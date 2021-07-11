 Skip to content
(NPR)   After removing two statues formerly dedicated to racist traitors, Charlottesville announces that it's going to keep on rollin' and get rid of a third as well, this one dedicated to...Sacajawea? Wait, what?   (npr.org) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sacajawea is a construct of the White Male Gaze.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.

No shiat.   She appears to be cowering behind L &C.   Before I saw the image I thought maybe it was dumb to pull it down, but yeah...drag that sucker down.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.

No shiat.   She appears to be cowering behind L &C.   Before I saw the image I thought maybe it was dumb to pull it down, but yeah...drag that sucker down.


Yeah, the only people saying that the imagery is misunderstood are the right-wing assholes who say statues of Confederate generals put up during Jim Crow are historically significant.

F*ck that shiat.  Take it down, melt it, cast another to honor her without  the genocidal, imperialist assholes.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Dewey Fidalgo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.

No shiat.   She appears to be cowering behind L &C.   Before I saw the image I thought maybe it was dumb to pull it down, but yeah...drag that sucker down.

Yeah, the only people saying that the imagery is misunderstood are the right-wing assholes who say statues of Confederate generals put up during Jim Crow are historically significant.

F*ck that shiat.  Take it down, melt it, cast another to honor her without  the genocidal, imperialist assholes.


I always hope that Sacagawea did live, as some tribes believe to an old age, out with the Shoshone.   Her son had an incredibly varied life.  Clark did "adopt" him.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image 768x1024]


Not the statue in question, though.

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Not the statue in question, though.


It is not. Thank you for the correction!

Not too much ambiguity there.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snowblur: Benevolent Misanthrope: Not the statue in question, though.

It is not. Thank you for the correction!

Not too much ambiguity there.


Not really, no.

The RWNJ "historian" they found is saying it depicts her in her role as a tracker.  I say that depicts him in his role as a cracker.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SACK-uh-juh-WEE-uh?
suh-KAH-guh-WEE-uh?
suh-KAH-kuh-WEE-uh?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are any number of better and more significant Amerindian cultural figures who are not just adjuncts to settler colonialism.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: There are any number of better and more significant Amerindian cultural figures who are not just adjuncts to settler colonialism.


I disagree.   She was a young woman/girl who was non-consenually "married" to an asshole French-Canadian trapper.  He was more than useless on the trek and it was this young girl (who had a child to care for at the same time) who stepped up and really helped the expedition survive.   She was forced into circumstances beyond her control and made more than the best of it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image 768x1024]

Not the statue in question, though.

[media.npr.org image 762x564]


I say replace it with one where LandC were cowering behind her with browned pants and you'll have something more accurate.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She stole a job from a Real American who despite his lack of knowledge probably loved are flag!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Dewey Fidalgo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.

No shiat.   She appears to be cowering behind L &C.   Before I saw the image I thought maybe it was dumb to pull it down, but yeah...drag that sucker down.

Yeah, the only people saying that the imagery is misunderstood are the right-wing assholes who say statues of Confederate generals put up during Jim Crow are historically significant.

F*ck that shiat.  Take it down, melt it, cast another to honor her without  the genocidal, imperialist assholes.


Allrighty then, that's all the explanation i needed. The removal makes sense.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more statues.  Abstract sculpture only.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defend statues!1!1!1!!!!
Abolish the monuments!

Did I do that right?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image 768x1024]


Why is Clark looking at his cell phone?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's overcompensate and just replace all statues with hideous modern art.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there a Lewis and Clark statue in Virginia anyway? We have one here in Missouri but its because they started their trek westward from here.

roadsideamerica.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.made-in-china.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image 768x1024]

Not the statue in question, though.

[media.npr.org image 762x564]


Instead of removing it, they should modify it to less controversial figures. With a few alterations, you'd have a fine monument to Master-Blaster and Auntie.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Let's overcompensate and just replace all statues with hideous modern art.

[live.staticflickr.com image 735x551]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.


They  owned an enslaved man, York, who was the first person of African descent to reach the Pacific Ocean. At the end of their journey, York asked for his freedom. They refused.

In short, f*ck Lewis and Clark. And I say this as someone living in Oregon.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.


A sex slave forced to guide a military expedition of colonizers.

She and York should have had the locals slit their captors' throats in Idaho
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Let's overcompensate and just replace all statues with hideous modern art.

[live.staticflickr.com image 735x551]


"I'm a child and only representative art makes sense to me"
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

/off they ride into the sunset
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.

They  owned an enslaved man, York, who was the first person of African descent to reach the Pacific Ocean. At the end of their journey, York asked for his freedom. They refused.

In short, f*ck Lewis and Clark. And I say this as someone living in Oregon.


And also, Native people's across the way kept trying to help them and they were all, "LOL you're just a buncha savages, what do you know." And they almost died so many times as a result. They ate their dogs rather than the food Native people told them to eat. So again, f*ck Lewis and Clark.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw you, phone. "Peoples" is a word.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: The name of their dog was Seaman.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: austerity101: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.

They  owned an enslaved man, York, who was the first person of African descent to reach the Pacific Ocean. At the end of their journey, York asked for his freedom. They refused.

In short, f*ck Lewis and Clark. And I say this as someone living in Oregon.

And also, Native people's across the way kept trying to help them and they were all, "LOL you're just a buncha savages, what do you know." And they almost died so many times as a result. They ate their dogs rather than the food Native people told them to eat. So again, f*ck Lewis and Clark.


Uhm....one of the things that Sacajawea did for them was cooking camas roots.   Which they happily ate.

I'm sure she probably also showed them the camas to NOT eat...
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care really care who it's a statue or logo of or what the cause is, hardcore iconoclasts left right and center creep me the fark out. Even in the Hagia Sofia all the Christian stuff is covered up, not destroyed, AFAIK.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: And also, Native people's across the way kept trying to help them and they were all, "LOL you're just a buncha savages, what do you know." And they almost died so many times as a result. They ate their dogs rather than the food Native people told them to eat. So again, f*ck Lewis and Clark.


I live a few hours from Donner's Pass, and I've heard stories that the locals there tried to save the Donner Party--tried bringing them food and supplies. Apparently the Donner Party shot at them and nearly killed them.

/'bUt wE HAd To sUrViVe!'
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P. Sacagawea
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: They ate their dogs rather than the food Native people told them to eat. So again, f*ck Lewis and Clark.


Mrtraveler01: Fun fact: The name of their dog was Seaman.



Lewis and Clark ate Semen is the name of my new grunge band
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image image 768x1024]


Is that a fourth person behind them?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image image 768x1024]


Why the hell is he holding a cellphone?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image image 768x1024]

Is that a fourth person behind them?


THERE. ARE. FOUR. DISCOVERERS
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin' Democrats are out of control.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.

They  owned an enslaved man, York, who was the first person of African descent to reach the Pacific Ocean. At the end of their journey, York asked for his freedom. They refused.

In short, f*ck Lewis and Clark. And I say this as someone living in Oregon.


Swahili city states in east Africa have been trading with China since AD 800.

The Spanish and Portuguese also transported enslaved Africans across the Pacific to the Phillipines and the Western Americas as early as 1600.

York was a brave and mistreated person, but he was not the first person of Africa  descent to see the Pacific.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost got my ass kicked because of Sacajawea.

Years ago I was in Montana, outside of Glacier NP.  Stopped in a gas station to get whatever.  Paid with a 20, got back a stack of Sacajawea dollars instead of bills.  12 bucks in dollar coins.  WTF?  and I don't like coins anyway.  So I object.  The giant Native woman behind the counter wasn't having it.  "what's your farking problem *(what I assume was an Indian pejorative for a white guy), got a problem with Sacajawea?"  "uh, no, just prefer bills."  Thought this giant woman was gonna climb the counter and beat my ass.  She starts yelling at me to gtfo, screaming shiat I didn't understand.

I left with 12 Sacajawea dollars.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image 768x1024]

Why is Clark looking at his cell phone?


D'oh!
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key to total freedom is banning enough things.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: snowblur: Not quite subservient, but not exactly "I'm the person keeping you idiots from dying" either.

[Fark user image 768x1024]

Why is Clark looking at his cell phone?


Thats a tricorder.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: austerity101: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.

They  owned an enslaved man, York, who was the first person of African descent to reach the Pacific Ocean. At the end of their journey, York asked for his freedom. They refused.

In short, f*ck Lewis and Clark. And I say this as someone living in Oregon.

Swahili city states in east Africa have been trading with China since AD 800.

The Spanish and Portuguese also transported enslaved Africans across the Pacific to the Phillipines and the Western Americas as early as 1600.

York was a brave and mistreated person, but he was not the first person of Africa  descent to see the Pacific.


How is that historically relevant when no American is involved?
 
illegal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lincoln is next.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Farkin' Democrats are out of control.


Yeah, how dare they recognize problematic things in society!
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

illegal: Lincoln is next.


You'd think Trumpers would be ok with that.

Since he led the "War of Northern Aggression" and all.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I'm guessing she wasn't exactly portrayed as an equal to Lewis & Clark.

Even though she was the only reason they didn't all farking die.

More pointedly, the expedition only accelerated white expansion and genocide, so really not a feel-good story.

She also died never being able to return to her people.


THIS JUST IN:  Genocide did not exist in North or South America, or Central America until white people arrived.  Film at eleven.
 
