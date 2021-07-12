 Skip to content
Houston, where a month-long disagreement over who won a foot race ends with gunfire outside a workplace
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foster The People - Pumped up Kicks (Official Music Video)
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The place is called Mean Kutz...emphasis on the mean.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We should be better than this.

Stop race violence.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For the last time, yes, Jerry did get that head start.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
maybe the cops ask the newspaper ot publish figure if the guy was so pissed at the outcome of the race he might just out himself just to be able to set the score that "he won".
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So kind of like a Biathlon but without skis and all the shooting is done at the end?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Damn. Rip Torn's race training is even crazier than his dodgeball training.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the state that brought you Toxic Masculinity. Go figure.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I first heard this story, I assumed the two guys who were arguing were late teens or early 20's.  But no.  These guy were both over 40.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
I'm so glad I live near Detroit in the civilized part of the world.  No one in Detroit ever gets into gun fights over idiotic things around here.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah yes - a mile from where I went to high school.  That suspect that is still "at large" is probably somewhere over in Parkway Forest.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: 'I just came to get a haircut but that didn't go as planned,' one woman who witnessed the shooting told the outlet.

Peeps' got shot, yo.
 
jso2897
MillionDollarMo
The incident was clearly race motivated.
 
jso2897
MillionDollarMo
I see you are well versed in critical race theory.
 
big pig peaches
I think that was the joke.
 
big pig peaches
