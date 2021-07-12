 Skip to content
Don't walk away from a slot machine without your winnings
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are always casino cruisers looking to grab your money. Before paper, coins were everywhere. People would reach in and grab your money. Drop coins on one side of a gambler and when they bent over to pick it up, the perp would grab the cup of coins from the other side.

Casino security usually spots those folks pretty quick. It's a fast-moving crime of opportuntiy.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe the thief needed the money more. Did you ever think of that? So judgment
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: There are always casino cruisers looking to grab your money. Before paper, coins were everywhere. People would reach in and grab your money. Drop coins on one side of a gambler and when they bent over to pick it up, the perp would grab the cup of coins from the other side.

Casino security usually spots those folks pretty quick. It's a fast-moving crime of opportuntiy.


From the few times I've played slot machines, the perp would have gotten about 20 bucks in nickels.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there aren't any cameras in those casinos.  Be pretty easy to spot the offender.  But cameras are so gosh darned expensive, amirite?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have lost it back anyway.

They just saved him some time.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thief?  The guy left it there.  Finders keepers.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I miss the good old days of hitting pay dirt and having to walk out of the casino with two popcorn sized buckets of quarters.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a casino just got some free advertising that they actually had a winner.   Yep.  Come on down.  We're paying out bigly.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Generally, jackpot winnings over $1199 (in a single play) lock the machine and you have to exchange ID/SSN with the floor attendant for tax purposes.  I guess this isn't the case everywhere?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Too bad there aren't any cameras in those casinos.  Be pretty easy to spot the offender.  But cameras are so gosh darned expensive, amirite?


Is it illegal or just bad form?

You are in a place hoping to hit it lucky, is their anything more lucky than walking up to a machine with $1900 bucks on it?

/sat down at a machine and remarked to a friend it had $40 on it. Immediately a guy walking by said that was his.
I said "call the pit boss cause I'm sitting here".....amazing part? He did call them and they looked at the video and he had nothing to do with the machine.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Generally, jackpot winnings over $1199 (in a single play) lock the machine and you have to exchange ID/SSN with the floor attendant for tax purposes.  I guess this isn't the case everywhere?


It's the case in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Not sure about Pennsylvania now.
 
toast28
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Generally, jackpot winnings over $1199 (in a single play) lock the machine and you have to exchange ID/SSN with the floor attendant for tax purposes.  I guess this isn't the case everywhere?


Only if 1 spin won you that much, if you won $1199 twice on 2 separate spins you'd still be fine going w/o filing taxes.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was at a slot machine at the Atlantis Bahamas playing a bucket of quarters when I ran out and headed over a couple of machines to Mrs. Mark to get some more quarters from her. When I turned around, a woman had jumped on my seat and put in a quarter and won several thousand dollars. I swore to myself to never play another slot machine again and had been good with that promise until last October in Las Vegas when I cheated and lost $10 in a machine. At least I walked away and never looked back.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Meanwhile, a casino just got some free advertising that they actually had a winner.   Yep.  Come on down.  We're paying out bigly.


Whoever is willing to pry themselves off their recliner for a $2K "jackpot" was probably looking for any reason to throw away money.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Well, maybe the thief needed the money more. Did you ever think of that? So judgment


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winchester92
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: emersonbiggins: Generally, jackpot winnings over $1199 (in a single play) lock the machine and you have to exchange ID/SSN with the floor attendant for tax purposes.  I guess this isn't the case everywhere?

It's the case in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Not sure about Pennsylvania now.


Same with Vegas.
$1200 or more requires going to a cashier window and filling out a form so the IRS can tax you on the winnings.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oblig.

imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winchester92: DarkSoulNoHope: emersonbiggins: Generally, jackpot winnings over $1199 (in a single play) lock the machine and you have to exchange ID/SSN with the floor attendant for tax purposes.  I guess this isn't the case everywhere?

It's the case in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Not sure about Pennsylvania now.

Same with Vegas.
$1200 or more requires going to a cashier window and filling out a form so the IRS can tax you on the winnings.


Pretty sure that's if it's an actual jackpot on one pull, but they may be using "jackpot" as he accrued that at one sitting....two different things.

At least at the casinos I have played at.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I miss the good old days of hitting pay dirt and having to walk out of the casino with two popcorn sized buckets of quarters.


I went to Atlantic City with my mother one day, a mother son outing of sorts. She gambled, I don't. She hands me a roll of quarters and leaves me at some machine while she hits another. Eventually I started winning small and she announces it's lunch time and I should grab my quarters and go. I figured it was only a handful of quarters so I'll just dump them in the machine, lose and leave. Stupid machine kept paying off. So I grab a couple of those big plastic cups and fill them up then head over to my mother. She looks at me like I'm an idiot and says 'Take them to the cashier'.

I didn't know that you could do that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Thief?  The guy left it there.  Finders keepers.


Bingo! It's not theft if the property was abandoned. It's just the casino equivalent of dumpster diving!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Too bad there aren't any cameras in those casinos.  Be pretty easy to spot the offender.  But cameras are so gosh darned expensive, amirite?


It's pretty hard to identify casino employees on those cameras.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been to that casino. I've sat at machines with credits still on them. People don't want to pay attention and just want to get to the next thing with noise and blinking lights.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Found money in a casino is found money. As harsh as that might sound the fact is that unless an overt act was committed to cause the winner of that payout to part with his winnings it is likely no crime was committed.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Ow! That was my feelings!: Thief?  The guy left it there.  Finders keepers.

Bingo! It's not theft if the property was abandoned. It's just the casino equivalent of dumpster diving!


Yeah I have a hard time thinking the other person was a thief.  You leave something and someone picks it up then that's on you.  That's the famous case of Finders v. Keepers.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: iamskibibitz: I miss the good old days of hitting pay dirt and having to walk out of the casino with two popcorn sized buckets of quarters.

I went to Atlantic City with my mother one day, a mother son outing of sorts. She gambled, I don't. She hands me a roll of quarters and leaves me at some machine while she hits another. Eventually I started winning small and she announces it's lunch time and I should grab my quarters and go. I figured it was only a handful of quarters so I'll just dump them in the machine, lose and leave. Stupid machine kept paying off. So I grab a couple of those big plastic cups and fill them up then head over to my mother. She looks at me like I'm an idiot and says 'Take them to the cashier'.

I didn't know that you could do that.


Now they have tickets with automated teller machines that pay out winnings up to a certain preset amount. It's easier to misplace a ticket though and not a bucket of quarters.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Played slots in Vegas back when it was still coins. Had a big ol' cup of quarters filled to the brim. Been drinking the free cocktails all day when a friend said, hey, lets go down the street. Stumbled out of the Imperial Palace and down the row. Stopped in somewhere, forget where, went to feed another machine when I realized I didn't have my quarter cup with me. Ordered another drink 'cuz it was just what I needed, then walked back to the IP. Found my quarters still sitting on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

Only time I ever left Vegas with more money than I started with.

/csb.
 
BraFish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
IamTomJoad:

Pretty sure that's if it's an actual jackpot on one pull, but they may be using "jackpot" as he accrued that at one sitting....two different things.

At least at the casinos I have played at.

That is correct, unless something has changed with the law in the last 7 years since I worked at a slot manufacturer.  We even had one game with a single-pull jackpot of $1,199 so savvy players would know it was actually better than a $1,200 machine

TFA is scant on details, but pretty much if you get up and leave your machine with your money still in it (or hanging out of it) that's kind of on you.  Not sure if a crime has been committed or not.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: winchester92: DarkSoulNoHope: emersonbiggins: Generally, jackpot winnings over $1199 (in a single play) lock the machine and you have to exchange ID/SSN with the floor attendant for tax purposes.  I guess this isn't the case everywhere?

It's the case in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Not sure about Pennsylvania now.

Same with Vegas.
$1200 or more requires going to a cashier window and filling out a form so the IRS can tax you on the winnings.

Pretty sure that's if it's an actual jackpot on one pull, but they may be using "jackpot" as he accrued that at one sitting....two different things.

At least at the casinos I have played at.


Yeah, this story needs more information.  I'm guessing that if the machine didn't lock up, he might have had back-to-back rolls that hit it big in a matter of seconds.  At any rate, the jackpot winner seemed to be 40 years old and yet new to the world of casino gambling.  And for that, I envy him.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

flamark: I was at a slot machine at the Atlantis Bahamas playing a bucket of quarters when I ran out and headed over a couple of machines to Mrs. Mark to get some more quarters from her. When I turned around, a woman had jumped on my seat and put in a quarter and won several thousand dollars.


I have a similar story.  One time I went to El Pollo Loco and I set my drink down on a table and looked at my phone.  When I looked up, I saw a homeless guy walking away with my drink.  That was almost 20 years ago and I still think about that soda a lot.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't most casinos make you plug some kind of players card into the machine, even the slots? Wouldn't that be a way to track who won?

It's been some time, even pre-pandemic, since I've been in a casino.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Don't most casinos make you plug some kind of players card into the machine, even the slots? Wouldn't that be a way to track who won?

It's been some time, even pre-pandemic, since I've been in a casino.


It's optional at the casinos I've been to.  It is how they track wins/losses and give you comps, though, so you're missing out if you don't use it.  Cue the one guy (usually my dad) who will tell you that by remaining anonymous, you have better odds on any given machine.
 
havana_joe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB-

Years ago (2007?) I was in Vegas at New York, New York and went to the ATM. There were four $100 bills sticking out of the dispenser slot. The person must have just walked away, I think an ATM will time out and pull the bills back in, if I'm not mistaken. So I took the $400 and sat at the closest slot machine, like 6 feet away, fully expecting someone to come running in to grab their cash. I looked up at the camera, pointed to the cash in my hand, pointed to the ATM, pointed to myself and shook my head while mouthing "NOT MINE"... Did this like three times over the course of about 20 minutes. Figured by that point security didn't care and the ATM customer wasn't coming back. So, I went and had a really, really nice steak dinner.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Thief?  The guy left it there.  Finders keepers.


This is the start of a very broad discussion.

Someone leaves a valuable thing unsecured in a public place. Another person takes it. Is that stealing?

Go.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, any money left in a machine, is technically property of the casino based on the rules and regulations you 'agree' to just by playing there. They can assert their claim to it if they so choose, but many don't.
 
starlost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
and there are patrons who leave a voucher for a few dollars at the machine to trap these thieves. long ago a patron next to me opened a umbrella in the casino at our slot machine area and held a pack of cigarettes against the machine. i was like wtf. the casino staff  of  a few burly guys pounced on him so fast and had him out a side door i didn't know was there was even more wtf. this was back in the day of mechanical slots and the idea magnets could screw the reels or payout system.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lets reference the precedent set by the case of Keepers vs Weepers.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Harry Freakstorm: Too bad there aren't any cameras in those casinos.  Be pretty easy to spot the offender.  But cameras are so gosh darned expensive, amirite?

Is it illegal or just bad form?

You are in a place hoping to hit it lucky, is their anything more lucky than walking up to a machine with $1900 bucks on it?

/sat down at a machine and remarked to a friend it had $40 on it. Immediately a guy walking by said that was his.
I said "call the pit boss cause I'm sitting here".....amazing part? He did call them and they looked at the video and he had nothing to do with the machine.


*technically* in Nevada it is illegal to play with, or to cash out credits that are not yours. Granted now the original player could still have cone back to claim that $40. But for the guy trying to shake you down, had he have touched that machine he would very likely have gone to jail.

Most time whenever casino workers find those tickets, they take them to the players club desk and they get credited back to your account. That is, assuming you were playing with one at the time.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Kalyco Jack: Ow! That was my feelings!: Thief?  The guy left it there.  Finders keepers.

Bingo! It's not theft if the property was abandoned. It's just the casino equivalent of dumpster diving!

Yeah I have a hard time thinking the other person was a thief.  You leave something and someone picks it up then that's on you.  That's the famous case of Finders v. Keepers.

Finders-keepers v. Losers-weepers

(Marvin M. Brandt Revocable Trust v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 1257, 188 L. Ed. 2d 272 (2014)) is a real case btw.

/Okay, sorta.
//kinda
///not really.
 
