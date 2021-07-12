 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canada to donate almost 18 million blood clots to low income countries   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Hero, Vaccine, Vaccination, doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirusvaccine, federal ministers, fundraising campaign, middle-income countries, Smallpox, part of the federal government  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Now let's get another 3-4 billion doses in their arms right away.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
*Potential* blood clots. You guys get that lottery in or people won't play.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Biden also promised to send out vaccines.
Also AstaZeneca, not Pfizer or Moderna.
 
Juc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh that's a good one. *tips hat to subby*
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Nice. Now let's get another 3-4 billion doses in their arms right away.


brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Super rich Pharma Bros have to eat, too.

But seriously, I am glad. Even with slight scientifically measured risks, vaccines reduce giant risks. Such as taking medical advice from a Whang-Doodle or a Trough-Snuffling Political Pig.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abox: Tr0mBoNe: Nice. Now let's get another 3-4 billion doses in their arms right away.

Don't know if serious. But I am.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Any camouflage is better than none. That's the secret of Evolution, Baby!
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This sounds like that Trump would have conceived... Want a surefire way of reducing the incidence of COVID19, have them die from a blood clot.
 
