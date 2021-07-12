 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Those 4 people arrested in Denver who cops thought were planning a Vegas-style mass shooting? Turns out that they were just doing your basic "guns for drugs swap", so just crime, not terrorism, nothing to see here   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Las Vegas Strip, Firearm, Hotel, Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Police, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Colorado Rockies, Law enforcement agency  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 8:30 AM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A housekeeper had discovered more than a dozen firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition,

Makes me feel a little better about that time I didn't put my fleshlight away.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A guns for drugs swap? well, that's alright then. At least 50% of that is legal.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh, this doesn't square with the whole "guns for drugs" theory:

One of the men arrested Friday posted a Facebook message in which he mentioned a recent divorce, and said he was going to "go out in a big way," law enforcement sources said.

Be interesting to see if the cops can find any correspondence between the two groups re drugs
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Uranus: A guns for drugs swap? well, that's alright then. At least 50% of that is legal.


It's legal to sell some drugs, and legal to sell some guns, I don't think these clowns were legally selling either item.

Also, this is the second supposed Las Vegas style shooting scare story in a week that was actually just morons.  I wonder if hotels can ban  guns from their premises.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gopher321: Uhh, this doesn't square with the whole "guns for drugs" theory:

One of the men arrested Friday posted a Facebook message in which he mentioned a recent divorce, and said he was going to "go out in a big way," law enforcement sources said.

Be interesting to see if the cops can find any correspondence between the two groups re drugs


Going out in a big way doesn't always mean killing others. You could go out in a giant pile of cocaine via cardio infarction.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Once again the government stifles capitalism.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every single one of them had previous charges. We absolutely need to do something about straw purchases.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If I had a pistol, I would go to Colorado
go to Colorado
go to Colorado
If I had a pistol, I would

go to the state
where Americans can learn again
how to cook amphetamine
how to raise their rifles to the sky.......y!!

Where a man can legally chill and get high!

/ Yes. I can sing the actual song.
// It is the only way to prove you are a native.
/// Even John Denver was an interloper.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Makes sense. Most of the whackjobs seem to be caucasians males who work alone. Not all, but most.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pretty much what I guessed.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is bizarre and a bit irresponsible, frankly. The article is reporting on three different sets of investigation, and apparently no one actually knows yet what in the hell's going on.

One set of reporters? "Possible terrorism"
Another set of reporters? "Possible guns for drugs deal"
Cops? "WE DON'T KNOW YET, WE'LL LET YOU KNOW!"
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whether it's guns for drugs or a "Lets see how many people we can kill" thing, either way, you have to be an idiot to sneak them all into the hotel, then just leave them out to be seen by the maid.

So I'm in favor of charging them with felony stupidity in addition to anything else that will stick.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's going to be the assumption from now on, people with rifles are planning on doing Las Vegas style mass shooting.  2nd Amendment people, that's on you for not policing your own.
 
flemardo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Naido: A housekeeper had discovered more than a dozen firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition,

Makes me feel a little better about that time I didn't put my fleshlight away.


I never get housekeeping. Always hang the sign telling them to pass me over  like a jewish baby. I'd hate for people to go through my stuff daily at a random time. Certainly not filthy enough to require daily cleaning during a short stay.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Every single one of them had previous charges. We absolutely need to do something about straw purchases.


It's not just straw purchases that are the problem. Untracked private party sales are an issue too. Why bother finding a straw purchaser when you can get pretty much anything you want off Armslist for cash, no ID needed?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Note to self:  When trading large amounts of guns for large amounts of drugsdrugs, stay away from major metropolitan areas about to host a major event.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that's a relief. Good to hear we've got nothing to worry about.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flemardo: I never get housekeeping. Always hang the sign telling them to pass me over  like a jewish baby. I'd hate for people to go through my stuff daily at a random time. Certainly not filthy enough to require daily cleaning during a short stay.


11 of the last 12 hotels we've stayed in* have done a room check regardless of what was on the door. Which is just awesome when you have dogs...

*All major brands in US cities, we drove from CA to the east coast.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.