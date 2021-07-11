 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Smart: parking under a roof to avoid hail damage. Fark: getting in a multi car pileup to avoid hail damage   (jalopnik.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Severe weather, Storm, Wind, first photo, Parking lot, American films, Des Moines, Iowa, Extreme weather  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 10:30 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least the driver doesn't have to guess if the hail totalled their car.  They know their stupidity did.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Too-Tall: At least the driver doesn't have to guess if the hail totalled their car.  They know their stupidity did.


Hey, "car behind always gets the ticket."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I'm so glad I stopped driving.
Driving is a curse on a human.
For all it's convenience it cost an arm and a leg and it doesn't actually pay it for itself despite the fact you're an idiot who thinks it will
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The article is half-right.   Parking under an overpass, off the road, is a good idea during severe weather.   Stopping in a lane is a bad idea.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hmmm... we were supposed to get golf ball size hail on Friday.
*checks image*
Yep, that's where I live. Glad I didn't take the interstate on Friday.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm going to bet that not a single person stopping traffic is vaccinated.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bet helicopters don't do well in heavy hail.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.