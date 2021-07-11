 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   I say might you have a cup of tea and perhaps a biscuit for me? Oh yes and an ambulance of course (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Scary, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Soldier, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

749 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needs more training
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the parachute okay?
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is exactly why we have the 3rd Amendment in the US to protect against this sort of intrusion.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby: I say might you have a cup of tea and perhaps a biscuit for me?

When James Bond does it, he ends up with liquor and sex with a hot rich woman.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, buy a lottery ticket!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tea, earl grey, coming in hot.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stop jumping out of perfectly fine airplanes.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Oi! Where's me kebab?"
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I understand England lost.. But he didn't need to make such a grand entrance..
 
Bob Down
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Next up. Shoot your dog.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hope the soldier survives without serious issues.

DNRTFA

If he is fine then this will be seen as funny.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cuppa and a biccy?  Not Kansas.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Broken ankle trifecta coming up?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: [Fark user image image 425x324]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I hope the soldier survives without serious issues.

DNRTFA

If he is fine then this will be seen as funny.


Well he'll more than likely survive
May not enjoy all the extra metal in his body
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: [Fark user image image 425x324]


Let's try this again
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Could've been worse. Could've landed anus first on a weathervane.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Could've been worse. Could've landed anus first on a weathervane.


Pretty particular, thoughts or dreams?
 
Fissile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could be worse, like finding Prince Von Bulow dead in the sitting room.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Local residents called 911 after seeing him plummeting towards the ground in southern California.
The impact punched a gaping hole in the red-tiled roof of a bungalow on the outskirts of Atascadero.

Is there a reason British Special Forces are training in California?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Right then, splendid. So glad you could drop in.
 
dave0821
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Local residents called 911 after seeing him plummeting towards the ground in southern California.
The impact punched a gaping hole in the red-tiled roof of a bungalow on the outskirts of Atascadero.

Is there a reason British Special Forces are training in California?


Someone could tell you but then they would have to kill you after...
Sure you want to know?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Local residents called 911 after seeing him plummeting towards the ground in southern California.
The impact punched a gaping hole in the red-tiled roof of a bungalow on the outskirts of Atascadero.

Is there a reason British Special Forces are training in California?


Damn, you made me read some of the article.

I still stand by my comment.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Local residents called 911 after seeing him plummeting towards the ground in southern California.
The impact punched a gaping hole in the red-tiled roof of a bungalow on the outskirts of Atascadero.

Is there a reason British Special Forces are training in California?


Because they are our Allies.
We cross train with other allied countries all the time.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Neondistraction: Local residents called 911 after seeing him plummeting towards the ground in southern California.
The impact punched a gaping hole in the red-tiled roof of a bungalow on the outskirts of Atascadero.

Is there a reason British Special Forces are training in California?

Because they are our Allies.
We cross train with other allied countries all the time.


Well since you were the one who told him I guess it's your responsibility to kill him.
Rules and all that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's Raining Men
Youtube 4x6leDGV7gs
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.