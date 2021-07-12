 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Not News: Middle Eastern woman barred from boarding airline due to immodest attire. Fark: In Dallas
29
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Snu snu notwithstanding, of course.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A screenshot of the postshows Saypinar wearing a brown cropped shirt, denim shorts and a white jacket tied around her waist. She also wrote in the post that she moved from Turkey to the U.S. to "be free as a woman."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9jaflaver.comView Full Size


/She's got nice tit piercings
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, now I'm thinking the other passengers were jealous.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why she would want that much of her skin to come in contact with an airline seat boggles my mind.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not bad, but not Thighland material.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cman: [9jaflaver.com image 615x1081]

/She's got nice tit piercings


You'd think with all the lighting and angles, she'd figure out how to remove the person dumping the bathroom trash bin.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So now airlines want to pretend they have standards?

After racing each other to the bottom, with the stupid shiat they let go on on their planes, like comfort pets?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: So now airlines want to pretend they have standards?

After racing each other to the bottom, with the stupid shiat they let go on on their planes, like comfort pets?


Obligatory

pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Put some damn clothes on and stop your whining. Nobody cares you are a fitness model.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh look, an attention whore.

I expected a very masculine body builder in a sundress being kicked out because everyone is afraid of transgendered people. Instead I was surprised to find myself agreeing with he airline.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [i.pinimg.com image 540x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alphax: So, now I'm thinking the other passengers were jealous.


Plane was full of jealous women. Probably pilot was Karen too
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Tearfully" she narrated the incident to her one million followers

FTFY
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Put her between two sweaty fat dudes who flop over into her seat.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Amusingly it looks like that was actually on the conservative side for her.  Still though girl, read the room.  Geez.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cman: [9jaflaver.com image 615x1081]

/She's got nice tit piercings


MOAR!!!!!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh, she got a ton of attention, and the airline got to pretend to have standards. Sounds like a win for everyone.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cman: [i.pinimg.com image 850x1062]

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478][64.media.tumblr.com image 640x787]


No wonder those insecure peckerwoods make them wear Burqas. I don't know how I would be able to control myself surrounded by women like her either.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reality:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Farkers:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alphax: So, now I'm thinking the other passengers were jealous.


This.^^^
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Turkey's Middle Eastern now? Anyway...

She was well covered by multiple media outlets and Fark so that should count, right? I'm sure the followers she has picked up will salve the wounds inflicted by that mean mean airline.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Turkey's Middle Eastern now? Anyway...

She was well covered by multiple media outlets and Fark so that should count, right? I'm sure the followers she has picked up will salve the wounds inflicted by that mean mean airline.


Middle Eastern is code for repressive shiathole for women, and as she points out she left said shiat hole.

/Erdogan is doing his best to make secular Turkey into Turkish-Wahabistan
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Alphax: So, now I'm thinking the other passengers were jealous.

This.^^^


What are you two, a couple 15 year old girls who think those other girls just hate you because their boobs haven't grown in yet?  This sh*t is dumb.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Archie Goodwin: Alphax: So, now I'm thinking the other passengers were jealous.

This.^^^

What are you two, a couple 15 year old girls who think those other girls just hate you because their boobs haven't grown in yet?  This sh*t is dumb.


So.. if not jealousy, what other theory do you offer?
 
shpritz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Turkey's Middle Eastern now? Anyway...


There's no definitive definition of what the Middle East is, but yes:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As someone who totally has a thing for mediteranean chicks from Morocco all the way around through the Levant and back around the northern shores to Andalusia, I found the pictures incredibly disappointing. Sharp knees and shiat. I have no lustful desires to feed her grapes or slurp wine off her cleavage or buttcrack, swipe left.
 
