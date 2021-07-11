 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Shots fired. Over 100 of them   (wreg.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
100 rounds, one dead guy, no reported injuries, no reported arrests. Undercover op gone south?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police say the preliminary investigation shows after an initial exchange of gunfire between two unidentified men, several others reportedly retrieved handguns.

Settle down, everyone.  Most of this was just a result of the good guys finally showing up.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: 100 rounds, one dead guy, no reported injuries, no reported arrests. Undercover op gone south?


Storm Trooper training.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow, we had a great hreakfast at the chicken coop two mornings ago. In costa mesa, ca that is...
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Bootleg: 100 rounds, one dead guy, no reported injuries, no reported arrests. Undercover op gone south?

Storm Trooper training.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can only assume there were a lot of good people with guns.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bootleg: 100 rounds, one dead guy, no reported injuries, no reported arrests. Undercover op gone south?


100 rounds and only one dead guy? These guys got a higher score by accident.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
America, land of quantity before quality
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Suddenly shots. Thousands of them.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
with a gun for every person why is this even news anymore I don't really care if people shot each other isn't that what guns are for anyway meh
 
GreenSun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet it's hood gang wars. The event suggests that.
 
Dryad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two guys with handguns shooting at each other, causing multiple others to grab handguns and also start shooting?
Sounds like a respectable bunch.
-
/Is it too soon to talk about continuing to ignore handguns and banning us some of them scary rifles?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The other night I heard at least 50 shots at 230am.  I live in the country.  Being the dumbass I am, I went.outside to investigate.  But I didn't go empty-handed!  I had my mace with me so don't worry.

Didn't find anything but got sucked into looking for a lost dog.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


'Only Imperial Stormtroopers are so precise'
 -- Obi-Wan Kenobi, serial liar.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The stormtroopers are a curse upon this star destroyer.
 
