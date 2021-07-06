 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   A 19th century "Witch Bottle" containing hair, teeth, and urine has been discovered. Today we call that a Jacksonville Casserole   (metro.co.uk) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong, Subby. You forgot the Maxwell House coffee grounds & a pinch of Swisher Sweet blunt in it. Alternately, using Budweiser, Bacardi & a bit of Jenkins BBQ in it makes a "Duval Dipper". 

/You don't want to know about a "Cowford Quiche"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sources say experts are still debating which witch bottle wish was wished, wishing they could discern which....
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh dip!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People still do this now, and it's just as weird and stupid as ever.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Spooked Chris now fears he might have disturbed an ancient curse and has returned the items to their original location to avoid 'any bad juju'.

2500 years of logic and rational thought and we still believe this nonsense.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Less disgusting than a bezoar.
 
