(Scientific American)   Consequences of DDT exposure could last generations
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now do lead from fuel emissions.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
DDT did a job on me
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ditto for DJT exposure.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That does look pretty dangerous
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Apparently it's going to keep helping writers meet deadlines for generations, too
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In before the "chemical residue is good for you" Monsanto flacks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Now do lead from fuel emissions.


Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great, now do glyphosate.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't be the only one here who ran in back of the fogging trucks when they came through the neighborhood spraying for mosquitoes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Tribute to Jake the Snake Roberts DDT
Youtube VSI8uJp6Cjw
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could see how that is entirely possible...

AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Great, now do glyphosate.


Give me Chlordane or give me death.

Seriously, Weren't Bald Eagles taken off the endangered species list because we did do away with DDT?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might explain the popularity of Qanonsense.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could fill a book with the stuff people did or thought was good for you in the 1950's that actually is harmful/ or kills you faster.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geeeeeee. As a child of a migrant worker family. I'm probably farked. Let me check. Yeah. I'm farked.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One study, not peer reviewed


Yay for media hysterics
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that I won't have grandchildren, I don't care.

I've always been a fan of accepting the consequences of my actions, so thinking that humanity is hugely f*cked in the next couple generation, makes me laugh.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: One study, not peer reviewed


Yay for media hysterics


We sprayed 1.35 billion tons of that shiat, it probably had some effect on us.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O
The one time you're hoping it's a hyperbole headline that belongs in the politics tab...
 
Ravage [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/correlation_causation.jpg
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of the poor (Will) Ospreays!

Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalashinator: Think of the poor (Will) Ospreays!

That looks horrifying.


That looks horrifying.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "snow" was pure asbestos.
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: RolandTGunner: Great, now do glyphosate.

Give me Chlordane or give me death.

Seriously, Weren't Bald Eagles taken off the endangered species list because we did do away with DDT?


Not sure about eagles, but California Condors were.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenage Lobotomy
Youtube 4gjYqcwaklo
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Great, now do glyphosate.


jedzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now do Fark.com.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: lifeslammer: One study, not peer reviewed


Yay for media hysterics

We sprayed 1.35 billion tons of that shiat, it probably had some effect on us.


And yet the problems caused by all the plastic we ingest on a weekly basis probably far outstrip whatever lingering effects ddt may be causing. You get one guess why we wont be hearing about those for another few decades
 
Oysterman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: thatboyoverthere: lifeslammer: One study, not peer reviewed


Yay for media hysterics

We sprayed 1.35 billion tons of that shiat, it probably had some effect on us.

And yet the problems caused by all the plastic we ingest on a weekly basis probably far outstrip whatever lingering effects ddt may be causing. You get one guess why we wont be hearing about those for another few decades


You can hate single-use plastic/microplastics and DDT, you know.  "Champion of DDT" is going to be a weird farkie to remember.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: You could fill a book with the stuff people did or thought was good for you in the 1950's that actually is harmful/ or kills you faster.


We're doing such things now. Noise pollution, soot particles and PFAS in fetuses, plastics everywhere, a CO2 blanket for the planet, and those are just the things we already know are bad.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They'll never be the same.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I read where DDT kills coronavirus.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I can't be the only one here who ran in back of the fogging trucks when they came through the neighborhood spraying for mosquitoes.


And now you're on Fark.  It all makes perfect sense.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
