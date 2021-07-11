 Skip to content
(Philadelphia Magazine)   Maybe Philly is ok after all. Aside from the ridiculous accent. And some of the people. And some of the smells   (phillymag.com) divider line
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We'll always have Gritty.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Baby, we got more anti-fa than Proud Boys. When the Patriot Front shows up, we show them the door. We've got an Azkaban Prison transport van and a cracked farking bell.

I hate cities.

This is a GREAT city.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

From Philly to Boston: [Fark user image 850x557]


I moved to Philly from Boston. I love Philly. It's exactly like TFA describes.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am some of the smells, and it's so-so, at best.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loving that the top articles are:
1 It's Time We Gave Up the Philly Inferiority Complex
2 How Mister Softee Revolutionized the World of Ice Cream

Philly is like a small town, in that if there are ever references to Philly anywhere else, everyone from there will point it out. No SFer is going to hear a reference to the mission or embarcadero and blurt out, "yo, that's in SF". Same with LAers, NYers, Chicagoans, even Bostonians. They all seem to expect that their cities are the center of attention (or the universe). Philly is charming like that. A big city with a lot to offer, but not self absorbed.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you're coming from San Francisco I'm sure any city will look pretty good.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

morg: If you're coming from San Francisco I'm sure any city will look pretty good.


I'm pretty sure those aren't the right lyrics.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lived in Philly for several years, didn't notice much of a smell, and I grew up in the country.

New York...you'd think the very bowels of Hell seeped up through the grates and cracks.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll echo all the Philly love before the shiatheads overwhelm the thread.

Haven't been downtown much since Covid, but the wife and I are spending our anniversary weekend there in a couple of weeks.
 
SirMadness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Given the interactions I've witnessed with farkers from San Francisco, I think I'll choose Philly every time.

What an unbelievably high-strung bunch.
 
