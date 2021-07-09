 Skip to content
(NYPost)   There's something different about this swimming pool. Perhaps it's the 196 foot depth or the underwater city   (nypost.com) divider line
46
    More: Strange, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, United Arab Emirates, Burj Khalifa, world's deepest pool, Deep Dive Dubai, Dubai, Olympic swimming pool look, entire world  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Underwater caves to explore, I've watched enough of this guy's videos to know that ain't going to end well
This hole has killed 16 people
Youtube A3yaednyAjI

Seriously I think he has like ten videos just on people drowning in caves
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really curious how they clean it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Really curious how they clean it.


Just like a normal pool.  Two turnovers a day would only be about 11,000 gpm of water circulation.  Send that to a bank of media filters.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Really curious how they clean it.


It's Dubai, so I'm guessing Indonesian slaves.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be cool, but it's located in a backwards theocratic hellhole so I'll never get to experience it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds cool, but I haven't mastered scuba diving yet.

But no hole is too deep for my friend Big Willy.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Really curious how they clean it.


metric sh*tton of chlorine
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing what you can build when you don't care about human rights, your water or energy consumption, and also have a huge inferiority complex compared to your Emirati neighbors while compensating for something...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robodog: It might be cool, but it's located in a backwards theocratic hellhole so I'll never get to experience it.


Is that worse or better than a frontwards theocratic hellhole?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skyotter: Really curious how they clean it.


It's Dubai. They throw indentured foreign workers at the problem until it's solved.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems like a dumb way to die.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yay, a tourist attraction for assholes who enjoy luxuries built on the misery of slaves.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: [i.ytimg.com image 850x637]


You maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is at the bottom of Eagle's Nest Cave, near Weeks Watched, FL, where the sinkhole bottoms out and the cave starts to expand horizontally:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Between reading about how easy it is to drown while cave diving, and the story of Nutty Putty out in Utah, I've been pretty thoroughly put off of caves.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oil money can buy you a whole lotta sh*t.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Due to the 86 degrees Fahrenheit water temperature, swimmers are advised to wear a thin wetsuit while taking a dip in the Deep Dive.

"Man, this water's warm."

"Yea, and it's deep, too!"
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: This is at the bottom of Eagle's Nest Cave, near Weeks Watched, FL, where the sinkhole bottoms out and the cave starts to expand horizontally:

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Between reading about how easy it is to drown while cave diving, and the story of Nutty Putty out in Utah, I've been pretty thoroughly put off of caves.


Yep, any caving I do will be at a tabletop, set to dice, with a group of friends. Otherwise, fark that.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let's take a gamble on how many days it will take for that site to earn its first death by drowning!
 
kindms
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Yay, a tourist attraction for assholes who enjoy luxuries built on the misery of slaves.


So dont visit the south. Oh you meant Dubai
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Let's take a gamble on how many days it will take for that site to earn its first death by drowning!


If you're counting the slave labor, it's probably already happened. Just a fun surprise for the tourists diving into the "underwater city."
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Top Secret! (8/9) Movie CLIP - Underwater Barfight (1984) HD
Youtube MfRi-a8hPh0
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeaaaaaah....you'd really want a training part that was rectangular to teach people how to go that deep safely because diving is hard enough already.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
Dubai apparently
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

Nice they have bathrooms so that you don't have to leave the pool.
BRB guys, gotta drop a duce.

/ though it's kinda weird they have people watching you.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a guy in one of my groups that was working on this project. He's sent us pics and updates over the past couple of years. He was doing lighting and low power work. They've been working on it for 6 years. The scale is unbelievably big.

Says that they circulate all 3.7 million gallons every 6 hours through a volcanic rock / UV light based filter system.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Nice they have bathrooms so that you don't have to leave the pool.
BRB guys, gotta drop a duce.

/ though it's kinda weird they have people watching you.


it's a very specific fetish, I'll give you that.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: This is at the bottom of Eagle's Nest Cave, near Weeks Watched, FL, where the sinkhole bottoms out and the cave starts to expand horizontally:

[Fark user image 425x566]

Between reading about how easy it is to drown while cave diving, and the story of Nutty Putty out in Utah, I've been pretty thoroughly put off of caves.


I've taken some scuba diving lessons, but cave diving would be a hard pass. Seeing a sign like that...what's the next tier up from "hard pass"?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone else want to swim to the bottom to see if their turd sinks or flo....oops...diarrhea.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Nice they have bathrooms so that you don't have to leave the pool.
BRB guys, gotta drop a duce.

/ though it's kinda weird they have people watching you.


In some places, that costs extra.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Robo Beat: This is at the bottom of Eagle's Nest Cave, near Weeks Watched, FL, where the sinkhole bottoms out and the cave starts to expand horizontally:

[Fark user image 425x566]

Between reading about how easy it is to drown while cave diving, and the story of Nutty Putty out in Utah, I've been pretty thoroughly put off of caves.

I've taken some scuba diving lessons, but cave diving would be a hard pass. Seeing a sign like that...what's the next tier up from "hard pass"?


"Fark.  No."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skyotter: Really curious how they clean it.


Whole lotta these guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: Lochsteppe: Robo Beat: This is at the bottom of Eagle's Nest Cave, near Weeks Watched, FL, where the sinkhole bottoms out and the cave starts to expand horizontally:

[Fark user image 425x566]

Between reading about how easy it is to drown while cave diving, and the story of Nutty Putty out in Utah, I've been pretty thoroughly put off of caves.

I've taken some scuba diving lessons, but cave diving would be a hard pass. Seeing a sign like that...what's the next tier up from "hard pass"?

"Fark.  No."


Cave divers are a very special breed. There are some really easy and safe ones in Florida, many accessible from the ocean, but there are a lot of far more dangerous ones.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

akya: MythDragon: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Nice they have bathrooms so that you don't have to leave the pool.
BRB guys, gotta drop a duce.

/ though it's kinda weird they have people watching you.

it's a very specific fetish, I'll give you that.


Apparently not in China where all of the hotels have a window between the bathroom and bedroom.  Makes things awkward when sharing a room with family you're not married to.
 
mmojo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cave diving is not for everybody. It's very expensive, requires massive amounts of training and is absurdly dangerous. (You WILL see dead bodies pulled out of the caves) But you get to see things most others will never see. Plus the self discipline it requires is unmatched in any other sport. Which people like.

/quit when I had kids
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
196 feet deep sounds like a good way to kill divers that don't pay attention. I dove the Blue Hole in Belize. They drill you with warnings to always pay very close attention to your depth as many have died there.
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: Anyone else want to swim to the bottom to see if their turd sinks or flo....oops...diarrhea.


at even 20 feet down the pressure is crazy. I cant imagine what 196feet would be like

tried scuba diving in Cancun (la isla mujeres) and it was one of the coolest things ever.
 
Slypork
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: akya: MythDragon: [nypost.com image 850x566]
Nice they have bathrooms so that you don't have to leave the pool.
BRB guys, gotta drop a duce.

/ though it's kinda weird they have people watching you.

it's a very specific fetish, I'll give you that.

Apparently not in China where all of the hotels have a window between the bathroom and bedroom.  Makes things awkward when sharing a room with family you're not married to.


My friend taught for a year in China. She thought she'd seen everything after being on a train and seeing the poop tongs next to the hole in the floor. Then she got to the hotel room she was going to share with another teacher. They took a blanket off one of the beds and taped it over the window (she always travels with duct tape in case her suitcase rips).
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Due to the 86 degrees Fahrenheit water temperature, swimmers are advised to wear a thin wetsuit while taking a dip in the Deep Dive.

"Man, this water's warm."

"Yea, and it's deep, too!"


OK, explain it like I'm 5 (and of course a non-diver) ... why the recommendation to wear a thin wetsuit?  Is it too cold, or hot?  Or rather, is it specifically for a thin suit, so you don't overheat?  What would happen if you didn't wear a wetsuit at all?
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Underwater caves to explore, I've watched enough of this guy's videos to know that ain't going to end well
[YouTube video: This hole has killed 16 people]
Seriously I think he has like ten videos just on people drowning in caves


Yeah that's my most horrifying death, drowning in the darkness
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fano: spongeboob: Underwater caves to explore, I've watched enough of this guy's videos to know that ain't going to end well
[YouTube video: This hole has killed 16 people]
Seriously I think he has like ten videos just on people drowning in caves

Yeah that's my most horrifying death, drowning in the darkness


For given values of drowning and darkness. . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: This is at the bottom of Eagle's Nest Cave, near Weeks Watched, FL, where the sinkhole bottoms out and the cave starts to expand horizontally:

[Fark user image image 425x566]

Between reading about how easy it is to drown while cave diving, and the story of Nutty Putty out in Utah, I've been pretty thoroughly put off of caves.


When I was a kid there was a cave that was locally famous within the kid/teen community

Being a dumb kid I went exploring by myself one time, I told no one because my parents would have said no and my sister would have told them
I used a candle not a flashlight
At one point I notice something is different about the floor so I leaned down and there was a drop off I don't know how deep

Sometimes I wonder if they would have found me in time if I had fallen.

I think that cave is fenced off now
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

logieal: There's a guy in one of my groups that was working on this project. He's sent us pics and updates over the past couple of years. He was doing lighting and low power work. They've been working on it for 6 years. The scale is unbelievably big.

Says that they circulate all 3.7 million gallons every 6 hours through a volcanic rock / UV light based filter system.


Your friend is a slave?

/nor serious, making fun of the people upthread who don't know what that word means and dehumanize people who travel for as if they don't have enough brain cells or access to communication technology to know what working in Dubai is like
//and thanks fir that info, I've seen videos, but never knew the project too so long
 
NutWrench
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is in Dub- * clicks link *
Yeah, of course. Dubai. The city that actually has to truck its sewage out at night because they built an entire modern city without a sewage system.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gonna plug one of my favorite farking articles of all times from Outside magazine about Dave Shaw and cave diving. Excellent, excellent story.

https://www.outsideonline.com/outdoor​-​adventure/water-activities/raising-dea​d/
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReverendLoki: bughunter: Due to the 86 degrees Fahrenheit water temperature, swimmers are advised to wear a thin wetsuit while taking a dip in the Deep Dive.

"Man, this water's warm."

"Yea, and it's deep, too!"

OK, explain it like I'm 5 (and of course a non-diver) ... why the recommendation to wear a thin wetsuit?  Is it too cold, or hot?  Or rather, is it specifically for a thin suit, so you don't overheat?


You'd sweat and get dehydrated.

Trust me, you don't want to drink that water.

What would happen if you didn't wear a wetsuit at all?

Sounds to me like you'd chafe.  Some of those tank straps go places you don't want chafing.
 
