(Al Jazeera)   China: We drove US warship away USS Benfold: Just Passin' Thru   (aljazeera.com) divider line
26
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Passing By
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Them and Russia are desperate to sell to their people the idea that they're strong and fighting hard against the West.

It's a pretty good indicator of just how f*cked reality within their countries has gotten. The West has the only effective vaccines and even Russia's Sputnik vaccine is so shiatty, Putin wouldn't be caught dead getting it on live tv.

The pandemic is karmic biatchslap to a lot of authoritarian regimes and it'll be interesting to see how they play out.

Bolsonaro, Cuba, Xi, Putin, Modi, Duterte, Orban, BoJo, they're all botching the pandemic response and all facing serious backlash at home and abroad.

Trump was the harbinger. The warning to the rest of his ilk, if you don't get your shiat together, it all comes crashing down around you
 
GalFisk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Like a dog yapping at passersby in the self-important belief that when they eventually pass by, it's because they were scared away.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Before they burned all of their documents in the middle of the night and vacated the building the Chinese embassy in Houston used to be right in the middle of a gay party zone called Montrose.
One night me and my girlfriend were walking by and I knocked on the front door and when the guard answered I said, "Hey can we take a look at the buffet before you seat us...?"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope that ship doesn't sound worse than Benfold 5.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope that ship doesn't sound worse than Benfold 5.


Came here for a Ben Folds reference, but this one landed like a brick.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We weren't driven away. We were just trying not to bump into anything.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

somedude210: It's a pretty good indicator of just how f*cked reality within their countries has gotten. The West has the only effective vaccines and even Russia's Sputnik vaccine is so shiatty, Putin wouldn't be caught dead getting it on live tv.


There is no shortage of things to criticize the Russian government and Putin over, but the indications are that the Sputnik vaccine is actually quite good. That doesn't help much when they can't make nearly enough to vaccinate their own population, and their vaccination rate sits at around 12% fully vaccinated (as of a week ago), even though Sputnik was approved before Pfizer and Moderna. Anti-vaxxers are rampant and they're in the middle of third wave now.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Like a dog yapping at passersby in the self-important belief that when they eventually pass by, it's because they were scared away.


I forget the title of the book (might have been something by stephen king) but recall a passage about a barking dog that eventually snapped.

Sure, China is posturing.

It'd be foolish to assume that is all they will ever do and ignore the barking as toothless.

The art of diplomacy has saved our a**es more than once in our collective human history and I can only hope we haven't lost too many skilled in that art.

Posturing by a super power really does require more than a casual "aw, shut the hell up already"
 
Elzar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope that ship doesn't sound worse than Benfold 5.

Came here for a Ben Folds reference, but this one landed like a brick.


China/US South China Sea naval battle is something most people could care less about...
 
fark account name
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: DarkSoulNoHope: I hope that ship doesn't sound worse than Benfold 5.

Came here for a Ben Folds reference, but this one landed like a brick.


yes. Better abort!
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GalFisk: Like a dog yapping at passersby in the self-important belief that when they eventually pass by, it's because they were scared away.


Pretty much. The USN does this sort of 'freedom of the seas' passive-aggressive bullshiat all the time- especially at the expense of deeply stupid territorial claims. The PLA "drove the US warship away" only in the sense that the destroyer entered and then left the area. It's highly likely the only PLA response was to speak angrily over a radio at the USN ship.

PLA: "You have entered Chinese territorial waters. Change course at once!"

USN: "We don't recognize your bogus claim, and we're not changing course for you. Your move."

PLA: "You have to leave at once! Change course immediately!"

USN: "Nope. We'll be following this course whether you like it or not."

PLA: "You are lucky we restrained ourselves until you departed our territorial waters!"

USN: "Oh, yeah. We were terrified. The Steel Beach picnic on the flight deck as we passed the Parcels was a strangely muted affair due to your histrionics."

PLA: "Are you mocking us?"

USN: "That would be un-diplomatic. TTFN."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It stressed that all ships have the right of "innocent passage" under international law as reflected in the Convention on the Law of the Sea and permission is not required.

That's what Xi said! They really should reframe that policy with better wording
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: GalFisk: Like a dog yapping at passersby in the self-important belief that when they eventually pass by, it's because they were scared away.

Pretty much. The USN does this sort of 'freedom of the seas' passive-aggressive bullshiat all the time- especially at the expense of deeply stupid territorial claims. The PLA "drove the US warship away" only in the sense that the destroyer entered and then left the area. It's highly likely the only PLA response was to speak angrily over a radio at the USN ship.

PLA: "You have entered Chinese territorial waters. Change course at once!"

USN: "We don't recognize your bogus claim, and we're not changing course for you. Your move."

PLA: "You have to leave at once! Change course immediately!"

USN: "Nope. We'll be following this course whether you like it or not."

PLA: "You are lucky we restrained ourselves until you departed our territorial waters!"

USN: "Oh, yeah. We were terrified. The Steel Beach picnic on the flight deck as we passed the Parcels was a strangely muted affair due to your histrionics."

PLA: "Are you mocking us?"

USN: "That would be un-diplomatic. TTFN."


Yep.  Basically this:

HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Before they burned all of their documents in the middle of the night and vacated the building the Chinese embassy in Houston used to be right in the middle of a gay party zone called Montrose.
One night me and my girlfriend were walking by and I knocked on the front door and when the guard answered I said, "Hey can we take a look at the buffet before you seat us...?"


And then everybody clapped.

The other day on reddit, I told a story about you and your terrible takes on Montrose.   We all had a good time with it.   Cheers bud.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I hope that ship doesn't sound worse than Benfold 5.


BeotchPudding
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: One night me and my girlfriend were walking by and I knocked on the front door and when the guard answered I said, "Hey can we take a look at the buffet before you seat us...?"


/Racism....it's okay when we do it.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh no - what ever shall we do?

dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: dothemath: Before they burned all of their documents in the middle of the night and vacated the building the Chinese embassy in Houston used to be right in the middle of a gay party zone called Montrose.
One night me and my girlfriend were walking by and I knocked on the front door and when the guard answered I said, "Hey can we take a look at the buffet before you seat us...?"

And then everybody clapped.

The other day on reddit, I told a story about you and your terrible takes on Montrose.   We all had a good time with it.   Cheers bud.


So youre a giant dork on reddit too...?

I'm shocked.

Its peculiar that, for somebody you claim to dislike, you are constantly following me from thread to thread begging for my attention.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
These are the same islands that China took/built-up under the Obama/Biden administration.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since at least the end of the Cold War (and well before that, considering our so-called "intelligence agencies" should have been aware that the USSR was a paper tiger from at least 1980 onward), US diplomatic policy should have been to make sure that the answer to China threatening Taiwan was "you and what navy"?  Alas, funding the US military-industrial complex through insisting that the USSR (and later Iraq) was a threatening "evil empire" and otherwise relentlessly working for cheap oil and cheaper labor abroad.


somedude210: Them and Russia are desperate to sell to their people the idea that they're strong and fighting hard against the West.

It's a pretty good indicator of just how f*cked reality within their countries has gotten. The West has the only effective vaccines and even Russia's Sputnik vaccine is so shiatty, Putin wouldn't be caught dead getting it on live tv.

The pandemic is karmic biatchslap to a lot of authoritarian regimes and it'll be interesting to see how they play out.

Bolsonaro, Cuba, Xi, Putin, Modi, Duterte, Orban, BoJo, they're all botching the pandemic response and all facing serious backlash at home and abroad.

Trump was the harbinger. The warning to the rest of his ilk, if you don't get your shiat together, it all comes crashing down around you


China has shown to ability to control pandemics with or without vaccinations, simply by extreme quarantine methods.  About the only way to argue against this would be to claim (true or not, it doesn't matter in propaganda) that CPP members (or other connected individuals) learned about the quarantines ahead of time and left to infect other places.

The Putin/Trump aligned dictators did the opposite and are getting the backlash.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, the Navy drove by and stole the Amazon Parcel from the island?

/porch pirates!
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: dothemath: Before they burned all of their documents in the middle of the night and vacated the building the Chinese embassy in Houston used to be right in the middle of a gay party zone called Montrose.
One night me and my girlfriend were walking by and I knocked on the front door and when the guard answered I said, "Hey can we take a look at the buffet before you seat us...?"

And then everybody clapped.

The other day on reddit, I told a story about you and your terrible takes on Montrose.   We all had a good time with it.   Cheers bud.

So youre a giant dork on reddit too...?

I'm shocked.

Its peculiar that, for somebody you claim to dislike, you are constantly following me from thread to thread begging for my attention.


Simmer down Melvin.   Nobody's following you anywhere.   You're just tagged as a "Clown Dipshiat" following your previous hot akes on "Gay Party Neighborhood" of montrose (which has not been a gay party neighborhood for 20 years).

We were having a conversation about murder of gay people in Montrose and I had to tell the story of the time I met a sincere idiot on Fark.

Beyond that, with your obsession posting here, couple with you "and then everyone clapped" stories, you are in no postion to call anyone a giant dork
 
xalres
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just wait until the other four Benfolds show up.

/get it?
 
