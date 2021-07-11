 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Putative Homeowner: Well, I've hit my golden years, I'm selling my house up North and moving to sunny Florida. Municipality: Yeah, about that. We're seizing half the profits from the sale   (nj.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Real estate, 82-year-old Jersey City resident, New Jersey, Jersey City, New York City, Affordable housing, Leonora Wright, affordable housing program  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 9:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, she bought a house that was built under the affordable housing contract, which explicitly states that if you sell the house, the city will retain a good portion of the sale price to reinvest in affordable housing elsewhere?  On paper, it's a decent deal.  However, 95/5?  Fark no.  At most it should be 50/50 since the homeowner has been putting money into the upkeep of the house all along. They should get some profit out of it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"City officials told her that there was no need for her to hire an attorney for the sale, she said, and she did not even receive a copy of the contract until a year later."

If she can prove she was told not to get her own lawyer she may have a case to overturn the contract.

Other than that can she just rent it out? Long term rental, use the money to pay for a place somewhere else. City doesn't get anything.
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got to read and know that fine print. Seems pretty fair to me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She bought a house though an affordable housing program and agreed to forfeit some of the profit when she sold.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "City officials told her that there was no need for her to hire an attorney for the sale, she said, and she did not even receive a copy of the contract until a year later."

If she can prove she was told not to get her own lawyer she may have a case to overturn the contract.

Other than that can she just rent it out? Long term rental, use the money to pay for a place somewhere else. City doesn't get anything.


Any time someone on the other end of a contract says "you don't need a lawyer", you especially need a lawyer.
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She bought the house for $82k and is now getting $205k for the sale? Yeah, considering she had no capital at all when she bought I'd hardly say she's getting screwed over here. In fact I'm not sure why she couldn't just find a more affordable house in Florida if that's what she wanted to do, it's not like they're aren't livable house in the area for that amount.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How is profits formed?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: So, she bought a house that was built under the affordable housing contract, which explicitly states that if you sell the house, the city will retain a good portion of the sale price to reinvest in affordable housing elsewhere?  On paper, it's a decent deal.  However, 95/5?  Fark no.  At most it should be 50/50 since the homeowner has been putting money into the upkeep of the house all along. They should get some profit out of it.


Well, TFA says that she was selling for 410K and was going to be able to keep "about half" of that. That seems like about 50/50 or even better if there was still outstanding.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, why do these paving stones all say "Good intentions"?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: So, she bought a house that was built under the affordable housing contract, which explicitly states that if you sell the house, the city will retain a good portion of the sale price to reinvest in affordable housing elsewhere?  On paper, it's a decent deal.  However, 95/5?  Fark no.  At most it should be 50/50 since the homeowner has been putting money into the upkeep of the house all along. They should get some profit out of it.


My read, which could be wrong, is it's 95/5 of the value above what the house would be if sold as affordable housing today, so in this case the "affordable housing in current market" price would be a little under half the "fair market value", so the city takes 95% of the difference.

Through from TFA there also seems to be some inconsistency in enforcement of this, which I suspect would be interesting to look into and see what sort of relationships the people who didn't get hit with this have with members of the city government.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Warriors Warriors Warriors: Got to read and know that fine print. Seems pretty fair to me.


she did get a really sweet deal. and there was no need to cancel the sale, she was still taking away good money.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How is this any different than paying for a mortgage? She didn't have to pay $$$ up front, so instead she pays when she sells the house.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: She bought the house for $82k and is now getting $205k for the sale? Yeah, considering she had no capital at all when she bought I'd hardly say she's getting screwed over here. In fact I'm not sure why she couldn't just find a more affordable house in Florida if that's what she wanted to do, it's not like they're aren't livable house in the area for that amount.


Individual houses in Florida are still ridiculously expensive, but condos are coming down.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KarmicDisaster: SpaceyCat: So, she bought a house that was built under the affordable housing contract, which explicitly states that if you sell the house, the city will retain a good portion of the sale price to reinvest in affordable housing elsewhere?  On paper, it's a decent deal.  However, 95/5?  Fark no.  At most it should be 50/50 since the homeowner has been putting money into the upkeep of the house all along. They should get some profit out of it.

Well, TFA says that she was selling for 410K and was going to be able to keep "about half" of that. That seems like about 50/50 or even better if there was still outstanding.


When I looked into this a million years ago you basically agreed to a maximum annual appreciation. So if property values increased an average of 7% per year for 30 years, you could only assume a 3% increase. If you sell you get all of that 3% (per year). Sounds like she then got 5% of anything above the 3%
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prof. Frink: robodog: She bought the house for $82k and is now getting $205k for the sale? Yeah, considering she had no capital at all when she bought I'd hardly say she's getting screwed over here. In fact I'm not sure why she couldn't just find a more affordable house in Florida if that's what she wanted to do, it's not like they're aren't livable house in the area for that amount.

Individual houses in Florida are still ridiculously expensive, but condos are coming down.


You son of a biatch
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.