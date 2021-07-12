 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Michigan man renovating his back porch has got some serious balls   (yahoo.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bet his name is Benoit.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see he's going to re-use them.
 
gabethegoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MARK IT ZERO
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bowling ball... THAT'S HIS WIFE!!
 
Werehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where I left those!
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: bet his name is Benoit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where else would you keep spare parts?
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also donated eight balls for a nearby church to use in a bowling ball cannon at a pig roast.

Okay, this needs some explanation. Also, I think I want to see it.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: That bowling ball... THAT'S HIS WIFE!!


That was such a weird...song? Loved it as a kid, though.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably decent fill if you have wet soil I guess.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: He also donated eight balls for a nearby church to use in a bowling ball cannon at a pig roast.

Okay, this needs some explanation. Also, I think I want to see it.


I see a future fark headline when this pig roast happens.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: It's probably decent fill if you have wet soil I guess.


Yeah but so is gravel. Which , and I'm just guessing here, is less expensive than bowling balls unless they were like from a bowling alley fire sale?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet the house was built on an ancient Indian bowling alley
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Headso: It's probably decent fill if you have wet soil I guess.

Yeah but so is gravel. Which , and I'm just guessing here, is less expensive than bowling balls unless they were like from a bowling alley fire sale?


FTA, there was a bowling ball factory nearby and area people used scrapped balls for purposes like this. So the balls were free.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need the date and time of that pig roast.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: I'll bet the house was built on an ancient Indian bowling alley


I thought the Incas used human heads in their games. Now, that would be a real news story.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Used to pick up balls out of trash behind an alley on the way home from school.  We found many uses for them, none good.  Put one in a giant Jack O Lantern  next to street one night, didn't have to wait 30 minutes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I find myself with blue-balls, I don't post a picture of it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That slotted chair had no chance against him this time.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While this cache might be a bowler's dream

70 year old rubber bowling balls? Unless you're handy with a needle and thread and can make them into a quilt or a diaphragm, no one will want these.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Monkey: He also donated eight balls for a nearby church to use in a bowling ball cannon at a pig roast.

Okay, this needs some explanation. Also, I think I want to see it.


My church has a pig cannon at our ball roast.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if he has a spare?
No, strike that.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I'll bet the house was built on an ancient Indian bowling alley


Fark user imageView Full Size


SOON...
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GalFisk: I wonder if he has a spare?
No, strike that.


This humor is right up my alley.
 
Done
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All I heard was "bowling ball cannon at a church pig roast." I gotta get in on that. Jesus has all the fun.
 
Done
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Billy Liar: I'll bet the house was built on an ancient Indian bowling alley

[Fark user image 420x325]

SOON...


Please, not Jeanine Garofalo in "Battlefield earth" soon.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

