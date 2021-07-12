 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Boobies Not everyone wants the girls to be free   (yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Being a little older, I've heard this this discussion over and over many times. It's the one time when the less endowed seem to be happier.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I spent a couple weeks in Australia (Perth and Sydney) back in the early '90s, and one of the things I noticed was that a whole lot of women went braless.    Everyone I was with thought it was great, and we started referring to Australia as "The land of the free."

No one was eaten by some horrific predator or killed by some toxic monster, so we called it a win.

/ CSB
 
Pextor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://tenor.com/8OWJ.gif
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tit takes all kinds.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Being a little older, I've heard this this discussion over and over many times. It's the one time when the less endowed seem to be happier.


Matter of opinion. My friend is a fairly well-endowed (DD) lady. She does not mind going braless in the slightest, and they're nowhere near as perky at 41 as they were even at 31. Of course she isn't self-conscious and assuming, and that makes a difference. Most women who have an issue with going braless are the same ones who would tell her, "Mom, put on a bra!" when she was helping her daughter record singing videos and you saw her in a PJ shirt braless for like five seconds.

However I get that everyone is different, and there are times less well endowed feel abandoned by the fashion industry. In fact, I'll wager less endowed women feel abandoned by fashion more often than women who are more endowed...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So - buy clothes that work with a bra.  Accept that you might not be wearing cutting edge fashion, and you'll most likely be happier anyway.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Alright that's enough, roll 'em back up."
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no, having big tits is no longer serving as an advantage to the Titty McGee's of the world.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This begs the question: Who are women wearing bras for?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So - buy clothes that work with a bra.  Accept that you might not be wearing cutting edge fashion, and you'll most likely be happier anyway.


That was my take too. Then again, I'm a dude, so I don't get to opine on the subject (so Mrs. FlashHarry says, anyway.)
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keep going and women will just walk around naked.  Is that the kind of world you want to live in?
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Keep going and women will just walk around naked.  Is that the kind of world you want to live in?


Duh.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So - buy clothes that work with a bra.  Accept that you might not be wearing cutting edge fashion, and you'll most likely be happier anyway.


This.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Keep going and women will just walk around naked.  Is that the kind of world you want to live in?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Keep going and women will just walk around naked.  Is that the kind of world you want to live in?


trekmovie.comView Full Size

Approves.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lets stage a Boob-in!
The Rascals - People Got to Be Free
Youtube xYYQx9K6Cb0
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pextor: https://tenor.com/8OWJ.gif


meh
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, if I'm doing anything more than just sitting around watching TV I need a bra.

Even minor braless activity like housekeeping results in a half-circle of friction rash right at the bottom of each breast.  I don't usually notice it at first, but after it sets in it burns like a rope burn and lingers for weeks.

I've tried creams and powders to prevent it, but they all stop working the moment I start to sweat.

This is partly just the action of time and gravity on my ladies, but they've always been large enough to create this problem.  Its just gotten worse the older I get.

Breast reduction is the only cosmetic surgery I've seriously considered.  It would just be so *nice* to be flat.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm betting it was some committee that made the no-bra decision.
 
