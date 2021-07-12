 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Bouncy castles in Belarus get really exciting when the wind picks up   (dailymail.co.uk)
21 Comments
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
weeeeeeeeeeeeeee
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Kidapult!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Godzilla has a backpack?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Puff?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did somebody hit a gypsy with their car...?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Will the wind ever remember the bouncy castles it has blown in the past?
 
Marukusu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dragons fly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Horrifying Moment ; Bouncy Castles Come Loose And Fly Off Hurling Children Into The Air?
Youtube 6UcmtK8kClQ


If you don't want to turn off your adblocker for the Daily Fail.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FLYING LIZARDS!
The Flying Lizards - Money
Youtube E-P2qL3qkzk
 
BlackPete
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know people who'd pay extra for that kind of ride
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
stake your stuff
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Did somebody hit a gypsy with their car...?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Blown Belarus bouncy breaks bonds, batters babes..
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you can circumvent government "regulations" with a bribe.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6UcmtK8k​ClQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

If you don't want to turn off your adblocker for the Daily Fail.


So they don't actually know whether anyone was inside. Seems a lot more likely they're empty.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [YouTube video: Horrifying Moment ; Bouncy Castles Come Loose And Fly Off Hurling Children Into The Air?]

If you don't want to turn off your adblocker for the Daily Fail.


Remember to mute it too, it's that annoying text to speech.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone else hear the song from The Mighty Boosh in their head after seeing the headline?

Mighty boosh Bouncy Bouncy
Youtube 7WPgCCcYk7Y
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should make sure their bouncy castles have at least one political dissident on board. That way if it flies away the government will just snatch it out of the sky.

Alt: as the bouncy castle flew away the little kids were heard yelling "which way is Lithuania."

/aisle seat please.
//just make sure we avoid Belarusian airspace.
/// Ryanair sucks
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This was a weekend event here in Arizona until the legislature (their one instance of being right) made it mandatory that these companies supply the people that rent one with heavyweight tie-downs.
 
