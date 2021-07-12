 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLP)   If you're going to shoot paintballs at city cameras, wear a mask, because,ya know, they take pictures   (wwlp.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Springfield police, year-old Manuel Torres, Arrest, Paintball, Law enforcement agency powers, Paintball marker, counts of defacement of property  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 4:50 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'oh
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Going out on a limb to say it's not his first bad decision
Fark user image
 
huntercr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He wasn't wearing a facemask?? Paint ball guns are dangerous, yo.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

huntercr: He wasn't wearing a facemask?? Paint ball guns are dangerous, yo.


At least wear safety glasses! And a cup in case of ricochets.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Like people in public who walk up to your camera, and say "I don't consent to having my picture taken".
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It can't take anymore pictures. Camera dyed.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Springfield, MA; enter at your own risk.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask is very conspicuous...
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I woulda thought that was more of a Shelbyville idea.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I woulda thought that was more of a Shelbyville idea.


This guy is Simpons AF, yo.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.