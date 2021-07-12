 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   It starting to look like Florida Man has branched out into international assassination plots   (uk.sports.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Peacekeeping, Official, President, President of the United States, United Nations, Haiti, Office, Prime minister  
•       •       •

934 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like Yahoo has branched out into requiring every piece of information on my device, just to read a story.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Filed for bankruptcy in 2013. Trying to take over Haiti in 2021. Makes total sense.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole weird story sounds like Carl Hiassen has gone back to writing non-fiction...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
a hat emblazoned with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, a hat emblazoned with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tanqueray:

With money from a Florida based "south American country" 'security company'.

Nope not a CIA operation at all.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, bloody coups in poor black countries is now considered a sport?

WTH? This story appears on Yahoo!!sport.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HairBolus: So, bloody coups in poor black countries is now considered a sport?

WTH? This story appears on Yahoo!!sport.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Naido: Looks like Yahoo has branched out into requiring every piece of information on my device, just to read a story.


It looks like its Yahoo UK, so that may be some GDPR thingee going on there.  They have to WARN you they're scouring your device for data.  If it were Yahoo US, they'd just do it and not tell you.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From a completely unconnected article.

"Nations that are found close to the Greater Antilles such as Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, and Haiti are estimated to be sitting on natural gas of about 159 billion cubic feet and oil of about 142 million barrels. It is also estimated that undiscovered reserves could hold as much as 941 million barrel of crude oil and natural gas thought to be about 1.2 trillion cubic feet. Areas thought to be rich in oil include the Central Plateau, the bay of Port-Au -Prince, Thomond, and the Cul-de-sac plain. Daniel Mathurin, a French scientist has compared Haiti's oil reserves to a swimming pool compared to those of Venezuela which he likened to a glass of water. There are also huge Gold, Copper and Marble deposits estimated to be worth $100bn."
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.