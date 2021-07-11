 Skip to content
 
Old and busted: Northern Exposure in Alaska. New hotness: Northern Exposure in Finland. Here comes the Satanic reindeer
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bucks in game 3:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the Year of Darkness, 2029, the rulers of this planet devised the ultimate plan. They would reshape the Future by changing the Past. The plan required something that felt no pity. No pain. No fear. Something unstoppable. They created THE DEERMINATOR.


/dah dah dah DAH DAH!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ishkur: In the Year of Darkness, 2021990, the rulers of this planet devised the ultimate plan. They would reshape the Future by changing the Past. The plan required something that felt no pity. No pain. No fear. Something unstoppable. They created THE DEERMINATOR.

/dah dah dah DAH DAH!


Ladies and Gentlemen, Elvis 1990:

Sigue Sigue Sputnik - 21st Century Boy (German Remix)
Youtube YdhXSPbu0Ok


If you got it, flaunt it!
/nothing is obscure on Fark
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad we can't do this with the deer in the Untied States.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, who exactly paints their antlers because I'm sure not going to do it. Sven, you're up!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That is clearly from a video game
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Big crush in yesteryear.  I remember old Fark threads denouncing her as a right-wing basket case.

/hot/crazy graph.jpg
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is that to make them easier to hit?

If it was a success would there still be 4,000 accidents a year?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

cullend: TIL in Finland they use to have about 4,000 reindeer/ car accidents a year so they paint their antlers with reflective paint and this is vaguely terrifying https://t.co/1cQXsgNyyB


That is f*cking beautiful.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I believe this is what you see in the depths of a Jäger binge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: [Fark user image 336x640]

Big crush in yesteryear.  I remember old Fark threads denouncing her as a right-wing basket case.

/hot/crazy graph.jpg


Fark user imageView Full Size


/That's a shame.
 
