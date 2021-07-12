 Skip to content
(War is Boring)   Cubans: "We should improve society somewhat." Cuban Government: "We will kill every one of you for complaining"   (warisboring.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"We will kill every one of you for complaining" is also an answer for the Texas and Florida governments.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know how much I believe that this is a real movement. There looks to be a ton of astroturfing going on amongst Cuban exiles.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Republicans: "ThIs Is WhAt JoE bIdEn WaNtS!1!1!1"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: Republicans: "ThIs Is WhAt JoE bIdEn WaNtS!1!1!1"


Republicans to themselves "This is what we really want, but as usual we will gaslight and pretend it's what the Democrats want."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: puffy999: Republicans: "ThIs Is WhAt JoE bIdEn WaNtS!1!1!1"

Republicans to themselves "This is what we really want, but as usual we will gaslight and pretend it's what the Democrats want."


Oh yeah, several have at least implied we should get involved... which means overthrow the Cuban government...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Either nuke Cuba, or do nothing.  Everything else will make things worse.  Nukes at least have a non zero chance of making Cuba better.  The last time we nuked an island nation in war, we ended a monarchy.  And monarchy is wrong.  So nukes were right.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
black ops?
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TIL. The NYT believes the word freedom is an anti-government slogan.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 475x625]

TIL. The NYT believes the word freedom is an anti-government slogan.


Yes Ted Cruz is as stupid as you.
 
dave0821
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The US warned Havanna against using violence on demonstrators.
"The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights," security advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

but they learnt it from you!!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean f*ck's sake I don't know much more "anti Cuban government" than screaming "freedom".

Especially since they're saying it in the King's Ainglish**

**yes that was sarcasm, I'm surprised Ted didn't also boast " See?! They're crying out in English!"
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 475x625]

TIL. The NYT believes the word freedom is an anti-government slogan.


That's incredibly pedantic. It's a tweet and brevity is necessary.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pretty much every post in this thread is about the US. We're a buncha narcissistic assholes with borderline personality disorder.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 475x625]

TIL. The NYT believes the word freedom is an anti-government slogan.


That's OANN and Fox that believe those things.  Easy to confuse them, I understand...
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fine. You want to be pedantic? I can play that game. The word "freedom" is in Cuba an anti-government slogan because they lack it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: puffy999: Republicans: "ThIs Is WhAt JoE bIdEn WaNtS!1!1!1"

Republicans to themselves "This is what we really want, but as usual we will gaslight and pretend it's what the Democrats want."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's amusing how conservatives toss around the word "communist" as an unfavorable association to authoritarian governments, yet they want such strongman tactics for themselves.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba..."

Do it like how the US does it, by getting in bed with mass media and manufacture consent.

Also make tons of money by hiding your true intentions and filling the airwaves with low hanging fruit issues. That way the media doesn't have time to look into your true intentions.

USA, USA , USA!!!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image image 475x625]

TIL. The NYT believes the word freedom is an anti-government slogan.


How does the english/germanic definition of "freedom" fit in the Cuban system of governance?

"exemption from arbitrary or despotic control, civil liberty" doesn't seem to be pro Cuban government but I'm sure I will be educated.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cuba would be a paradise if it wasn't for the US.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image image 475x625]

TIL. The NYT believes the word freedom is an anti-government slogan.


Watch your rear-end the progressives here don't like it when you point out their slip is showing
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This response sounds word-for-word like what the GOP would do.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Either nuke Cuba, or do nothing.  Everything else will make things worse.  Nukes at least have a non zero chance of making Cuba better.  The last time we nuked an island nation in war, we ended a monarchy.  And monarchy is wrong.  So nukes were right.


Diplomatic username checks out.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are four of them in here.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dave0821: The US warned Havanna against using violence on demonstrators.
"The US supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights," security advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

but they learnt it from you!!


It's not like America has laws saying it's legal to kill protesters with your car. Oh wait.
 
