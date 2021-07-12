 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   Looks like Jersey is back to normal as well   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
39
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good thing I did not see any at Atlantic City last month.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not convinced it's all from "diabetics flushing their used syringes".
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. That's a normal Summer on the Jersey Shore.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, sweet, just in time for all the nutters to tell us we need to somehow give them more.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's even worse than Jersey Beach Whistles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Ah, sweet, just in time for all the nutters to tell us we need to somehow give them more.


wut?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.


According to the article, the syringes have believed to been originating from New York and Northern NJ sewer systems where junkies have been flushing them down the toilet, instead of at safe sharps disposal locations.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.

According to the article, the syringes have believed to been originating from New York and Northern NJ sewer systems where junkies have been flushing them down the toilet, instead of at safe sharps disposal locations.


Those lucky duck junkies...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oxnard_montalvo: That's even worse than Jersey Beach Whistles.

[Fark user image image 600x450]


Huh. Had to look that one up.
I thought that was a picture of cracked whippet (but that wouldn't be plastic).

/it's a tampon applicator in case you're wondering
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since COVID has introduced a entirely new type of litter in the form of discarded masks, I assume they are mixed in.  Anthropologists of the future are going to think we had roving gangs of reeeeeeeally sloppy doctors and nurses.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Ah, sweet, just in time for all the nutters to tell us we need to somehow give them more.

wut?


Are you not familiar with needle dispensary programs?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elzar: DarkSoulNoHope: Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.

According to the article, the syringes have believed to been originating from New York and Northern NJ sewer systems where junkies have been flushing them down the toilet, instead of at safe sharps disposal locations.

Those lucky duck junkies...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?


The swallow may fly south with the sun or the house martin or the plumber may seek warmer climes in winter yet these are not strangers to our land.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?

The swallow may fly south with the sun or the house martin or the plumber may seek warmer climes in winter yet these are not strangers to our land.


Were these syringes gripped by the husk?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ's not back to normal until Snooki gets arrested

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tidal waves all around?
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.

According to the article, the syringes have believed to been originating from New York and Northern NJ sewer systems where junkies have been flushing them down the toilet, instead of at safe sharps disposal locations.


Curious reasoning. I guess my question is this then for New Jersey - Why is your sewer system running directly into the ocean without treating the sewer water in any way whatsoever?

Or is this bullshiat blaming the worst of society because you're too lazy to find the cause and address the problem?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: NJ's not back to normal until Snooki gets arrested

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]


Or punched out:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannax: DarkSoulNoHope: Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.

According to the article, the syringes have believed to been originating from New York and Northern NJ sewer systems where junkies have been flushing them down the toilet, instead of at safe sharps disposal locations.

Curious reasoning. I guess my question is this then for New Jersey - Why is your sewer system running directly into the ocean without treating the sewer water in any way whatsoever?

Or is this bullshiat blaming the worst of society because you're too lazy to find the cause and address the problem?


In Los Angeles all sewers lead to the ocean with nothing in between. I am always amazed when I see people swimming after it finally rains...
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannax: Curious reasoning. I guess my question is this then for New Jersey - Why is your sewer system running directly into the ocean without treating the sewer water in any way whatsoever?

Or is this bullshiat blaming the worst of society because you're too lazy to find the cause and address the problem?


What's the over-under that this is a "waste company" that has "competitive pricing" for medical waste and they just dumped it wherever?

Italy can't be the only place where organizations use unofficial landfills.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those aren't syringes, they're Jersey Lobsters.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: pc_gator: NJ's not back to normal until Snooki gets arrested

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Or punched out:

[Fark user image 320x181] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm sorry. Say what you want about the woman- and believe me, I've said my share- that sh*t was not cool.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Based on past investigations, many of the needles were found are likely from diabetics flushing their used needles down the toilet.

This is complete and utter horseshiat. Sewege goes through treatement plants. If it is coming from NYC it is coming from steet runoff and drug addicts dumping needles in the gutters.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tannax: DarkSoulNoHope: Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.

According to the article, the syringes have believed to been originating from New York and Northern NJ sewer systems where junkies have been flushing them down the toilet, instead of at safe sharps disposal locations.

Curious reasoning. I guess my question is this then for New Jersey - Why is your sewer system running directly into the ocean without treating the sewer water in any way whatsoever?

Or is this bullshiat blaming the worst of society because you're too lazy to find the cause and address the problem?


I never blame the worst of society, I am just reading what the article wrote. Though there is also this in New Jersey:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/We should be treating junkies and not imprisoning them
//Taxpayer money should go to this and other mental health problems
 
X-Geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: X-Geek: Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?

The swallow may fly south with the sun or the house martin or the plumber may seek warmer climes in winter yet these are not strangers to our land.

Were these syringes gripped by the husk?


Of course not. I'm merely suggesting that syringes migrate.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Based on past investigations, many of the needles were found are likely from diabetics flushing their used needles down the toilet.

This is complete and utter horseshiat. Sewege goes through treatement plants. If it is coming from NYC it is coming from steet runoff and drug addicts dumping needles in the gutters.


During heavy rains many municipal sewer systems become overwhelmed and raw sewage is often released untreated. The problem can of course be corrected but that costs money, which means higher taxes so that's a no-go.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Tannax: DarkSoulNoHope: Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.

According to the article, the syringes have believed to been originating from New York and Northern NJ sewer systems where junkies have been flushing them down the toilet, instead of at safe sharps disposal locations.

Curious reasoning. I guess my question is this then for New Jersey - Why is your sewer system running directly into the ocean without treating the sewer water in any way whatsoever?

Or is this bullshiat blaming the worst of society because you're too lazy to find the cause and address the problem?

In Los Angeles all sewers lead to the ocean with nothing in between. I am always amazed when I see people swimming after it finally rains...


No they don't. They have surface water drainage that dumps directly into the ocean. When surface water accumulation is greater than the capacity, it can flood into the separate sewer system and overflow is dumped into the ocean, just like in Portland Oregon and Seattle Washington. What you think is sewer water dumping into the ocean is the surface water gutters dumping untreated surface water and trash into the ocean.

The article specifically blamed people "flushing" needles in the toilet. That system is directly tied to the sewer system and goes through a treatment facility unless that system is overwhelmed by surface water runoff. If that is the reason they are going to go with, then 100% of the problem lies with the local governments not treating their sewer water.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: In Los Angeles all sewers lead to the ocean with nothing in between. I am always amazed when I see people swimming after it finally rains...


You might be thinking of storm drains vs. actual black water sewers.

The city reclaims a bunch of sewage and uses it for irrigation and industrial purposes. (https://www.lacitysan.org/). In fact, they complain regularly of all the random stuff people flush down toilets that make their lives harder.

Storm drains, on the other hand are from canalizing most natural waterways and do lead to the ocean (and typical warnings to not swim/surf following heavy rains). There are quite a few projects underway aiming to increase river wetlands along the LA River and tributaries, including removal of concrete floors to allow filtration and replenishing of ground water.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Washed ashore seems to imply they originated offshore, no?
People are shooting up on boats?

/my guess would have been junkies shooting up on the beach late at night, because the temp is warm. But that wouldn't explain the needles "washing ashore". Unless they are implying it's another beach people are shooting up at.


Too bad the article didn't try to explain any of it.  A little "It's due to the sewer systems in New York City and North Jersey bordering the New York Habor that release sewer during heaving rain" would have gone a long way.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: pc_gator: NJ's not back to normal until Snooki gets arrested

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Or punched out:

[Fark user image 320x181] [View Full Size image _x_]


Get the lights on the way out folks.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dp3: Mr.Hawk: In Los Angeles all sewers lead to the ocean with nothing in between. I am always amazed when I see people swimming after it finally rains...

You might be thinking of storm drains vs. actual black water sewers.

The city reclaims a bunch of sewage and uses it for irrigation and industrial purposes. (https://www.lacitysan.org/). In fact, they complain regularly of all the random stuff people flush down toilets that make their lives harder.

Storm drains, on the other hand are from canalizing most natural waterways and do lead to the ocean (and typical warnings to not swim/surf following heavy rains). There are quite a few projects underway aiming to increase river wetlands along the LA River and tributaries, including removal of concrete floors to allow filtration and replenishing of ground water.


That would be the preferred sewer methodology. Unfortunately, most of the US still uses combined sewers during high flow events.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of those "Nature is recovering" stories to me.
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pc_gator: NJ's not back to normal until Snooki gets arrested

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]


We had sloppy drunk chicks when I was young.
Some guys took them home.
Some guys had children with them.
Some guys had abortion after abortion after abortion with them.
But then. Who am to judge.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who flushes needles?  I'm diabetic and recap the needles when I'm done, and put them in a container to be disposed of properly.  I get that not everybody does that; maybe they just throw them in the garbage.  Or maybe the place where the used needles are turned in isn't disposing of them properly.  But it's never occurred to me to flush something like that down the toilet.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Who flushes needles?


junkies
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trik: Billy Liar: Who flushes needles?

junkies


and apparently diabetics.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Sounds like one of those "Nature is recovering" stories to me.


She needs to get her ass in an in-patient facility, 'cause she's doing it wrong.
 
