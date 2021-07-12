 Skip to content
(My News LA)   You okay with hookers?   (mynewsla.com) divider line
8
BFletch651
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes
 
I sound fat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Depends on how pointy their elbows are.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sex worker
 
houstondragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sex between consenting adults is legal. If it's not consented, then it's rape.

Not that difficult to understand.
 
wild9
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was the name of the bowling team I was on back in College.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Indifferent. I think that trying to regulate sex usually fails but I don't want to support indentured servitude either. If there was an effective sex workers union it might work. "Fair Pay for a Fair Lay"?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"you have any strongly held personal beliefs or opinions regarding prostitution? Do you believe that any adult who wants to pay for sexual activity with another adult should be able to do so?"

I don't know that I'd call them strongly held beliefs. I mean, if you want to suck dicks for money and do it by choice and aren't being forced to do so, why should I care?
 
