: Stop letting nazis steal stuff

Yeah, the right wants to offend and the left wants to be offended. So this stuff keeps on keeping on


We should do for every stolen meme, and 👌 is a stolen meme, what we did for santorum. Take it back and drown it out.
 
illegal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lmao, you poor fools. Yeah this guy made a white power symbol, we blotted it out but take our word.
 
illegal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: leeksfromchichis: Stop letting nazis steal stuff

Yeah, the right wants to offend and the left wants to be offended. So this stuff keeps on keeping on


Loving every minute.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I feel bad for the little girl. She wanted to show her friends in kindergarten photos from her trip to Universal Studios, and she couldn't because of the hand gesture.


She couldn't because her school and classroom is run by total, drooling morons. That's assuming said denial even happened and isn't a fantasy invented by a family out for a payday.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nytmare: Intrepid00: When this picture was taken that stupid made you look circle game was going on. The scumbag lawyers are filing just now hoping you forget that.

"Circle game" is exactly what the right-wing trolls call it. Except the only reason they play the "circle game" is to try to trigger the libs. Well that, and risk their own employment status.


I was playing that game as a kid, back in the early 90's, before I even understood what racism and politics were.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: UltimaCS: Just an innocent hand signal, amirite?
[Fark user image image 425x292]
[Fark user image image 425x509]

The top one is obviously more of the stupid circle game. The bottom is stupid racist that listened to 4chan.


Nobody older than 12 plays the circle game.
 
