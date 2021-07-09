 Skip to content
 
(CBS Sacramento)   Restaurant posts sign blaming welfare for its slow service, not the fact that no one wants to work there because of the crap wages   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Still waiting for the price reductions on take-out food that should be a thing since costs are much less than serving dine-in.
Hello? Is this thing on?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just a heads up. CBS Sacramento aka Channel 13 here has gone full MAGA. It used to be the NBC affiliate KCRA and of course the Fox station would be full-on News For Upper Class Older Conservative White People. But since the former guy was their president Channel 13 has gone over the top to appeal to the fears and prejudices of that audience. Considering all the money in the area is owned by those Upper Class Older Conservative White People I don't see them changing. A viewer is guaranteed at least one scary marijuana story and one black person mugshot daily. The same crap over and over. They also often have pro-Christian messaging and other Evangelical nonsense masquerading as news. I am sure this has happened to most local news stations but it's been shocking how fast 13 went MAGA.

/ They're not Sinclair, either ... I think.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well if "welfare" pays so damn well, sell your restaurant and go on welfare!! You'll live like a king!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
California is like Oregon in that tipped employees must be paid the state minimum wage before tips are added in. In California it's $13 hr, Oregon is $12.75. I don't know for certain about California, but in Oregon it's the law that all food service workers are paid at least the minimum wage, whether they work at McDonald's or a nice sit-down restaurant. Obviously employers can pay more if they want, but they cannot pay under the minimum wage and expect the employee to make up the difference in tips.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
THE BOAT TO THE AMALFI COAST WILL BE SLIGHTLY DELAYED DUE TO NO ONE "WANTING TO WORK" ANY MORE. PLEASE ENJOY THE OTHER ENTERTAINMENT OFFERED IN THE COLISEUM AND BE SURE TO TO TRY THE FRIED BADGER NOSES

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.


Plus, there's the whole "The pandemic isn't completely over yet!' part.

/But yeah, fark these people for the reasons you mentioned.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.

Plus, there's the whole "The pandemic isn't completely over yet!' part.

/But yeah, fark these people for the reasons you mentioned.


IT's also a good asshole detector. Like, WTF do they think people will just forget they were amazing assholes at a time when not being assholes would be a good look for their business.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I also bet these people have NO problem applying for low to no interest government emergency "loans" for small biz that don't really need to be paid back.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I worked in restaurants for around 20 of 26 of my working years.

Every single time we were short handed restaurant wide it was management's fault.  One way or another (usually several reasons)

Not posting next week's schedule until Sunday afternoons; irregular hours; too many people scheduled so you dont make tips; not enough hourly employees scheduled so cook and dish is overworked; screwing people on tip share; and just flat out arrogant and mean managers.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: I worked in restaurants for around 20 of 26 of my working years.

Every single time we were short handed restaurant wide it was management's fault.  One way or another (usually several reasons)

Not posting next week's schedule until Sunday afternoons; irregular hours; too many people scheduled so you dont make tips; not enough hourly employees scheduled so cook and dish is overworked; screwing people on tip share; and just flat out arrogant and mean managers.


I have no idea how people can work in the restaurant/service industry. You guys are truly different than some of us. I literally wouldn't last a day. I'd either cry, throw something, or smash something. Probably all three within the first hour.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.


That's the exact wording one of the major Mexican restaurant chains here in El Paso had on their tables a few weeks ago. I swear to God, conservatives are the worst plagiarizers. They just copy and paste shiat they see online.

/the restaurant was roasted in the press here
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, there is a way to fix that: offer more money in wages than unemployment!  That whole supply/demand part of economics.  Supply of labor is low, so wages (or other benefits) have to go up to entice people to work for you.  Easy peasy!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tudorgurl: optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.

That's the exact wording one of the major Mexican restaurant chains here in El Paso had on their tables a few weeks ago. I swear to God, conservatives are the worst plagiarizers. They just copy and paste shiat they see online.

/the restaurant was roasted in the press here


You can bet your sweet bottom dollar they'll be in the press compainling about how 'antifa' or 'liberals' 'canceled' them when it's just the fact they're amazing assholes and no one wants to deal with them anymore.
I remember the days when "Canceled" ment "Could not compete in the free market and FAILED"
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Until the government check stops coming out, which is September, we're going to continue to have labor shortages and that's going to continue to challenge small business," said Broome.

So, what are you going to do in October when you realize they're not coming back because they found jobs that didn't have shiatty bosses like you?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: weddingsinger: I worked in restaurants for around 20 of 26 of my working years.

Every single time we were short handed restaurant wide it was management's fault.  One way or another (usually several reasons)

Not posting next week's schedule until Sunday afternoons; irregular hours; too many people scheduled so you dont make tips; not enough hourly employees scheduled so cook and dish is overworked; screwing people on tip share; and just flat out arrogant and mean managers.

I have no idea how people can work in the restaurant/service industry. You guys are truly different than some of us. I literally wouldn't last a day. I'd either cry, throw something, or smash something. Probably all three within the first hour.


Hell, I suspect a fair number won't come back to the industry even if we ended the extra unemployment tomorrow.

/turns out there are way more assholes in this country than we wanted to admit
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: tudorgurl: optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.

That's the exact wording one of the major Mexican restaurant chains here in El Paso had on their tables a few weeks ago. I swear to God, conservatives are the worst plagiarizers. They just copy and paste shiat they see online.

/the restaurant was roasted in the press here

You can bet your sweet bottom dollar they'll be in the press compainling about how 'antifa' or 'liberals' 'canceled' them when it's just the fact they're amazing assholes and no one wants to deal with them anymore.
I remember the days when "Canceled" ment "Could not compete in the free market and FAILED"


Yep, they did. It was stupid as hell, too. And yes, they took PPP AND laid off a ton of staff.

If you are in the Borderlands, avoid Corralitos. They're run by assholes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.

That's the exact wording one of the major Mexican restaurant chains here in El Paso had on their tables a few weeks ago. I swear to God, conservatives are the worst plagiarizers. They just copy and paste shiat they see online.

/the restaurant was roasted in the press here


The last time we had Mexican in El Paso, in was in some out of the way area and no one in the restaurant spoke English. We spoke no Spanish. We got great food and service. I'll bet they're doing fine.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.


I would walk in and ask how many of the employees have had to be on welfare to fill the gaps their low wages leave.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this is the same place that took this "welfare":

PPP loan recipient
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.

I would walk in and ask how many of the employees have had to be on welfare to fill the gaps their low wages leave.


I get the feeling that welfare isn't a thing at all in TX if you make more than $0/hour for any reason.

/or it's enough of a PITA that people don't bother
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Pretty sure this is the same place that took this "welfare":

PPP loan recipient

PPP loan recipient


Full disclosure: I, too, took a PPP loan. I have yet to post a sign on my door about lazy farkers.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: stilted: optikeye: "To our loyal customers. Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed...

Fark these people. They have no shame, no sympathy, no empathy, no sense of community or self awareness unless something is biting their ass.
So, Fark these people.

I would walk in and ask how many of the employees have had to be on welfare to fill the gaps their low wages leave.

I get the feeling that welfare isn't a thing at all in TX if you make more than $0/hour for any reason.

/or it's enough of a PITA that people don't bother


Damnit, I got the stories mixed up. TX welfare probably still sucks though.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please feel free to leave a supportive google review
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came across this.  I still have no idea what it means.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers: farking trash everywhere they are.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Combustion: weddingsinger: I worked in restaurants for around 20 of 26 of my working years.

Every single time we were short handed restaurant wide it was management's fault.  One way or another (usually several reasons)

Not posting next week's schedule until Sunday afternoons; irregular hours; too many people scheduled so you dont make tips; not enough hourly employees scheduled so cook and dish is overworked; screwing people on tip share; and just flat out arrogant and mean managers.

I have no idea how people can work in the restaurant/service industry. You guys are truly different than some of us. I literally wouldn't last a day. I'd either cry, throw something, or smash something. Probably all three within the first hour.

Hell, I suspect a fair number won't come back to the industry even if we ended the extra unemployment tomorrow.

/turns out there are way more assholes in this country than we wanted to admit


This is a real thing. My state (Idaho) ended the extra unemployment benefit because businesses wanted their cheap labor back, and guess what happened? They didn't come back. My son was a cook for 20 years. Now he hangs drywall for double the wage. The McDonald's down the street is offering $13 an hour and still can't get people.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iago: I came across this.  I still have no idea what it means.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


shiatty small business owner blaming the US government for their inability to run a profitable business. Party of personal responsibility and all that.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iago: I came across this.  I still have no idea what it means.

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]


I think it means the folks running that joint are assholes.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrazyCurt: / They're not Sinclair, either ... I think.


They're actually a CBS O&O
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote against the middle and lower class
Vote for people who are against a living wage
Receive Federal handouts
Whine about people not showing up to work.

MAGA!
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who doesn't have a single opening at all of their current stores?  Seattle's Dick's drive in.  They have openings at their new store which is still under construction, but that's it.  Fully staffed in all of their other locations.

Of course $18 per hour, generous insurance program and $10k education reimbursement will do that.

And they're making so damned much money, this one will be their third new store in two years.

Their most expensive burger is $4.50

Tell me again it's the extended unemployment checks.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like some human garbage needs to adjust his business model to fit the needs of a changing marketplace. Or kill himself. Either works.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of welfare handouts, there are 2 PPP loans for a total of $414,658 in our database for businesses with the name "Taqueria Taco Loco Inc" in Folsom, CA

https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-p​r​otection-program/taqueria-taco-loco-in​c-folsom-ca
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iago: I came across this.  I still have no idea what it means.

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]


It means the restaurant will be out of business soon, because they're morons
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, when the owner got his PPP loan from the SBA forgiven, he didn't call it a handout, did he?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe there are some people on the Southern border looking for work.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I have two questions:

1. What wages are you paying? Are they worth putting up with being verbally abused by multiple customers a day, and I do not mean 'insulted', I mean actually abused, because these people are deliberately manipulating that an employee can't say no and abusing them with it? Because most of us have a pretty hard time imagining a paycheck worth abuse on a daily basis.

2. What kind of PPE did you offer, and what precautions did you take during the pandemic? Because if you didn't care about your employees during a once-a-century plague, you probably won't give a shiat about them anytime else.

If businesses are failing these questions, they shouldn't be surprised when no one's willing to sell labor to them. Just about the only choice you have in capitalism is who to sell your labor to; no one's going to sell to someone failing even the basics.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The last time we had Mexican in El Paso, in was in some out of the way area and no one in the restaurant spoke English. We spoke no Spanish. We got great food and service. I'll bet they're doing fine.


I can get you the absolute best pork you've ever eaten (carne de puerca en chili Colorado) if you follow this rule. There's a language barrier. I got this- I can mumble through.

South Texas is like that. We don't fear bilingual.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Speaking of welfare handouts, there are 2 PPP loans for a total of $414,658 in our database for businesses with the name "Taqueria Taco Loco Inc" in Folsom, CA

https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-pr​otection-program/taqueria-taco-loco-in​c-folsom-ca


Uh, wow. Of all the unexpected simulposts...
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Speaking of welfare handouts, there are 2 PPP loans for a total of $414,658 in our database for businesses with the name "Taqueria Taco Loco Inc" in Folsom, CA

https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-pr​otection-program/taqueria-taco-loco-in​c-folsom-ca


Using the pricing from my local joint, that's over half a million tacos.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an ex IRS revenue officer I dealt with a lot of failing restaurants.  It's always the economy or the employees fault.  It's never the fact that they just started a business with zero business plan, inadequate capital, and can't be bothered to learn any tiny bit of accounting.  Math is hard!
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Combustion: weddingsinger: I worked in restaurants for around 20 of 26 of my working years.

Every single time we were short handed restaurant wide it was management's fault.  One way or another (usually several reasons)

Not posting next week's schedule until Sunday afternoons; irregular hours; too many people scheduled so you dont make tips; not enough hourly employees scheduled so cook and dish is overworked; screwing people on tip share; and just flat out arrogant and mean managers.

I have no idea how people can work in the restaurant/service industry. You guys are truly different than some of us. I literally wouldn't last a day. I'd either cry, throw something, or smash something. Probably all three within the first hour.

Hell, I suspect a fair number won't come back to the industry even if we ended the extra unemployment tomorrow.

/turns out there are way more assholes in this country than we wanted to admit


And having to deal with said assholes is one of the reasons nobody wants to work in fast food or retail these days.

You want people to deal with entitled asshats who will scream at you for not reading their mind when they fark up while ordering, or for not selling them something that you physically do not have in the store? Pay them accordingly and give them benefits. Otherwise, more and more will keep looking elsewhere.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my boss. He would put a sign up like that if he could, but he's already telling parents this. Amazing that no one wants to be a driving instructor for $12/hr no benefits.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rohar: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Speaking of welfare handouts, there are 2 PPP loans for a total of $414,658 in our database for businesses with the name "Taqueria Taco Loco Inc" in Folsom, CA

https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-pr​otection-program/taqueria-taco-loco-in​c-folsom-ca

Using the pricing from my local joint, that's over half a million tacos.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You write a sign to the public disparaging government assistance in a language taught to the public in public schools by government decree. Strange.

Shouldn't the sign be in the language of the people who want to destroy the government?

like this:
«Нашим постоянным клиентам.  К сожалению, из-за правительственных и государственных подачек никто больше не хочет работать.  Поэтому у нас мало кадров ...
«Пожалуйста, проявите терпение к нашим сотрудникам, которые решили прийти на работу сегодня».
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bestest: CrazyCurt: / They're not Sinclair, either ... I think.

They're actually a CBS O&O

They're actually a CBS O&O


They were once owned by Sinclair until around 2003. They probably couldn't get rid of the stench.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh

they're not the 1st and they won't be the last

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: weddingsinger: I worked in restaurants for around 20 of 26 of my working years.

Every single time we were short handed restaurant wide it was management's fault.  One way or another (usually several reasons)

Not posting next week's schedule until Sunday afternoons; irregular hours; too many people scheduled so you dont make tips; not enough hourly employees scheduled so cook and dish is overworked; screwing people on tip share; and just flat out arrogant and mean managers.

I have no idea how people can work in the restaurant/service industry. You guys are truly different than some of us. I literally wouldn't last a day. I'd either cry, throw something, or smash something. Probably all three within the first hour.


I liked (95% of the time) the two food service jobs I had. The hours, the customers, the cooking & creation, the coworkers. What I hated was managment. The higher up & further from the bottom of the totem pole, the worse they got.

I've never quit a job. I've quit managers.
 
Displayed 50 of 175 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


