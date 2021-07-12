 Skip to content
(Straits Times)   TikTokking teen who did backflip in zoo's white rhino enclosure to be charged with criminal trespass. Beware the charging rhino   (straitstimes.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Criminal trespass offences carry an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

Lucky; sounds like it's not a caning offense.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Criminal trespass offences carry an imprisonment term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

Lucky; sounds like it's not a caning offense.


I came to post this very thing.  Cane the ever-loving snot out of him.  And that's just for using TikTok.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't they just take the rhino's credit card away?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was a Rhino in name only.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dang.  I wanted to go on the TikkieTok and film meself doing a backflip in a white rhino pen.  That is instant stardom.

Bet he'll be doing a buddy movie with that tiktok guy who farts flames.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At this point I think doing the backflip would be more dangerous to me than the rhino.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
writeups.orgView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tik Tokking teen.

Stopped reading right there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm a lone rhinoceros
There ain't one hell of a lots of us
Left in this world
I stand alone in my concrete cell
Where people stare and toss me coke cans
I guess it's better than being poached
But I'd give my horn just to see my homeland
I'm a lone rhinoceros
There ain't one hell of a lots of us
Left in this world
They say I am ugly,
Call me a beast
I hear them snicker
When I'm half asleep
Is beauty such a big commodity
I always heard it was only so deep
I'm a lone rhinoceros
There ain't one hell of a lots of us
Left in this world
I know the zoos protect my species
They give me food, collect my feces
But I can't help it, I miss the past
I'll never again see my good old mudbath
I'm a lone rhinoceros
There ain't one hell of a lots of us
Left in this world
This place gives me the fits
There's no place to go, nothing to see
And now some jackass is doing backflip
No such thing as privacy

/Sorry Adrian
//Adrian!!!!!
///I belleau it, Adrian!
 
