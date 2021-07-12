 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Surprised? Nope, sadly not. Disappointed? Appalled? Frustrated? Saddened? Yep... all those, but not surprised Covid cases went up 47% last week   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Vaccination, Vaccine, potential need, CDC data shows, Dr. Anthony Fauci, booster shots of its Covid-19 vaccine, local vaccination mandates, surprising amount of death  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 9:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my 2nd dose tomorrow morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a third of those, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, come from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada.

If only we had some sort of template that could be used to craft a, I don't know, structure of some kind that would prevent anybody who lives in one of these hotspots from leaving it. Like, you know, a tall bordering construction that would restrict movement in or out. Not sure what you might call that sort of thing but it would probably be very useful here. And maybe we could even leave those structure standing after the pandemic ends if, you know, it turns out we're better off without any interaction with these people. I'm not saying it's a given that we would be or anything, just that we'd have that option. If, you know, we ended up wanting it. Which we could.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the uk where a very large percentage have been vaccinated? High cases but very low deaths.

Must be coincidence...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost all Trump voters though, so we have got that going for us.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stupids gonna stupid, usually in the most damaging way possible.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Missouri: Show Me How Stupid You Can Get State
 
darkeyes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hoping this will help offset the voter suppression laws.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [media0.giphy.com image 200x200]


I don't care do u?
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
it is really unfortunate the COVID didnt kill Trump. That would have helped with the dummies
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No need to panic yet. It's roughly the same number of cases as April 2020. And nobody listened. Because it went away like a miracle or something. Many ignored it. As they will now.

This time, it's not the least bit personal. I'll have little sympathy for those that refuse Medicine's help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.