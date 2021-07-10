 Skip to content
 
(Patheos)   You know that new Covid outbreak you've been hearing about? You can thank God's children for it   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
4 Comments     (+0 »)
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
my sympathy goes to any unfortunate people who have legitimate medical reasons for not being vaccinated yet who come across these selfish, completely worthless assholes.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God sent a plague on the Southern Baptists which will particularly hit those who reject modern science the hardest.

God sent science to help you idiots. We all know the one about the guy waiting on his roof during the flood who knocks back assistance and then drowns and goes to heaven and asks God why he didn't get saved.

You're that guy, Southern Baptists. What are you going to do next?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Satan was at their convention to prove he was stronger.  Satan...for the win!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Modern flagelates?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

