(CBS News)   Dont shoot them   (cbsnews.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've known this for 40 years. Lead is bad.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I remember a couple of years back when they started banning lead and it kind of flew under my radar for a while but it makes more sense with specific examples like this.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shoot themselves.

/There, that was easy
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey. If it's moving it's fair game.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Changing tradition is hard," Parish said. "It's not as simple as, 'Here's the science, here's the logic, so do the right thing.' We don't live in that era anymore, you know?

That pretty much says it all.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd rather be a sparrow than a snail
Yes, I would
If I could
I surely would
 
