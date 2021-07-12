 Skip to content
 
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Burger King: Have it your way, have it your way BK Employees: Nope, we ain't having it no more, Fark you   (klkntv.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait until the Burger King starts demanding Prima Nocta.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's almost like for some reason folks are no longer willing to to work for nothing.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BK employees are quitting because of bad work conditions?
I thought they were quitting because of the food.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Free market, biatches.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I knew someone who was a cook at a Shoney's many years ago. They had a new manager come in who was a little tinpot dictator who hated kitchen employees for some reason. They put up with her as long as they could, and then all laid out for Thanksgiving.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, if we eliminated the food stamp program and cut out all other forms of social welfare, we could force these lazy people back to work, and as a bonus, afford more tax relief for the job creators.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

omg bbq: It's almost like for some reason folks are no longer willing to to work for nothing.


It's not even just fast food, it's the entire restaurant industry. I'm getting calls from restaurant owners all over this town, offering me DOUBLE what I made 3 years ago, and I'm a nobody in a nowhere town. I have no idea how they're getting my number, or even know I exist, but it's pretty farking awesome to have jobs seek ME, vs the other way around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As the worker, you have all the power.  The US may make laws trying to make it illegal to hunt/fish/camp wherever to the extent they'll try and make being poor or homeless illegal.  However, all you have to do is keep saying no, you're not going to put up with it, until you'll eventually call their bluff.

/offer not valid when robots are real, then they'll just kill your poor arse and get authoritarians to praise it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hero tag and spiffy tags out desperately looking for burgers for breakfast?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coming back from visiting my father, we stopped to get a quick dinner because the kids were getting restless. Found a BK, they had a sign on the drive thru speaker that said "Only two people came in today. Limit three items." Drove around to the door, thinking maybe we can go inside and order, saw the sign that said, "Dining room closed. Use drive-thru." There were at least four cars in the lot.

As I drove on to the next place, I thought to myself, "Those people figured out how to get paid all day while doing as little work as possible. Nice."
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Coming back from visiting my father, we stopped to get a quick dinner because the kids were getting restless. Found a BK, they had a sign on the drive thru speaker that said "Only two people came in today. Limit three items." Drove around to the door, thinking maybe we can go inside and order, saw the sign that said, "Dining room closed. Use drive-thru." There were at least four cars in the lot.

As I drove on to the next place, I thought to myself, "Those people figured out how to get paid all day while doing as little work as possible. Nice."


You have never worked in the fast food industry.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
twocent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Burger King's tax dodging cured me of spending $$ there.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

twocent: Burger King's tax dodging cured me of spending $$ there.


not the food?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: Well, if we eliminated the food stamp program and cut out all other forms of social welfare, we could force these lazy people back to work, and as a bonus, afford more tax relief for the job creators.


There are people who actually believe that
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When you have a job where your hourly wage is equal to buying a whooper, fries, and a milkshake you may not find your work fulfilling.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
151:

Similar, but I've been out of the local scene for 17 years.

Did some training overseas but never went back pro.

I do the occasional house party, which is how word got out.

Ex employees gave me a shout in Feb.

Nope. I'm at this point too rusty for a pro kitchen, and I'd want to do a set menu only.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Trainspotr: Coming back from visiting my father, we stopped to get a quick dinner because the kids were getting restless. Found a BK, they had a sign on the drive thru speaker that said "Only two people came in today. Limit three items." Drove around to the door, thinking maybe we can go inside and order, saw the sign that said, "Dining room closed. Use drive-thru." There were at least four cars in the lot.

As I drove on to the next place, I thought to myself, "Those people figured out how to get paid all day while doing as little work as possible. Nice."

You have never worked in the fast food industry.


I'd like to add that Trainspotr's real name is Karen.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trainspotr:

Two of those cars were probably door dash, Uber etc hang by the restaurant to get the order first.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

omg bbq: It's almost like for some reason folks are no longer willing to to work for nothing.


The BK in my town in flyoverland starts employees at $15/hr. They are also understaffed. A big part of the reason is that teenagers aren't driving or getting cars - so they have no way to get to work and no great need to make any money. Removing such a large percentage of teenagers from the job market is hurting unskilled labor employers. Our local theme park has reduced hours to close a 7 or 8pm and doesn't even open on two days during the week. There just isn't anyone looking for unskilled jobs.
 
Dakai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cowsaregoodeating: When you have a job where your hourly wage is equal to buying a whooper, fries, and a milkshake you may not find your work fulfilling.


The problem is in most places those items cost more than minimum wage.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trainspotr: Coming back from visiting my father, we stopped to get a quick dinner because the kids were getting restless. Found a BK, they had a sign on the drive thru speaker that said "Only two people came in today. Limit three items." Drove around to the door, thinking maybe we can go inside and order, saw the sign that said, "Dining room closed. Use drive-thru." There were at least four cars in the lot.

As I drove on to the next place, I thought to myself, "Those people figured out how to get paid all day while doing as little work as possible. Nice."


I'm not sure if all fast food has this requirement but the two I know have a requirement of 3 people to open the restaurant (a manager plus two more).

And even Arby's runs on six employees.  So even IF 4 people were there they're short handed.
 
Your Blog Sucks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trainspotr: Coming back from visiting my father, we stopped to get a quick dinner because the kids were getting restless. Found a BK, they had a sign on the drive thru speaker that said "Only two people came in today. Limit three items." Drove around to the door, thinking maybe we can go inside and order, saw the sign that said, "Dining room closed. Use drive-thru." There were at least four cars in the lot.

As I drove on to the next place, I thought to myself, "Those people figured out how to get paid all day while doing as little work as possible. Nice."


Okay okay CSB:

I worked at BK for years. Was called in on New Year's Day once, and the manager was a friend of mine so I went in. She said she had hardly any staff, running drive thru only, and it was crazy, I was happy to help. I showed up and clearly the urge had passed 'cause it was DEAD. Like, to the point that when I got there she sent the other person home. Just the two of us there, no customers, so of course we went out back and got high. We were 19 years old, it was clearly the rational choice.
Came back and suddenly had a huge line in the drive-thru. We're both FRIED but we're both wearing headsets and extremely good at our jobs. I'm taking orders and she's making food, we're keeping up okay, until it becomes clear that SOMEONE (me) ate all the chicken tenders, because when you eat 'em with a piece of bacon and wrapped in a slice of American cheese it's perfect stoner food.
"Get back here and drop your own damn tenders!"
Man, what a fun job. But yeah, I get their situation. Can't keep up with a line if people are ordering 5 meals per car. Not what I would have done, but I get where they were coming from. The menu is WAY more complicated than it was back then.
 
