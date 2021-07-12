 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Two COVIDs, One Death   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Sick, Influenza, Rio Grande do Sul, Infectious disease, Microbiology, beta variants of Covid-19, Shotgun sequencing, Biotechnology, Common cold  
deanis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That stinks.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to stock up on all the COVIDs when I have already tried all the vaccines?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well that's just fantastic. Now the variants can have a chance to mix up their mutations and see if they work better together.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well I'm sure that new variants will have plenty of time to mutate, like the offspring of a Trump supporter who humped his sister, given that the anti-vax twats in this country are unfortunately so numerous.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Well that's just fantastic. Now the variants can have a chance to mix up their mutations and see if they work better together.


I came in to mention that's exactly what happens IRL - when someone is infected with two different strains that's when they can mix genetic material inside our cells, and strains with the strengths of both parent viruses can be created.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So that brings to mind the question if there exists porn where a woman is with two partners and infected with two venereal diseases at the same time.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My wife is currently suffering through a COVID infection. She was vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. She was confirmed positive on 7/5. Been monitoring her O2 saturation rates every hour on the hour. Here, they will not hospitalize you unless you have a fever of 103 and higher and your O2 sat rate is less than 93.

This is not fun, y'all. Please do get vaccinated, wear a mask, and take all the best precautions you can.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They can only hang me once, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


/window seat please
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe she was infected with the Alpha variant and experienced the mutation as a host rather as a victim of dual infection? Predicting which hosts have the greatest likelihood of generating mutations would be rather helpful, yes?
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For the first time in medical history, a virus has tag-teamed to pounce on fans of professional wrestling.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake, it's Belgium.
 
you need help
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: So that brings to mind the question if there exists porn where a woman is with two partners and infected with two venereal diseases at the same time.


I think that you might be alone in that question.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lemon COVID Party?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Well that's just fantastic. Now the variants can have a chance to mix up their mutations and see if they work better together.


It's a non-segmented genome virus, so no need to worry about two infections mixing genes.

The flu is the bastard that's infamous for that.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
90 year olds aren't known for their robust immune system.  There's no reason you couldn't be coinfected if exposed to both and have both thrive as long as they're not outcompeting each other for the same resources.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: How am I supposed to stock up on all the COVIDs when I have already tried all the vaccines?


Why can't I hold all this COVID?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
