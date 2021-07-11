 Skip to content
 
It's not a happy ending for over two dozen massage schools following intense vice investigation
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course *every single one* of these women were victims of human trafficking... *rolls eyes*
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down here is South Fla, every strip mall has one...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's really crappy is that there's a legitimate shortage of legitimate massage therapists.  There's a lot of money to be made in that profession, but too many schools like this are shady as fark and cause problems...either that, or they're just assembly lines for terrible massage franchises like Massage Envy.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?


If they use the word "parlor" then yes, there are prostitutes under the covers.
 
bigsmellypenis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When prostitution is illegal, only criminals have happy endings.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chicagogasman: Down here is South Fla, every strip mall has one...


"You don't say."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.

Second, by keeping it illegal, all we're doing is making it harder for the human trafficking victims.  They can't go to the authorities because they're criminals and it's not like OSHA can just drop in on a random brothel to make sure everything is in order every once in a while.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?


There's a place near me called Rumors IV Men, which is a really suspicious name for a massage place. But I've been there a couple times, and you have to sign a paper that says you can't even joke about it or you're banned. They take that kind of thing as seriously as the TSA does jokes about bombs on planes.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: And of course *every single one* of these women were victims of human trafficking... *rolls eyes*


No. Not most of them. But trafficking does exist. And it is a world wide problem. No matter what you want to think.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electricjebus: Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.

Second, by keeping it illegal, all we're doing is making it harder for the human trafficking victims.  They can't go to the authorities because they're criminals and it's not like OSHA can just drop in on a random brothel to make sure everything is in order every once in a while.


Plus now nobody that could scrounge up $150 would be required to remain an incel.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that jazz cabbage is legal, it's time to open the conversation about legalizing and regulating sex work.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chicagogasman: Down here is South Fla, every strip mall has one...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: chicagogasman: Down here is South Fla, every strip mall has one...

"You don't say."

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Ah dammit
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chicagogasman: Down here is South Fla, every strip mall has one...


Well, with all that stripping going on...
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Christian Bale: FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?

If they use the word "parlor" then yes, there are prostitutes under the covers.


In Wichita they're called spas and I pass four on a half hour drive to work.

/no, not on purpose...
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Now that jazz cabbage is legal, it's time to open the conversation about legalizing and regulating sex work.


First the jazz cabbage, then the jizz eggplant?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To the surprise of no one, I'm against prostitution.
That said, that article was a whole lot of words to end up saying nothing at all; "experts believe"...."allegedly"..."had an exam answer sheet in her boot"...
Seriously? That's as incriminating as they got with their investigative journalism??
That a student was trying to cheat is a sign of prostitution?
Could they not find a student who flunked out to AT LEAST get some testimony?
Send someone with a hidden camera?
Pretend to own a parlor and send some ladies over for fake certificates?
Even the link in the article to some watchdog institution was all weaksauce and fluffy language.

If you really want to cut down on (at least 95% of) massage related prostitution have a rule to make it same-sex massages only.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Christian Bale: FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?

If they use the word "parlor" then yes, there are prostitutes under the covers.

In Wichita they're called spas and I pass four on a half hour drive to work.

/no, not on purpose...


I notice that you're not telling us how many you stop at instead of passing.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So can you go to these schools for like discounted practice sessions?
/asking for a friend
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chicagogasman: Down here is South Fla, every strip mall has one...


I went to one in or around Homestead; It may have been in Ocala, whatever.
I messed up my back a wanted a massage, and that's what I got. Do you think it would have been different if I knew the secret code or something?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: What's really crappy is that there's a legitimate shortage of legitimate massage therapists.  There's a lot of money to be made in that profession, but too many schools like this are shady as fark and cause problems...either that, or they're just assembly lines for terrible massage franchises like Massage Envy.


I had a factory job for a while that offered weekly massages for 10 bucks.  I was never happier than I was when I was having a slightly chubby 6 foot tall woman beat the shiat out of my back muscles *regularly*.  That might be my lifetime peak happiness.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: chicagogasman: Down here is South Fla, every strip mall has one...

I went to one in or around Homestead; It may have been in Ocala, whatever.
I messed up my back a wanted a massage, and that's what I got. Do you think it would have been different if I knew the secret code or something?


I meant Homosassa, not Homestead. I realize Homestead is nowhere near Ocala.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?


There used to be a massotherapist in the Cleveland area who, honest-to-god, advertised her services as 'Ethical Massage'.  I kid you not.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There used to be one of these "schools" near where I used to live. The "students" were a mixed bag of immigrants and down-on-their-luck women looking for a ticket to ride.

/ A few managed to get gigs at national chains
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can't *teach* a prostate massage...

Not without measuring finger length first.
 
Geralt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: And of course *every single one* of these women were victims of human trafficking... *rolls eyes*


I imagine most of the women that trafficked in massage parlors are south east Asian immigrants. Their traffickers are not going to pay for some shiatty school that doesn't even relate to what they are actually going to do.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
regulators say they're difficult to identify

Look for the guys leaving with smiles on their faces.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?


Yes.  And some are excellent.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?

There used to be a massotherapist in the Cleveland area who, honest-to-god, advertised her services as 'Ethical Massage'.  I kid you not.


She was locally sourced, but was she free range?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Pants full of macaroni!!: FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?

There used to be a massotherapist in the Cleveland area who, honest-to-god, advertised her services as 'Ethical Massage'.  I kid you not.

She was locally sourced, but was she free range?


Or as they are called in Vietnam, "exercise chickens"

/may or may not be true
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: regulators say they're difficult to identify

Look for the guys leaving with smiles on their faces.


or the line of dudes waiting their turn
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Happy Ending | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube QPV7kYbpoNo
 
Watubi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As long as we're on a NFL kick, let's not forget this great that was caught hiding in the bathroom as a massage parlor was being raided

profootballhof.comView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.

Second, by keeping it illegal, all we're doing is making it harder for the human trafficking victims.  They can't go to the authorities because they're criminals and it's not like OSHA can just drop in on a random brothel to make sure everything is in order every once in a while.


Oregon is trying. And if they succeed, CA and possibly WA will hopefully follow suit. But it's going to be an uphill battle until some state can show a massive tax revenue from it.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Rub 101 - intro to massage course checked out.  It was Tug 302 that made investigators start to question the schools.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So... what I get from the article is not that they're worried about the prostitution but the massage credentials of the prostitutes.

FFS, it's massage not rocket surgery.Day 1: Rub stuff  Day 2: Rub stuff with oil  Day 3: Don't jab or poke  Day 4:  Here are all the weird fetish varieties of massaging with rocks and oils and stuff.  Day 5:  If you want to stay legal, don't massage the penis.

Your credentials for doing a basic massage need to be something along the lines of not having a criminal record involving stealing from people's clothes while they're disrobed.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My massage therapist worked out of her home for a brief period while she was looking for studio space. She'd rescued a stray cat that didn't like to be separated from her, so I always gave permission for kitty to be in the room with us. The cat liked to get up on the table with me, and would sometimes knead on me just like she saw her human doing. So yes, I have gotten a little pussy with my massage once or twice.

/terrible joke
//but true
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.

Second, by keeping it illegal, all we're doing is making it harder for the human trafficking victims.  They can't go to the authorities because they're criminals and it's not like OSHA can just drop in on a random brothel to make sure everything is in order every once in a while.


We can't have a legal opportunity for women to make a lot more money than men.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.


I have no idea where to find prostitutes.  Thailand?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yo telling me that somebody got rubbed the wrong way?
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Brains: electricjebus: Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.

Second, by keeping it illegal, all we're doing is making it harder for the human trafficking victims.  They can't go to the authorities because they're criminals and it's not like OSHA can just drop in on a random brothel to make sure everything is in order every once in a while.

Plus now nobody that could scrounge up $150 would be required to remain an incel.


That's not what the incels want.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rent Party: electricjebus: Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.

I have no idea where to find prostitutes.  Thailand?


Legal in the UK but not legal to run a brothel. Legal in Germany. Not sure how many other EU countries it is legal in. Also, Nevada in the USA. I think it is legal in Canada.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When they can no longer use massage parlors as fronts they'll just move on to colonics
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: The Brains: electricjebus: Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.

Second, by keeping it illegal, all we're doing is making it harder for the human trafficking victims.  They can't go to the authorities because they're criminals and it's not like OSHA can just drop in on a random brothel to make sure everything is in order every once in a while.

Plus now nobody that could scrounge up $150 would be required to remain an incel.

That's not what the incels want.


LOL nobody cares what they want.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?


Yes.
YES
Yes! Oh, god, yes.
 
illegal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Their bodies their choice, right?
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fzumrk: So can you go to these schools for like discounted practice sessions?
/asking for a friend


Actually yes. Most, if not all, legitimate massage schools have Intern Clinics. To get my Massage License in Texas, I was required to do 50 Intern massages. 50 hours is part of the mandated curriculum.  Price is usually about half the normal price because it is students learning how to do massage. So while you may not get the best massage you ever had, you usually get a decent one. Especially if you get a MT that is nearing the end of their Internship and has 40-45 massages under their belt.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Rent Party: electricjebus: Can we just legalize and regulate prostitution already?  I really see no benefit to trying to prohibit it.  For starters, it's a joke, everybody knows where to find hookers and it's known as "the oldest profession" for a reason.

I have no idea where to find prostitutes.  Thailand?

Legal in the UK but not legal to run a brothel. Legal in Germany. Not sure how many other EU countries it is legal in. Also, Nevada in the USA. I think it is legal in Canada.


No, definitely not legal in Canada.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Do massage parlors that are not covers for prostitution even exist?


Yes.

The real question is do vice cops ever rescue trafficked sex workers or do they just use taxpayer dollars to "investigate" local brothels until their quotas are low and then "bust" their least favorite places and arrest the victims.

The answer is probably technically yes, but honestly in 2021 prostitution should be legal. It doesn't end human trafficking 100%,  but much like marijuana legalization or gambling it cleans up a LOT of the problems to make things legal.

Black markets and not vice is the real cause of most things people who try to legislate morality take issue with. Criminalizing vice causes what they claim the problem is.
 
