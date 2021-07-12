 Skip to content
TikTok trend of whitening teeth with Mr. Clean Magic Eraser is not safe say dentists, common sense
64
•       •       •

64 Comments     (+0 »)
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

-heather dunn


According to the product's U.S. patent, Magic Erasers contain melamine, sulfurous acid, formaldehyde, and sodium.


American Idiot Girl scrupulously avoids ALL fluoride, prefers formaldehyde!

and it's no prob that she scrubbed ALL the protective enamel off her teeth with a melamine sponge, swishing her mouth out daily with coconut oil will make it all better!

-dangerous idiots should not be given media platforms to "influence" other idiots. MOST americans are idiots. therefore, "social media" is the worst invention of modern times.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oil pulling is just swishing some oil in your mouth for a few minutes and then spitting it out. It has no beneficial effects.

Here's the Material Safety Data Sheet

It's not horrifying but I assume they didn't test for someone using it on their teeth every day for 2 years. I bet she has super cancer.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/era​s​ers-edge/

Magic Erasers DO NOT contain Formaldehyde, they're completely NON-TOXIC

formaldehyde-melamine-sodium bisulfite copolymers are/is not Formaldehyde

Look at this MSDS for Magic Erasers.  Stop spreading 2006 email chain rumors.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Shhhh... don't tell them)
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.  Everyone knows you're supposed to use Tide Pods.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As safe as whitening strips

Not very
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it whitens and sterilizes the user.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weirdly, I just used some of those erasers over the weekend.

They're not actually magic.  And they fell apart pretty quick.

I had better luck with a damp rag.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have been drinking bleach to cure COVID. This is as an absolute shock in light of that.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn.  Guess I'll go back to using Wite-Out then.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass. Everyone knows Brillo Pads and Scrubbing Bubbles are the jam.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*furiously shoving magic erasers in mouth*
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense, just fill up all the holes with melamine.

While we're on dental care, I can no longer find Colgate Zero on the shelves here in Montreal. Has it been discontinued? I quite liked it.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet is a self-correcting algorithm.  Eventually.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now she has a tongue like a cat.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinking bleach is best because it whitens as it kills.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever invented TikTok needs to be the recipient of the lifetime Darwin award.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

what are you talking about? all i did was copy paste from the linked article. and tons of cosmetics people use contain formaldehyde, such as: nail polishes, nail hardeners, eyelash glues, hair gels, soaps, makeup, shampoos, lotions, and deodorants, among other products. because it is a great preservative. this may or may not be a big deal, but either way no one should put these products in their mouth.

now, if what your saying is that formaldehyde-melamine-sodium bisulfite is a compound, not a free form of formaldehyde (or anything that releases formaldehyde over time), ok, sure. i did not know that. sorry. that is not made clear in TFA.

NONE of that changes the fact that dental fluoride is NOT harmful to humans, scraping off your natural tooth enamel with a micro-abrasive sponge is BAD, and a mouthful of coconut oil won't fix stupid.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magic eraser my ass.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: oil pulling is just swishing some oil in your mouth for a few minutes and then spitting it out. It has no beneficial effects.


And here I thought it was being all fancy and lubing up to jerk off.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time yet again for my "TikTok is stupid, and you should feel stupid if you try any of the harmful or stupid acts depicted on TikTok to the detriment of your own safety or health" rant?

Ahem. AHE-HEM.

TikTok is stupid, and you should feel stupid if you try any of the harmful or stupid acts depicted on TikTok to the detriment of your own safety or health.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: scraping off your natural tooth enamel with a micro-abrasive sponge is BAD


Most toothpastes are just micro-abrasive pastes.  I think the main concern is the chemicals inside the erasers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: oil pulling is just swishing some oil in your mouth for a few minutes and then spitting it out. It has no beneficial effects.

Here's the Material Safety Data Sheet

It's not horrifying but I assume they didn't test for someone using it on their teeth every day for 2 years. I bet she has super cancer.



There are lots of pseudo-science wellness fads that involve 'pulling'.  I wonder where that particular trope fits in their brains that it makes sense, when that's not how anything (including osmosis) works.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Here we have the contrary denier. More concerned with the product being maligned (probably has stock in the company) than with somebody using it improperly in a way that might make them seriously ill or even kill them.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It kind of broke my heart when the girl with the ten thousand gigawatt smile showed up with some yeller teefs.
But I got over it.
Carly Simon - You're So Vain
Youtube j13oJajXx0M
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week the trend for TikTok users was putting their babies on train tracks. Now the trend is to whiten their teeth with household cleaning products.

What asinine trend follows putting your offspring in harms way AND putting your self in harms way? My guess is the next TikTok trend will involve putting others in harms way. Get ready "Elderly People Tipping" or "Aggravating Zoo Animals."
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magic erasers are the best and easiest way to clean the inside of your car windshield.  Get it wet, wash the window, dry it, then windex it and you'll have a showroom new windshield in less than five minutes.  It's a game changer and beats the never-ending scrubbing trying to get that inside oil film off that develops over time.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Weirdly, I just used some of those erasers over the weekend.

They're not actually magic.  And they fell apart pretty quick.

I had better luck with a damp rag.


Yeah, I don't get the hype, either.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What an Oil Pull might look like:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov,


That is a hell of a plan you got there.
 
db2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"TikTok trend" is guaranteed to be followed by something mind-bogglingly stupid.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Melamine foam in and of itself should be non-toxic.  Anything else, that could be an issue.  I don't think the Chinese factory that made your magic erasers is ISO certified, but what do I know.

As for clean melamine foam, that should be harmless.  It is not harder than healthy enamel.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
TikTok users.
Magic Eraser.

Sounds like a win to me.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Magic erasers are the best and easiest way to cure presbyopia.  Get your eye wet, wash the cornea, dry it, then windex it and you'll have a showroom new eyeball in less than five minutes.  It's a game changer and beats the never-ending optometrist visits trying to correct that refractive error that develops over time.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've tried Tide Pods; they taste like cilantro.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If anyone mentions oil pulling exclude your brain from hearing anything else that comes out of their mouth. That person is a moran. Unless they are attractive and you're trying to sleep with them.

/Just brush your teeth and use a dentist approved mouthwash.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While I have no intention of trying this, I think the dentists may be exaggerating just a touch.

TFA: "It's basically foam that's hard as glass and acts as a really abrasive sandpaper, meaning, yeah, your teeth are white because you scrubbed all the enamel off."

Melamine foam is about 3000 grit, meaning you could safely use it on glass without scratching.

Meanwhile:

Melamine sponge can remove stains from the tooth surface more effectively and less invasively compared to a conventional toothbrush. As no new scratches are made on the tooth surface when using a melamine sponge brush, the risk of re-staining is reduced. Cleaning using a melamine sponge brush can be easily and effectively performed at home and in a dental office.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Magic erasers are the best and easiest way to cure presbyopia.  Get your eye wet, wash the cornea, dry it, then windex it and you'll have a showroom new eyeball in less than five minutes.  It's a game changer and beats the never-ending optometrist visits trying to correct that refractive error that develops over time.


Sighhh I knew I sounded like a leisure suit wearing cheap sales pitch, dangit.  It actually is great on the inside of windshields and I wish I knew about it earlier.  Still +1 internet for you though lol
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Melamine foam (magic erasers) are pretty much inert. It's used in a number of industries.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great idea.  Brilliant!  Simple!  Wash it down with a Tide pod ya dumb farker.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Makes sense, just fill up all the holes with melamine.

While we're on dental care, I can no longer find Colgate Zero on the shelves here in Montreal. Has it been discontinued? I quite liked it.


There was a recall. Possible contamination
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: While I have no intention of trying this, I think the dentists may be exaggerating just a touch.

TFA: "It's basically foam that's hard as glass and acts as a really abrasive sandpaper, meaning, yeah, your teeth are white because you scrubbed all the enamel off."

Melamine foam is about 3000 grit, meaning you could safely use it on glass without scratching.

Meanwhile:

Melamine sponge can remove stains from the tooth surface more effectively and less invasively compared to a conventional toothbrush. As no new scratches are made on the tooth surface when using a melamine sponge brush, the risk of re-staining is reduced. Cleaning using a melamine sponge brush can be easily and effectively performed at home and in a dental office.


hey, thanks for a legitimate link!

both my earlier comments were based purely on BELIEVING TFA. perhaps i should not have been so naive.

still, "oil pulling" is a waste of coconut oil and dental use of fluoride is not dangerous. my 21 YO coworker told me the other day that she learned from youtube that fluoridated water supplies destroy the human pineal gland. and apparently after this happens your life is ruined, as the pineal gland is the biological seat of the soul, or something.....

sigh.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Goddamn there are some dumb mfers out there.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nothing gets my teeth the whitest like the Krylon touch.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think it's safe to say that social media, overall, has made us significantly dumber as a society, and in an alarmingly short time
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phenn: skyotter: Weirdly, I just used some of those erasers over the weekend.

They're not actually magic.  And they fell apart pretty quick.

I had better luck with a damp rag.

Yeah, I don't get the hype, either.


They work far better on stained countertops (mines the ancient old type, not your fancy granite) than a damp rag. Wine, the rubber marks under toaster legs, the odd unknown marks.

And I'm generally on your side: damp rag plus elbow grease cleans most stuff.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BAKER VIDEO WITH JACOPO!
Youtube _WXcuzDJ488
 
Goimir
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh no
Oh no
Oh no no no no
 
