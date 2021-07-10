 Skip to content
Video A swing and a strike and a hit all at once. It's golf, and it's electrifying
29
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Golf ball traveling at 88 mph struck by lightning"?

Nope.

It was a successful first test of the new ultra-miniaturized Flux Capacitor.

That golf ball scored a hole in one in 2012.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Couldn't have been a one iron.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
barbarafilmcritique.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd be more impressed if it got struck by lightning twice, because we all know that never happens.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who the hell plays golf in a lightning storm?
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

litespeed74: [barbarafilmcritique.files.wordpress.​c​om image 486x274]


*shakes golf-glove clad fist*
*username checks out*
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell plays golf in a lightning storm?


The people in the video that then fled in terror in realization of their stupidity.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If that were me I would have shiat my pants.  No question about it.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: If that were me I would have shiat my pants.  No question about it.


I would just start hitting as many balls as possible while screaming 'I am Thor!'
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God: F*ck that golf ball in particular.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's no way to tell WTF actually happened other that it coincided with the drive. Unless it was recorded by an ultrahigh-speed camera which it wasn't. But it makes for great clickbait and that's all that really matters
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell plays golf in a lightning storm?


This was at Top Golf, a national chain of driving ranges that are all covered and removed from the weather.  You can even play here in cold winter months.  They weren't in any real danger of actually getting hit.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell plays golf in a lightning storm?

The people in the video that then fled in terror in realization of their stupidity.


Farther under the cover of their covered golf station? They were at Top Golf, not standing in the middle of a fairway like the Bishop in Caddyshack.
 
Snargi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell plays golf in a lightning storm?

This was at Top Golf, a national chain of driving ranges that are all covered and removed from the weather.  You can even play here in cold winter months.  They weren't in any real danger of actually getting hit.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x444]


Shakes tiny fist...
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My first thought was this sounds interesting. Could finally get me interested in giving golf a try. Then I thought about holding a lightning rod in the middle of a lightning storm. Nevermind.

Seems like this Topgolf chain is really taking off. Risking your customer's life might help your bottom line for that day, but not a good long term stragedy.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah.  A one-stroke penalty.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

berylman: There's no way to tell WTF actually happened other that it coincided with the drive. Unless it was recorded by an ultrahigh-speed camera which it wasn't. But it makes for great clickbait and that's all that really matters


It looks pretty damn convincing to me. A lightning strike coinciding with a drive that hits just where the ball went seems to be about as close as we can ever get to knowing what the actual fark happened.

But you go ahead and be Mr. Edgy Cynical if that makes you feel better.
 
Snargi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phishrace: My first thought was this sounds interesting. Could finally get me interested in giving golf a try. Then I thought about holding a lightning rod in the middle of a lightning storm. Nevermind.

Seems like this Topgolf chain is really taking off. Risking your customer's life might help your bottom line for that day, but not a good long term stragedy.


I wonder how long it's going to be before some drunk stumbles and plunges off the 3rd deck of one of these places.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: litespeed74: [barbarafilmcritique.files.wordpress.c​om image 486x274]

*shakes golf-glove clad fist*
*username checks out*


Don't sell yourself short, you're a tremendous slouch.
 
get real
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turn the farking camera, or buy a real camera
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell plays golf in a lightning storm?

This was at Top Golf, a national chain of driving ranges that are all covered and removed from the weather.  You can even play here in cold winter months.  They weren't in any real danger of actually getting hit.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x444]


A sport so boring they provide televisions for you to watch while you play.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snargi: phishrace: My first thought was this sounds interesting. Could finally get me interested in giving golf a try. Then I thought about holding a lightning rod in the middle of a lightning storm. Nevermind.

Seems like this Topgolf chain is really taking off. Risking your customer's life might help your bottom line for that day, but not a good long term stragedy.

I wonder how long it's going to be before some drunk stumbles and plunges off the 3rd deck of one of these places.


Probably never since there's a net there to prevent that from happening.

i4biz.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Herr Morgenstern: Who the hell plays golf in a lightning storm?

This was at Top Golf, a national chain of driving ranges that are all covered and removed from the weather.  You can even play here in cold winter months.  They weren't in any real danger of actually getting hit.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x444]


Having a small roof over your head doesn't mean much when it comes to lightning.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It looks pretty damn convincing to me. A lightning strike coinciding with a drive that hits just where the ball went seems to be about as close as we can ever get to knowing what the actual fark happened.
But you go ahead and be Mr. Edgy Cynical if that makes you feel better.


Eh...The only thing I'm doubting is that the bolt hit the golf ball itself midair. They're not exactly conductors
/don't want to turn this into a pointless argument... time to sleep
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not even God can hit a one iron.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

berylman: Gyrfalcon: It looks pretty damn convincing to me. A lightning strike coinciding with a drive that hits just where the ball went seems to be about as close as we can ever get to knowing what the actual fark happened.
But you go ahead and be Mr. Edgy Cynical if that makes you feel better.

Eh...The only thing I'm doubting is that the bolt hit the golf ball itself midair. They're not exactly conductors
/don't want to turn this into a pointless argument... time to sleep


Considering how step leaders work, it's not completely crazy.

The ball whizzes along picking up a static charge as it goes.  It could act as the final trigger connecting a streamer and a step leader, and kaboom.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here ya go -- lightning on July 4th, 5 years ago, as we were driving home from watching fireworks from a C-47. Last strike was so bright it was like the noon sun:

lightning 07 04 16
Youtube ABHGA1FIIdQ
 
