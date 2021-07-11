 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reading Eagle)   Maybe this place needs a redesign?   (readingeagle.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, English-language films, high-caliber bullet, Discrimination, private rifle range, University Rifle Club, Firearm, Racism, Accident  
•       •       •

626 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 5:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do ranges ever limit caliber? I know it's a terrible question because so many guys need to keep up their 50 cal proficiency and all.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They'll get over it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Details were unavailable on the distance between the range and the home that was hit as well as if anyone was nearby.

Too close for a Barrett .50, apparently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You mean the website? Definitely.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ouch - a 50 cal too.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You shut your whore mouth.

/too harsh?
//nah
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Do ranges ever limit caliber? I know it's a terrible question because so many guys need to keep up their 50 cal proficiency and all.


I've been to a lot of ranges that limit caliber, but those are almost all the inside type.  For range I figure most modern rifle rounds can probably hit something if you point it high at a range, since most aren't built miles and miles from anything else.  Fire enough rounds and something is gonna fly in a weird direction.
 
p89tech
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Do ranges ever limit caliber? I know it's a terrible question because so many guys need to keep up their 50 cal proficiency and all.


Yes, most do.

On near me limits to handgun calibers And no, it does not allow handguns that shoot rifle calibers, .500, etc...

Many limit to to variants of the .30 cal

I'm fact, a range that allows .50 cal rifles is pretty tough to find in most US States.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark tried a redesign once.

Once.
 
baorao
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Do ranges ever limit caliber? I know it's a terrible question because so many guys need to keep up their 50 cal proficiency and all.


Look I've played thousands of hours of Counterstrike, so when I decided to carry it only made sense to defend myself with a Desert Eagle.

/I have been at an indoor range when some jackwagon was firing one and it was terrifyingly loud.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ken, come down by about a house and a half left of target.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.