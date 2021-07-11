 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Man brings emotional support animal to roller rink. Strange tag is for animal choice   (pennlive.com) divider line
60
    More: Strange, Internet privacy, Privacy Policy, use of this site, Privacy policy, Privacy, acceptance of our User Agreement, material, Registration  
•       •       •

1371 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 5:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why did I know it was going to be an alligator before I clicked the link?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think this is the same alligator
Wally the Alligator walks down the aisle
Youtube h4S1vEwILxI
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
a4.pbase.comView Full Size


OH YEAH. I'm on my own now ready to apply for my first job as an ASTROGATOR.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can someone explain to me how an alligator is an "emotional support" animal, other than "If you don't let me doe whatever the f*ck I want, including bringing a goddamn alligator wherever I like, I'm going to lose my f*cking shiat"?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Attention whore.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Can someone explain to me how an alligator is an "emotional support" animal, other than "If you don't let me doe whatever the f*ck I want, including bringing a goddamn alligator wherever I like, I'm going to lose my f*cking shiat"?


I can.  All you need is a letter/prescription from a mental health professional that states you have a need for an emotional support animal (ESA) and that's not limited to specific animals.  It gives the ESA person 2 federal protections, the first being Federal Fair of Housing Act which allows the ESA pet, even no-pet apartments.  The second is the Air Carrier Access Act, which allows for ESAs in the cabin of the plane.

They don't get the same accommodations as a service animal, and they can be denied all other forms of transportation like car, train, boat, etc.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Can someone explain to me how an alligator is an "emotional support" animal, other than "If you don't let me doe whatever the f*ck I want, including bringing a goddamn alligator wherever I like, I'm going to lose my f*cking shiat"?


While "emotional support animals" sometimes seem absurd, this is America, where we have a severe problem with mental health. An emotional support human is either scary or inaccessible to many parts of the country to the point an alligator is a more tempting prospect than a human to at least one person. I'd blame capitalism for this solely because a large swath of our industry and the political machine as a whole relies on keeping people paranoid, scared of everything, and narcissistic to remain profitable, which will always be at odds with good mental health.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No business is required to allow emotional support animals, as far as I know. If it isn't an actual service animal, GTFO.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that alligator can't put on roller skates get outta here
MOONSHOES - if you want to do it (official HD video)
Youtube 8iwbL6Mosbg
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy who walked into one of the local bars one night with a couple of leashed lobsters.

/he would also hand out watermelons or bags or oranges to people for no reason.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer cats and I don't carry them with me when I leave the home.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here i was guessing a Llama...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I flew with my emotional support Bison the pilots were pissed that they had to redo their weight and balance calculations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was underemployed, I worked at a bodega. A little girl brought in a baby crocodile (not an alligator). I thought, "This thing's going to be thrown in the river within a week." Five years later, I see the same girl walking the same crocodile on a leash. Good for her.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Benevolent Misanthrope: Can someone explain to me how an alligator is an "emotional support" animal, other than "If you don't let me doe whatever the f*ck I want, including bringing a goddamn alligator wherever I like, I'm going to lose my f*cking shiat"?

I can.  All you need is a letter/prescription from a mental health professional that states you have a need for an emotional support animal (ESA) and that's not limited to specific animals.  It gives the ESA person 2 federal protections, the first being Federal Fair of Housing Act which allows the ESA pet, even no-pet apartments.  The second is the Air Carrier Access Act, which allows for ESAs in the cabin of the plane.

They don't get the same accommodations as a service animal, and they can be denied all other forms of transportation like car, train, boat, etc.


ESAs on planes is no longer a thing.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news! That's not a ESA. And the media wonders why they get attacked.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Why did I know it was going to be an alligator before I clicked the link?


I literally made this joke to my wife...And then I clicked..
Lmaooooo!!

/great minds think alike and all that.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If i were to pick an ESA, i'd take one of these:
biodiversityexplorer.infoView Full Size


We have one right now, got it from out of the nest, but he was probably kicked out cause his right leg and his wings are malformed and we're not sure he'll be able to fly ever. The first week we weren't even sure he'd be able to walk cause both his feet were curled up into fists, but we spent the week performing physio on him, massaging his toes and making him grip with them. He now jumps and leaps with the best of 'em, although admittedly somewhat lopsided at times.

He's going to a sanctuary once he's old enough and we're sure he'll never be able to fly.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem here is that you're not allowed to ask for proof that the animal is trained in any way. Two questions can be asked. "Is this a service animal?" which is a simple yes or no. "What service does it preform?"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Benevolent Misanthrope: Can someone explain to me how an alligator is an "emotional support" animal, other than "If you don't let me doe whatever the f*ck I want, including bringing a goddamn alligator wherever I like, I'm going to lose my f*cking shiat"?

I can.  All you need is a letter/prescription from a mental health professional that states you have a need for an emotional support animal (ESA) and that's not limited to specific animals.  It gives the ESA person 2 federal protections, the first being Federal Fair of Housing Act which allows the ESA pet, even no-pet apartments.  The second is the Air Carrier Access Act, which allows for ESAs in the cabin of the plane.

They don't get the same accommodations as a service animal, and they can be denied all other forms of transportation like car, train, boat, etc.


Yeah. Why not endanger a bunch of other people just to fed your extreme narcissism.  Fark you, and somebody fix this regulation fast.  People rent apartments who openly advertise NO PETS, and then bring in a pit bull pup that tears the place apart, or idiots who take their drop-kick dogs in every single store they go into, letting them piss and shiat all over.  Drop kick that shiat-Tzu out the farking door, you attention where.  Nobody wants to deal with or smell your dander-spreading, smelly little piece of shiat animal you "need" to have near at all times.  Start your car on the garage with the door shut and sit in the driver's seat for a couple hours.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wouldn't even let me bring in my emotional support durian
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well that's just asinine
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Problem here is that you're not allowed to ask for proof that the animal is trained in any way. Two questions can be asked. "Is this a service animal?" which is a simple yes or no. "What service does it preform?"


Yup.  This is nothing more than selfish douchebags doing things just because.  That's it.
 
illegal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Problem here is that you're not allowed to ask for proof that the animal is trained in any way. Two questions can be asked. "Is this a service animal?" which is a simple yes or no. "What service does it preform?"


A service animal and a ESA are two different things.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look at me!
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, this just makes my emotional support badger just seem silly now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oooh imma get an emotional support wolverine.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Can someone explain to me how an alligator is an "emotional support" animal, other than "If you don't let me doe whatever the f*ck I want, including bringing a goddamn alligator wherever I like, I'm going to lose my f*cking shiat"?


It's not actually an emotional support animal. It has an ESA tag but I think that might just be a joke. Wally does programs at camps and with schoolchildren. I would argue he's closer to a therapy gator.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

illegal: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Problem here is that you're not allowed to ask for proof that the animal is trained in any way. Two questions can be asked. "Is this a service animal?" which is a simple yes or no. "What service does it preform?"

A service animal and a ESA are two different things.



Yes. But you can lie.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was not aware gators could be socialized that well.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Tubbs Meets Crokett's Pet Alligator 'Elvis' | Miami Vice
Youtube z77xkOkRAwo
 
Delawhat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How ironic...since he apparently needs it at his side at all times, he can never say, "See you later, alligator."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, let's not forget - let's not forget, New Yorkers, that keeping wildlife, an amphibious reptile, for uh, domestic comfort, you know, within the city - that ain't legal either.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ur14me
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

silverblues: Benevolent Misanthrope: Can someone explain to me how an alligator is an "emotional support" animal, other than "If you don't let me doe whatever the f*ck I want, including bringing a goddamn alligator wherever I like, I'm going to lose my f*cking shiat"?

It's not actually an emotional support animal. It has an ESA tag but I think that might just be a joke. Wally does programs at camps and with schoolchildren. I would argue he's closer to a therapy gator.


So... a theragator?

I'll show myself out...
 
janzee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I knew a guy in Philly with an alligator pit in his basement. It smelled terrible.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

janzee: I knew a guy in Philly with an alligator pit in his basement. It smelled terrible.



That wasn't the gators. It was what the gators didn't eat.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eh. It wasn't my first guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: illegal: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Problem here is that you're not allowed to ask for proof that the animal is trained in any way. Two questions can be asked. "Is this a service animal?" which is a simple yes or no. "What service does it preform?"

A service animal and a ESA are two different things.


Yes. But you can lie.


Umm, service animals are trained and certified, ESA are not. SMH
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, fark your fake "emotional support animal" bullshiat. You're coming up with excuses to flout the ADA laws governing SERVICE ANIMALS, and looking for a reason to take your farking pet into places that only allow SERVICE ANIMALS.

Is your farking PET as highly trained as a SERVICE ANIMAL? No? Then the both of you can GET THE FARK OUT, asshole.

It's jackasses like this why people think they can just take their damn pets any-farking-where they want, then scream and cry when they're called out for BREAKING THE FARKING LAW.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about a cobra for emotional support?  Worth a try! Or Black mamba.  Dying to find out.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

illegal: Mr. Fuzzypaws: illegal: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Problem here is that you're not allowed to ask for proof that the animal is trained in any way. Two questions can be asked. "Is this a service animal?" which is a simple yes or no. "What service does it preform?"

A service animal and a ESA are two different things.


Yes. But you can lie.

Umm, service animals are trained and certified, ESA are not. SMH


And, ironically, I believe you CAN ask what service they perform.  Fark ESA doichebags.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: How about a cobra for emotional support?  Worth a try! Or Black mamba.  Dying to find out.


"'Scuse me, coming through.  Please don't touch my ESA funnel-web spider, please."
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Last time I flew with my emotional support Bison the pilots were pissed that they had to redo their weight and balance calculations.

[Fark user image 780x439]


At least the person with an emotional support bison gets to deal with bullshiat all day himself as well.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: illegal: Mr. Fuzzypaws: illegal: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Problem here is that you're not allowed to ask for proof that the animal is trained in any way. Two questions can be asked. "Is this a service animal?" which is a simple yes or no. "What service does it preform?"

A service animal and a ESA are two different things.


Yes. But you can lie.

Umm, service animals are trained and certified, ESA are not. SMH

And, ironically, I believe you CAN ask what service they perform.  Fark ESA doichebags.



You can ask what they do. But not for proof.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got nothing but seems more fun than an alligator.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.