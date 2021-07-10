 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   Branson, Mo.: Home of Ozark mountains, Yakov Smirnoff and the latest mutations of COVID19   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
36
    More: Asinine, Vaccine, Vaccination, Influenza vaccine, downtown Branson, outbreak of the Delta variant, Low vaccination rates, Missouri's Ozark Mountains, half of U.S. cases  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
To be fair, the Ozark mountains aren't quite as asinine as the Delta variant or Yakov Smirnoff.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey Ma, how bout some cookies?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  Anyway....

Maybe y'all should have considered things rationally, but we know that won't happen.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You forgot Andy Williams!

*checks news from a decade ago*

Nevermind!
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In ex-soviet Branson, COVID mutates YOU!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not amused at this development:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Build a wall.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Delta is still under 1% in Oregon, but we have a lot of Epsilon and Gamma.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Branson, some lay out broad skepticism with the vaccine - saying they worry it's rushed and potentially unsafe.

"It's lack of proof," said Stephen Pello, 63, a carpenter from Texas, during a recent visit to Branson. "I don't trust the CDC, I don't trust the politicians; I trust what the Bible tells me and what the Spirit puts in my heart."

I'd love to know which vaccines the Bible recommends.
 
chewd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
washingtonindependent.comView Full Size

RIP funny lady
 
dbaggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

He is a man that thinks with his guts.  That small brain wrapped around his stomach and intestines.  He knows is his guts what information he can trust.  This is not sarcasm.  I'm coming to the conclusion that many Americans are using these lesser brains to make complicated decisions for them and leave the brain inside their head alone. That brain makes things complicated.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Bible was full of useful health and dietary information, for the time in which it was written.

Don't eat pork (trichinosis).  Don't eat shellfish (spoils rapidly, parasites).  Don't eat diseased animals (duh).  Let your fruit orchards go fallow the first 4 years (builds up the vigor of the trees).
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Hey Ma, how bout some cookies?


No dice.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jesus instructed his followers to not wash their hands before eating.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we call it the Yokel Variant?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pfizer. The rest are trash like the people who get them. Now what??
 
Trik
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As a person who lives fairly close to this and ammoed up early in the pandemic.
I should mention the self propelling titanium rounds.
Those cost sister wife number four her dignity.

Yew stay on yewer side of the creek.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
we are a nation of imbeciles.
 
Veloram
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: In ex-soviet Branson, COVID mutates YOU!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So when do we award the Nobel Prize in Biology for the invention of mRNA vaccines?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'd like to know why the vaccine, which is proven to work, needs proof and the Bible doesn't.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Hey Ma, how bout some cookies?


Well done.

Bronson, Missouri
Youtube -Bt4Ly9_9Qg
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Show me the virus!  Can't see it myself with my very own eyes, therefore it can't exist right?
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trumpers playact that Dems love the masking and the restrictions.  Bullshiat.  I have been sick of wearing masks for months now, and I hate having to worry about Delta flaring up. If the Orange Fanta hadn't been such a farking liar and just gone along with the sane program, we would be well past this (other than having to monitor flights in from international hot spots), and could all run around like methed-out hillbilly teenagers on Saturday night.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No, but this is 100% the dumbest thing I've read so far. Straying outside the city in Missouri was always an odd experience, but this is some real Baldknobbers idiocy right here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can we launch this Branson into space now?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lilistonic: No, but this is 100% the dumbest thing I've read so far. Straying outside the city in Missouri was always an odd experience, but this is some real Baldknobbers idiocy right here.

[Fark user image image 425x244]


jfc
 
BBH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Springfield, MO has been under siege from COVID for months. It has moved a bit south?
 
Stantz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You forgot one, Subby

Fark user imageView Full Size


oblig

Best of the Worst: Wheel of the Worst #4
Youtube kakU6kQDmU4
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dbaggins: So when do we award the Nobel Prize in Biology for the invention of mRNA vaccines?


Already been done hombre. Jennifer Doudna. Remarkable biochemical scientist who basically paved the road way ahead of time for the rapid vaccine roll out
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'd like to know why the vaccine, which is proven to work, needs proof and the Bible doesn't.


The Bible doesn't need proof. It says so right there in The Bible.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably already have a Branson variant.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lilistonic: No, but this is 100% the dumbest thing I've read so far. Straying outside the city in Missouri was always an odd experience, but this is some real Baldknobbers idiocy right here.

[Fark user image 425x244]


The incorrect usage of 'per se' is a nice touch too.  Shows right off the bat that she thinks she's a lot smarter than she is.

/ shallow and pedantic
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBooda: In ex-soviet Branson, COVID mutates YOU!


What a Country (Music venue)!
 
