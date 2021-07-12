 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Break out the sweaters, Temps in Death Valley are dropping to a mere 120-125   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Temperature, Utah, extreme heat, hightemperatures, Thermodynamics, heat wave, Nevada, Heat  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like global cooling, am I right?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Break out the Sweaters. Ok, that got a sensible chuckle out of me Subs. You still cannot resurrect Buster Poindexter from ground pumice
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that we're going to shut down summer activities if the air quality index reaches 200.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Pinette - Las Vegas: All You Can Eat
Youtube 5GnFGxOWgt8
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why it's called that. Must be one of those Greenland situations or something.
 
Zerochance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegas resident here.  I have always found it amusing that once our temps go below 75, people be breaking out the parkas.

But yeah, this summer has been miserable.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was camping east of Sacramento recently. Everything was planned well in advance so we wouldn't cancel. We survived the brutal heat. 110s. Heat exhaustion is exhausting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So normalcy is returning, right?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And yet, it was under 90 in Texas a few days ago...
Has anyone checked the gulf stream lately?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And yet, it was under 90 in Texas a few days ago...
Has anyone checked the gulf stream lately?


yeah, what about the cycle that keeps Britain warmish?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ski9600: Somaticasual: And yet, it was under 90 in Texas a few days ago...
Has anyone checked the gulf stream lately?

yeah, what about the cycle that keeps Britain warmish?


If it gets to 80 in Texas,
It's probably time to start the evacuations...
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image image 480x360]

[Fark user image image 357x350]
Unavailable for comment.


"Why are you looking so down?"
"Yesterday was my birthday and my buddies pitched in to get me a sweater"
"We'll, that was nice of them!"
"I guess so, but last year they got me a screamer"
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: More like global cooling, am I right?


Totally a result of natural processes
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.