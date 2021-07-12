 Skip to content
(WGNO)   Waffle House waitress arrested after allegedly getting high in the bathroom. Digital Underground unimpressed   (wgno.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Methamphetamine, 31-year-old Candace Townsend, Drug paraphernalia, Crime, arrest report, Criminal justice, Convention on Psychotropic Substances, Louisiana  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
High in the bathroom? At The Waffle House? That has to be the most innocuous thing that has ever happened at a Waffle House. Those cops must have been really bored. Obviously this must be the rich part of Monroe La.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd expect this thing at a...wait a second, Waffle House would be on the top of my list.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How LONG was she in there? They called the cops for a non-emergency, and they showed up. Probably at least a few minutes, maybe longer. And she was still in there?
If you're "sneaking" stuff, you have to be...sneaky.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waffle House is great because you dont have to get all dressed up like you're going to Denny's.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I always ask if the waitress wants to get high in the back seat of my car. No need to use the dirty restroom.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be more surprised if the Waffle House waitress wasn't high at 4:00am.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Should have gone to EYE-HOP.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Humpty
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds pretty much par for the course. She must have been tripping balls for someone to call the cops on her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x821]


I've seen this meme too many times. I swear there's no one at my local Waffle House that even parties much less keeps a J behind their ear.

They are very straight laced where Iive.

It's a shame....
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope whomever ratted her out gets ass cancer.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

She was in the Men's room....someone probably snitched that she was coming out of the mens' room.

If she went into the back store room or even out back by the dumpsters, no one would've given a shiat.

well..wrong choice of words but you get the idea.


/waffle house fan
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: I hope whomever ratted her out gets ass cancer.


or gets a waffle shoved up their forehead....


Fark user imageView Full Size


"er...all I saw was a waitress coming out of the men's room....I didn't expect to get a waffle shoved into my forehead!"
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's lucky she didn't end up scattered, smothered, and covered.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x821]

I've seen this meme too many times. I swear there's no one at my local Waffle House that even parties much less keeps a J behind their ear.

They are very straight laced where Iive.

It's a shame....


The Waffle House at Lawrenceville Hwy and 285 is insane.  My last time there, a methed out street character with giant red eyes (her eyes were seriously blood red) kept coming in and arguing with the staff and they were like "GTFO you skanky biatch!"  Go to that one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: She's lucky she didn't end up scattered, smothered, and covered.


no no no.....she wanted to get scattered, smothered, and covered.

in man syrup of course....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you want to spend your tax money, well, you do you.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thus ending the terrible scourge of people catching a buzz to take the edge off their wage slavery/make it through another shift. Yay for the police.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Waffle House at Lawrenceville Hwy and 285 is insane.  My last time there, a methed out street character with giant red eyes (her eyes were seriously blood red) kept coming in and arguing with the staff and they were like "GTFO you skanky biatch!"  Go to that one


LA?   I'm in GA....no way am I driving that far for a methed out WH waitress. I'll just go to the taco bell and hang out by their dumpsters...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there restaurants where the staff isn't doing coke?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Yay for the police.


meanwhile....someone is getting away with murder in LA....and the jail is full with people selling loose joints.

amazing country we live in.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will but I love WH.

And I assume everyone on the premises, employees and customers, are high out of their minds.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Are there restaurants where the staff isn't doing coke?


No coke....pepsi


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
smilbandit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that person doing in the bathroom of a waffle house?  You said, "getting high".  survey says, "70".
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah 4am & meth, how else you gonna work that shiatty job at that time, you don't make enough for coke. If you can fly a bombing run from Guam on it you can take a drunk persons order at the Waffle House.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: And I assume everyone on the premises, employees and customers, are high out of their minds.


Not in my local WH....I've asked.

There's a really nice waitress at mine and I've had a few discussions with her about the subject.

First day I met her when it opened (its a new one) I asked where I could get some weed, she told me, she didn't party and wasn't aware of anyone at her WH that could tell me where to get some.

I had to ask her if I was at a waffle house or a house of christ.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet she wouldn't be able to afford meth if she was given a living wage.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waffle House of Christ

"How would you like your communion wafers?"
"Scattered, smothered, crucified and resurrected."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food service runs on drugs.

Don't like it? Welll.... cook yer own damn slop.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: Waffle House of Christ

"How would you like your communion wafers?"
"Scattered, smothered, crucified and resurrected."


When the Waffle House cook makes the sign of the cross...you know you're in trouble....
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the entire staff isn't taking turns away from the front of the restaurant to get high, you're not at a Waffle House.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The modern world finds fewer and fewer spaces for mediocrity.  Folks can't just be a schlub, make enough to live on, and go about their life.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: PirateKing: She's lucky she didn't end up scattered, smothered, and covered.

no no no.....she wanted to get scattered, smothered, and covered.

in man syrup of course....


The first time I went to Waffle House, I had no idea about the hashbrown lingo. Waittress asked my friend "How do you want it, baby?" And he said "Smothered, covered, and topped." I was sure she was tryna get in his pants. Then she asked me the same question and I was speechless.
 
entitygm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: steklo: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x821]

I've seen this meme too many times. I swear there's no one at my local Waffle House that even parties much less keeps a J behind their ear.

They are very straight laced where Iive.

It's a shame....

The Waffle House at Lawrenceville Hwy and 285 is insane.  My last time there, a methed out street character with giant red eyes (her eyes were seriously blood red) kept coming in and arguing with the staff and they were like "GTFO you skanky biatch!"  Go to that one.


Every time I pass that one it looks sketchy as hell, guess appearances aren't deceiving.  It's also one of those odd locations where it's a lone restaurant with no other real commercial business anywhere nearby, just hotels and doctors and such.
Sounds like a stabby sort of place.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Food service runs on drugs.

Don't like it? Welll.... cook yer own damn slop.


I was 16 at the time, when I was working in a restaurant and cut my finger with a knife in the kitchen, the boss tells Sally, a waitress to take me to the hospital for stiches...

on the way there, she tells me to open the glove box, there's a joint in it and she asked me to "spark it up" before we get to the hospital.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: PirateKing: She's lucky she didn't end up scattered, smothered, and covered.

no no no.....she wanted to get scattered, smothered, and covered.

in man syrup of course....


They usually only have maple.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: I had no idea about the hashbrown lingo.


Huge fan of the WH...and still to this day, haven't memorized the hasbrown toppings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: And I assume everyone on the premises, employees and customers, are high out of their minds.

Not in my local WH....I've asked.

There's a really nice waitress at mine and I've had a few discussions with her about the subject.

First day I met her when it opened (its a new one) I asked where I could get some weed, she told me, she didn't party and wasn't aware of anyone at her WH that could tell me where to get some.

I had to ask her if I was at a waffle house or a house of christ.


I hope I never wander into this location.
**shudder**
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Allegedly getting high?

This was in Monroe, LA. You can be fairly certain she was high as everyone else working that shift.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: FTA

She was in the Men's room....someone probably snitched that she was coming out of the mens' room.

If she went into the back store room or even out back by the dumpsters, no one would've given a shiat.

well..wrong choice of words but you get the idea.


/waffle house fan


a uniformed employee may be cleaning a bathroom or what have you. i'm guessing some customer opened the door, smelled the sizzle crak pop and freaked. it's sad.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: I hope I never wander into this location.


Actually because it was brand new?  I didn't stick to the floor.

It's nice to know that I can take the family to the new one near our home but If I'm alone?  I'm going to the one on the other side of town where its more...adventurous for lack of a better term.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: I hope whomever ratted her out gets ass cancer.


I figure a co-worker ratted her out, but if she is smoking meth on the job I bet she is a terrible co-worker.

If she smokes and then cleaned up the entire restaurant, no one would complain.  I imagine she would start dancing and singing and laughing (maybe all at once) but not working after getting high.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: i'm guessing some customer opened the door, smelled the sizzle crak pop and freaked. it's sad.


I remember when my kids started the first day of middle school and my step-daugher comes home...

Step-Daughter: OMG, some boy was smoking pot from an apple at the bus stop!
Me: Oh?  What did you do?
Step-Daughter: I ratted him out to the bus driver!
Me: Snitches get stitches ya know....
Step-Daughter: Yeah that's what the bus driver said...

Since then she's been a fan of medical 420 for her IBS issues. But from time to time I remind her of that story...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've always just assumed everyone working at Waffle House was high anyway.
Be more surprised if they were sober.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I've always just assumed everyone working at Waffle House was high anyway.


Well..I'm a pot head and whenever I go into a Waffle House I assume the staff is just as high as I am. I mean, it takes like 10 mins to get my order from the grill to the counter...


My ode to Waffle House and NO...they will NOT put this on their Juke Box!


Sitting At The Counter Of A Waffle House
Youtube K2p7YFWvjBs
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PirateKing: They usually only have maple.


I think they offer a diet syrup too.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe it's technically correct, but I don't think of smoking meth as "getting high" exactly.
 
