(VT Digger)   There's "grass fed beef" and then there's whatever this is
    Milk, Dairy farming, Cattle, Dairy cattle, pieces of stainless steel wire, cows' feed, Eustis Cable Enterprises, broadband internet  
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Internet-ready beef.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't call a reporter, call a lawyer.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wi-fi-gyu
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those poor animals :(
 
Sasquach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Grass, fed-beef and grass-fed beef are very different things
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't call a reporter, call a lawyer.


Reporter is free. the lawyers they gonna come running
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump steaks?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Three cows have died and more are showing symptoms of "hardware disease."

Gonna have to RMA ticket those cows.
 
rdyb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Milk kills. So does trying to automate harvest of 500 tons of feed hay and not having eyes on the field, apparently. And for those who dnrtfa, not that consumer choices make much difference, but if you're willing to stop eating meat, leave the grass fed stuff to the hardcore bloodmouths
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
5G ready beef
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Three cows have died and more are showing symptoms of "hardware disease."

Gonna have to RMA ticket those cows.


untha.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rdyb: Milk kills. So does trying to automate harvest of 500 tons of feed hay and not having eyes on the field, apparently. And for those who dnrtfa, not that consumer choices make much difference, but if you're willing to stop eating meat, leave the grass fed stuff to the hardcore bloodmouths


Looks like someone hasn't heard of the Food Chain:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Threecows have died? Crap.

hackaday.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was a long story where no one really seems to be in the wrong. Someone made a mistake and left some wire in a field, and things got all farked up. I hope they all work things out.
 
illegal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fighting climate change one cow at a time.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Grass-fed beef is an acquired taste, but once acquired there's no going back.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you leave trash in a hay field it will end up in a cow's dinner.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lemme guess... the wiring was insulated an edible soy bean protein covering? If your cows are that desperate I suggest a new line of work
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hope someone was bonded and insured.
 
GORDON
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's possible that a large spool of wire was left in a field, and no one noticed it and it entered the feed cycle.

It's more likely a bunch of used wire was tossed as waste, that would be much harder to spot.

Electricians/wire pullers are famous for leaving messes.  This doesn't feel like a "no one to blame" situation.  A thing that will kill cows was negligently disposed of in a place with cows.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

groppet: 5G ready beef


A delicious Hotspot.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nobody heard about cow magnets?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
