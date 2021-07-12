 Skip to content
 
(KRQE News)   Naked woman arrested...and you're already gone. Deep regret setting in abouuut *now*   (krqe.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I miss that naked psycho Florida woman in that Outback.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She got into that blue meth.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. My fault for clicking. LOL. You got me!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned long ago to not click before checking the comments.

Also, the women most likely to be naked in public are usually the women you least want to see naked.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know my work connection is pretty slow, but I waited about 2 minutes for the page to finish loading.. no still pics.  The video didn't look like it would start anytime soon..
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Yup. My fault for clicking. LOL. You got me!


See, I fapped, then clicked. The order of operations is extremely important.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is an adventure. I have no regrets.

*deep breath*

I need a vacation.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I learned long ago to not click before checking the comments.

Also, the women most likely to be naked in public are usually the women you least want to see naked.


Except for that psycho Florida woman in that Outback. Her body was a good 25 years younger than her face. It was rather amazing.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like her life took a bad turn in Albuquerque.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone wanna post the pix in here for those of us who live in europe and cant resolve the page?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like my women like I like my barrel aged whiskey.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: I learned long ago to not click before checking the comments.

Also, the women most likely to be naked in public are usually the women you least want to see naked.


This continues on to the police force, such that the women (and men!) most likely to be arrested are those you would least want to see naked.

Basically, by the time nudity intersects with a Jail cell, all the good nudity has leaked from the funnel.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky for me the three pop ups and one pop-down kept me from seeing any content.  As I tried to scroll there was something else that tried to manifest so I just bailed.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
jesus christ lmao
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every day I find another reason to thank God I'm gay.
 
Flincher
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well I was planning on stopping in Albuquerque today 🤔.

Nah, I'll just directly to Santa Fe
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it some big fat hermaphrodite with a Flock of Seagulls haircut and only one nostril?

\I hate it when I'm right
 
kayanlau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most women are not worth seeing naked. You have been warned.
 
Snargi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My fault. Should of listened, but no, I looked and now can't unsee that. One question. When did Keith Richards transition?
 
