(KHOU Houston)   Forget about hiding your women folk, saddle up your camels, the Orange meanace is coming to Texas. Mosey on down to the oasis   (khou.com) divider line
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had forgotten about this.  It's hazy this morning from all the damn moisture but you can definitely see this crap in the air if you look in the sky near the sun (not at the sun, mind you).
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maria Muldaur - Midnight At The Oasis
Youtube VlrKETxwRvM
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh excellent. My sinuses are thrilled.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nutrient rich sand? Somebody inform Sam Kinison.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 600x353]


Those are the same reasons I don't like Star Wars.
 
ObscureNameHere [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one that saw "orange menace" in the headline and assumed Trump was road tripping.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: I can't be the only one that saw "orange menace" in the headline and assumed Trump was road tripping.


I'm sure the OP intended that... Trump was clowning at CPAC in Dallas last night.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: guestguy: [i.pinimg.com image 600x353]

Those are the same reasons I don't like Star Wars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
