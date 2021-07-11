 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The virus isn't just going to go away, Mississippi
Original
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob
6 hours ago  
the-sun.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
6 hours ago  
'Chronic conditions' (fattest state in the UNION)
'regardless of vaccination status' = 'vaccines don't really work and aren't necessary, Red folk
 
Albert911emt
6 hours ago  
Oh, that's where you're wrong, subby. The virus will go away, when we're all dead.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
6 hours ago  
Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.
 
From Philly to Boston
6 hours ago  
This is all so predictable, it's infuriating.
 
Naido
6 hours ago  
Wait til they get the Alex variant

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shostie
5 hours ago  
My reaction as Simone who grew up in Mississippi:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads
5 hours ago  

Shostie: ...Simone who grew up in Mississippi:


Huh.

Never knew that.
 
Gubbo
5 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.


What do you think is currently the covid death toll in the US?
 
Shostie
5 hours ago  

Shostie: My reaction as Simone who grew up in Mississippi:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 360x202]


*Someone

What the f*ck, autocorrect???
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

What do you think is currently the covid death toll in the US?


Much higher than the official numbers? What's your point?
 
Gubbo
5 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

What do you think is currently the covid death toll in the US?

Much higher than the official numbers? What's your point?


So can you reconcile more than 600,000 dead Americans, and an even more deadly variant with your comments about fear mongering?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
5 hours ago  
Oh, it'll go away. Once it is eradicated or there are no longer beings it can infect i.e. all dead or infection proof where it has no where to go before it dies off.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

What do you think is currently the covid death toll in the US?

Much higher than the official numbers? What's your point?

So can you reconcile more than 600,000 dead Americans, and an even more deadly variant with your comments about fear mongering?


Sure. Just like I can say that the Trump administration did a bunch of awful shiat but maybe twitter accounts like Claude Taylor and Louise Mensch may not have been acting in good faith and could have dialed it back a notch. Feigl-Ding has had the ooga-booga dialed to 11 for a long time and has based his entire brand on it.

It's possible to take covid seriously but also point out that someone on the internet has a history of blowing things out of proportion for clicks. No idea if you're familiar with this guy, but this is pretty much his whole deal. He's like the Seth Abramson of medical twitter.
 
Gubbo
4 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

What do you think is currently the covid death toll in the US?

Much higher than the official numbers? What's your point?

So can you reconcile more than 600,000 dead Americans, and an even more deadly variant with your comments about fear mongering?

Sure. Just like I can say that the Trump administration did a bunch of awful shiat but maybe twitter accounts like Claude Taylor and Louise Mensch may not have been acting in good faith and could have dialed it back a notch. Feigl-Ding has had the ooga-booga dialed to 11 for a long time and has based his entire brand on it.

It's possible to take covid seriously but also point out that someone on the internet has a history of blowing things out of proportion for clicks. No idea if you're familiar with this guy, but this is pretty much his whole deal. He's like the Seth Abramson of medical twitter.


Elevating whatboutism to an art-form.

But I'm curious, ooga booga and in excess of 600,000 dead Americans...
 
JerseyTim
4 hours ago  

Shostie: Shostie: My reaction as Simone who grew up in Mississippi:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 360x202]

*Someone

What the f*ck, autocorrect???


We knew what you meant, Simone.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

What do you think is currently the covid death toll in the US?

Much higher than the official numbers? What's your point?

So can you reconcile more than 600,000 dead Americans, and an even more deadly variant with your comments about fear mongering?

Sure. Just like I can say that the Trump administration did a bunch of awful shiat but maybe twitter accounts like Claude Taylor and Louise Mensch may not have been acting in good faith and could have dialed it back a notch. Feigl-Ding has had the ooga-booga dialed to 11 for a long time and has based his entire brand on it.

It's possible to take covid seriously but also point out that someone on the internet has a history of blowing things out of proportion for clicks. No idea if you're familiar with this guy, but this is pretty much his whole deal. He's like the Seth Abramson of medical twitter.

Elevating whatboutism to an art-form.

But I'm curious, ooga booga and in excess of 600,000 dead Americans...


Enjoy the argument you think you're having.
 
Gubbo
4 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

What do you think is currently the covid death toll in the US?

Much higher than the official numbers? What's your point?

So can you reconcile more than 600,000 dead Americans, and an even more deadly variant with your comments about fear mongering?

Sure. Just like I can say that the Trump administration did a bunch of awful shiat but maybe twitter accounts like Claude Taylor and Louise Mensch may not have been acting in good faith and could have dialed it back a notch. Feigl-Ding has had the ooga-booga dialed to 11 for a long time and has based his entire brand on it.

It's possible to take covid seriously but also point out that someone on the internet has a history of blowing things out of proportion for clicks. No idea if you're familiar with this guy, but this is pretty much his whole deal. He's like the Seth Abramson of medical twitter.

Elevating whatboutism to an art-form.

But I'm curious, ooga booga and in excess of 600,000 dead Americans...

Enjoy the argument you think you're having.


Dismissing the seriousness of Covid is why we're still suffering through this shiat.

Thakns for doing your part
 
Cake Hunter
4 hours ago  

Shostie: My reaction as Simone who grew up in Mississippi:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 360x202]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea
4 hours ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.


Perhaps you'd prefer a more matter of fact post.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736
3 hours ago  
Down in Mississippi where the sun beats down....
 
Shostie
3 hours ago  

JerseyTim: Shostie: Shostie: My reaction as Simone who grew up in Mississippi:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 360x202]

*Someone

What the f*ck, autocorrect???

We knew what you meant, Simone.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

Perhaps you'd prefer a more matter of fact post.

[Fark user image 425x608]


I would, thank you.

Also, WTF Florida?
 
andrewagill
3 hours ago  

make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

Perhaps you'd prefer a more matter of fact post.

[Fark user image 425x608]


Sometimes the CDC gets overly cautious, or the WHO gets overly cautious & releases some overzealous advice, but that advice is vetted by the relevant departments in those organizations.

Feigl-Ding often gets more cautious than both the CDC & WHO, & there's no board to review his statements on Twitter dot com. So he gets branded as a Chicken Little, which he is, & setting the bar for compliance so high that people would put their energy into meeting an unattainable goal instead of putting energy into more attainable goals which research has shown will be more impactful than what Feigl-Ding is recommending, even if you could meet those unattainable goals.

There are a few examples of Feigl-Ding throwing unsubstantiated crap out there. This one isn't one of them, though. The MSDOH released this advice & I have no reason to disbelieve the MSDOH. It's not just one guy trying to be as cautious as he can imagine.

But here's a fun one from Feigl-Ding:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
3 hours ago  
So long and thanks for all the redneck jokes...

Goodbye Goodbye - Oingo Boingo
Youtube cxK1MUK8AlM
 
make me some tea
2 hours ago  

andrewagill: make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

Perhaps you'd prefer a more matter of fact post.

[Fark user image 425x608]

Sometimes the CDC gets overly cautious, or the WHO gets overly cautious & releases some overzealous advice, but that advice is vetted by the relevant departments in those organizations.

Feigl-Ding often gets more cautious than both the CDC & WHO, & there's no board to review his statements on Twitter dot com. So he gets branded as a Chicken Little, which he is, & setting the bar for compliance so high that people would put their energy into meeting an unattainable goal instead of putting energy into more attainable goals which research has shown will be more impactful than what Feigl-Ding is recommending, even if you could meet those unattainable goals.

There are a few examples of Feigl-Ding throwing unsubstantiated crap out there. This one isn't one of them, though. The MSDOH released this advice & I have no reason to disbelieve the MSDOH. It's not just one guy trying to be as cautious as he can imagine.

But here's a fun one from Feigl-Ding:

[Fark user image image 850x798]


Yeah I'm also wary of his alarmist tone... but his threads, if you look past that, are generally rich with verified info and so I find them useful.

For example his recent complaints about masking with the Delta variant becoming dominant are valid, as there is an increased chance of at least becoming symptomic from COVID and transmitting it to others even while vaccinated, and I don't even want that crud in my system at all.

So, I've come around more to his advice about masking while vaccinated, since it makes a bit more sense than going without, and since it's an easy and safe thing to do I've returned to masking in public indoor spaces like grocery stores again, even though I'm fully vaccinated. I will continue to mask among general public indoors at least until way more than 51% of people are vaccinated and the case numbers qre agaom falling. We're fairly safe but the antivaxxers are making it difficult to really return to normal, and so we have to deal with that.
 
andrewagill
2 hours ago  

make me some tea: andrewagill: make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

Perhaps you'd prefer a more matter of fact post.

[Fark user image 425x608]

Sometimes the CDC gets overly cautious, or the WHO gets overly cautious & releases some overzealous advice, but that advice is vetted by the relevant departments in those organizations.

Feigl-Ding often gets more cautious than both the CDC & WHO, & there's no board to review his statements on Twitter dot com. So he gets branded as a Chicken Little, which he is, & setting the bar for compliance so high that people would put their energy into meeting an unattainable goal instead of putting energy into more attainable goals which research has shown will be more impactful than what Feigl-Ding is recommending, even if you could meet those unattainable goals.

There are a few examples of Feigl-Ding throwing unsubstantiated crap out there. This one isn't one of them, though. The MSDOH released this advice & I have no reason to disbelieve the MSDOH. It's not just one guy trying to be as cautious as he can imagine.

But here's a fun one from Feigl-Ding:

[Fark user image image 850x798]

Yeah I'm also wary of his alarmist tone... but his threads, if you look past that, are generally rich with verified info and so I find them useful.

For example his recent complaints about masking with the Delta variant becoming dominant are valid, as there is an increased chance of at least becoming symptomic from COVID and transmitting it to others even while vaccinated, and I don't even want that crud in my system at all.

So, I've come around more to his advice about masking while vaccinated


Yeah, I changed my opinion on masking while vaccinated after the WHO released a statement that fully vaccinated people should continue to mask up.

Though I had been masking anyway because I got the AstraZenica vaccine as part of a clinical trial, & the FDA hasn't approved it, so in theory it's as much a vaccine as Forsythia in the eyes of the FDA.
 
ralphjr
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyclometh
1 hour ago  
Over 99% of new COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.

Fully-vaccinated individuals represent less than 1% or maybe as much as 1.1% of all breakthrough infections.

If you still won't get a vaccine, the consequences are on you.
 
TuckFrump
1 hour ago  
It will if you pray hard enough

The power of Christ compels you
The power of christ compels you
The power of christ  compels you
 
Skeleton Man
1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

Perhaps you'd prefer a more matter of fact post.

[Fark user image 425x608]

I would, thank you.

Also, WTF Florida?


Ron DeSantis. That's what.
 
jst3p
1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Gubbo: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

What do you think is currently the covid death toll in the US?

Much higher than the official numbers? What's your point?


So the virus is much more deadly than they are telling us and at the same time their telling us to take it seriously is fearmongering?

I read the rest of the drivel you have used to justify holding these positions concurrently but the simple truth is you are really not bright.
 
IRestoreFurniture
1 hour ago  
Jesus fark, people.

Get the goddamed vaccine.

I'm shocked.  My trumper sister is resisting the vaccine, but one of my cousins who I assumed was a smart guy, is believing shiat he read on the internet posted by morons, about the vaccine.
 
Oysterman
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProbablyDrunk
1 hour ago  
I hope the unvaccinated reject these suggestions, hold giant gatherings, and all die painful deaths - leaving us far more resources to use and a higher collective IQ.
 
HerptheDerp
1 hour ago  
Look, it would be nice if they got the vaccine, I'd prefer it, basically it's the one time in America where we actually have socialized medicine and unless there's something weird or unique going on, anyone who can make it to a hospital or hell, I'm sure they'll send someone TO you if it was required, can get the vaccine, so unless you're immucompromized and literally unable to get it, not getting it is a choice.

And their free to make that choice, just like I'm free to go to a bridge and toss myself over the side, or wear all black and sneak on to the free way to play Hacky Sac.

What I'm getting at, you can't help people that don't want to be helped, if someone is determined to kill themselves they're going to do it.

The offer for help is extended, if they're going to slap it away, there's only so much you can do. Eventually you sit back, shrug, and let em stick their tongue in the lawn mower because they can and you can't stop them.
 
portnoyd
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Elevating whatboutism to an art-form.


And then, immediately on the next line:

Gubbo: But I'm curious, ooga booga and in excess of 600,000 dead Americans...


You are literally whataboutisming him. Ignoring the argument about the doc on twitter to say WHAT ABOUT THE DEAD?

Farking Fark doomsmiths. If you could only open your squinting, judgmental eyes long enough to see you act exactly like the anti vax people you vilify.
 
Skeleton Man
1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Jesus fark, people.

Get the goddamed vaccine.

I'm shocked.  My trumper sister is resisting the vaccine, but one of my cousins who I assumed was a smart guy, is believing shiat he read on the internet posted by morons, about the vaccine.


You should punch them.
 
Iwouldhitit
1 hour ago  

Shostie: My reaction as Simone who grew up in Mississippi:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 360x202]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam
 
Priapetic
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: andrewagill: make me some tea: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh boy. More fear porn from Feigl-Ding.

Perhaps you'd prefer a more matter of fact post.

[Fark user image 425x608]

Sometimes the CDC gets overly cautious, or the WHO gets overly cautious & releases some overzealous advice, but that advice is vetted by the relevant departments in those organizations.

Feigl-Ding often gets more cautious than both the CDC & WHO, & there's no board to review his statements on Twitter dot com. So he gets branded as a Chicken Little, which he is, & setting the bar for compliance so high that people would put their energy into meeting an unattainable goal instead of putting energy into more attainable goals which research has shown will be more impactful than what Feigl-Ding is recommending, even if you could meet those unattainable goals.

There are a few examples of Feigl-Ding throwing unsubstantiated crap out there. This one isn't one of them, though. The MSDOH released this advice & I have no reason to disbelieve the MSDOH. It's not just one guy trying to be as cautious as he can imagine.

But here's a fun one from Feigl-Ding:

[Fark user image image 850x798]

Yeah I'm also wary of his alarmist tone... but his threads, if you look past that, are generally rich with verified info and so I find them useful.

For example his recent complaints about masking with the Delta variant becoming dominant are valid, as there is an increased chance of at least becoming symptomic from COVID and transmitting it to others even while vaccinated, and I don't even want that crud in my system at all.

So, I've come around more to his advice about masking while vaccinated, since it makes a bit more sense than going without, and since it's an easy and safe thing to do I've returned to masking in public indoor spaces like grocery stores again, even though I'm fully vaccinated. I will continue to mask among general public indoors at least until way more than 51% of people are vaccinated and the case numbers qre agaom falling. We're fairly safe but the antivaxxers are making it difficult to really return to normal, and so we have to deal with that.


I think I'll continue to mask until the flu is eradicated.  It's easy to do and the flu sucks.
 
ElPrimitivo
1 hour ago  

Shostie: My reaction as Simone who grew up in Mississippi:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


This one's for you, Shostie

Nina Simone: Mississippi Goddam
Youtube LJ25-U3jNWM
 
Bermuda59
56 minutes ago  
All unvaccinated Mississippians wear a mask when indoors in public settings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides
56 minutes ago  
Risk Levels - Global Epidemics

Mississippi is barely in the top 10. Two weeks ago all the states were under 10 cases/100K in the previous seven days.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
53 minutes ago  

From Philly to Boston: This is all so predictable, it's infuriating.


Predictable and expected.
 
Senseless_drivel
52 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image 425x574]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Airius
52 minutes ago  
This is what southern panic looks like when reality oil hits the anus.
 
hervatski
51 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Risk Levels - Global Epidemics

Mississippi is barely in the top 10. Two weeks ago all the states were under 10 cases/100K in the previous seven days.


Top ten of what
 
Loucifer
51 minutes ago  
Delta is coming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch
51 minutes ago  
Next time announce it before 'Church Day' and use a technology appropriate for Mississippi?
 
