20+ Strange Places With Unbearably Sad Names. Come for Big Dick Lake, stay for Bloody Dick Peak, and Failure Canyon
    Nomenclature, Onomastics, Name, Instagram account @sadtopographies  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My garbage state has a town named Thrall.

Also: White Woman Creek
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Push and Be Damned Rapids is a sort of sad name from a Branch of the Miramichi in New Brunswick, but it is not really a strange place, just hard "poleing" for a canoeist. I love the name though. One of my favs. Never been but any of my family and their friends have.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One of the suburbs of Cincinnati tried to liven themselves up by changing their name from Hamilton to Hamilton! - the USGS or Post Office put a quick stop to that kind of nonsense.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You have not known true unbearable sadness until you have experienced Kitchen-DIck with Woodcock.

media.king5.comView Full Size


/Werner Herzog voice
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: My garbage state has a town named Thrall.

Also: White Woman Creek


Username tells me you've read shiat like this before.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
List fails without Lake Desolation.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I often pass by Breakneck Road and Purgatory Chasm. I always intend to look up their history. I suspect I don't really want to know.

Also, this list would be far more interesting if the site included specific information regarding each place's location.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: My garbage state has a town named Thrall.

Also: White Woman Creek


I got Foe Killer Creek next door to me. It is named after a guy called Four Killer that lived next to the head water.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barrets Delight road in Cockeysville MD.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failure Canyon is the name of my Thelma and Louise / Dukes of Hazzard cover band....

//How'll the duke boys get out of this one...
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno what this counts as, but there's a town named Mexican Water, AZ. *shrug*
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for GuntherBumpass
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: [Fark user image 850x1146]


See, now an optimist might say that Pavky's Bocco Cafe has some amazing curry...
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: My garbage state has a town named Thrall.

Also: White Woman Creek


Now we finally know where the white women at.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom's basement.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JiMHaT: I dunno what this counts as, but there's a town named Mexican Water, AZ. *shrug*


Probably not a great drinking spot..
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forsalebabyshoesneverworn Avenue curiously absent
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no Big Bone Lick?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_B​o​ne_Lick_State_Park

/giggity
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No mention of Felch River?
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Near here you can take Difficult Rd to the town of Defeated.
 
foxtail
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Spiteful Geyser on Arsehole River.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JiMHaT: I dunno what this counts as, but there's a town named Mexican Water, AZ. *shrug*


There's a Mexican Place, ID (near McCall).

I also know of a creek near Lolo Pass called Colt Killed Creek. Legend has it that Lewis & Clark killed a colt near this creek to feed their men.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmm.  According to my parents that canyon is named after me.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Florida
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Frederick Douglass was loaned to a man named Edward Covey who was renowned as a 'slave breaker'.  The point of being there was to beat, starve, and torment enslaved people into submission and obedience.  This property was in eastern Maryland and known as Mount Misery.

Mount Misery was later owned by Donald Rumsfeld.  Yes, that Rumsfeld.

https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-​x​pm-2006-08-20-0608200162-story.html
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: My garbage state has a town named Thrall.

Also: White Woman Creek


Sounds like a good place to win quatloos.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Generation_D
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wetback Tank Reservoir

Negro Foot, VA
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Couldn't help noticing that Divorce Beach looked quite a bit larger than Lovers Beach.  It would have been perfect if they had placed a Fat Beach between them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image 645x522]


With Stinky Pinky Road on the other end of the spectrum
 
dave0821
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

olrasputin: [Fark user image image 422x750]


I guess Dildo newfoundland was just too much of a low hanging fruit?
 
culebra
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Drain, Oregon
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby, this link is filled with win.  Thanks.

'Mistake Island' and 'Failure Canyon' spoke to me in particular.

I wish we could have do-overs in real life.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huber-Hitler Rd.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

culebra: Drain, Oregon


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Short Pump, Virginia.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dave0821: olrasputin: [Fark user image image 422x750]

I guess Dildo newfoundland was just too much of a low hanging fruit?


Searching for the bay in particular was the only way to get google maps to show both locations in one shot on mobile.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Intercourse, Pennsylvania
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i know you know Chagrin Falls in Ohio.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
townmapsusa.comView Full Size
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
White Settlement, Texas.

And before you even ask...Yes, that's why it's called that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Had to look up Big Dick Lake. Saw it was in Minnesota. That is awesome that it really exists.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Come on out to Tightwad, MO and why not take a trip down to Knob Lick while you're in state.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
