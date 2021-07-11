 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 56)   Man eats grilled cheese sandwich and chips that had fallen into sink. Then things escalates quickly   (fox56.com) divider line
12
    More: Asinine, potato chips, Potato, POLICE, Potato chip, Argument, man, wife, WOLF  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 4:26 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's easily ruffled.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sometimes you got to let the chips fall where they may
 
casual disregard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Depetro called 911 on himself"

.....?
 
Scott_Free [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That story had the word "allegedly" several times. Fake media.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Drunks, they either love you, or wanna kill you.
 
baorao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"62-year-old Timothy Depetro admitted to police he assaulted his wife who began bothering him after eating a grilled cheese sandwich and chips had fallen into a sink."

"Well, she shouldn't have mouthed-off like that"

/probably said something like that
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did the grammar police show up?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now we know what Barb Layhe went through
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Depetro called 911 on himself reporting there was violence at the residence. He told the 911 call taker police would have to place a gun to his head to calm him down, and he was going to kill people if police did not arrive."

(quote from a story on the topic, as opposed to the link to javacrap that Fark provided)

A bold move, lets see how it works out

/oh he survived?  My expectations pale
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was no picnic for Randy either.
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, 62-year-old Timothy Depetro admitted to police he assaulted his wife who began bothering him after eating a grilled cheese sandwich and chips had fallen into a sink.
Depetro allegedly told police his wife belittled him about his family and how she makes more money than he does.
Out of built up frustration Depetro allegedly grabbed his wife around her throat to get her to stop and held her head under bathtub water.

I hope these crazy kids can make it happen.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.