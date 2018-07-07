 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   God as my witness, I thought fish could fly   (bbc.com) divider line
30
    More: Cool, BBC, Utah, Human, BBC Magazines, wildlife authorities, single flight, fish, content of external sites  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2021 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They can. Just not those.
images.maritimeprofessional.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: They can. Just not those.
[images.maritimeprofessional.com image 550x367]


If evolution was real there would be a flying fish predator that also flies. Like a floating shark or blimp whale.

/sarc
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Metastatic Capricorn: They can. Just not those.
[images.maritimeprofessional.com image 550x367]

If evolution was real there would be a flying fish predator that also flies. Like a floating shark or blimp whale.

/sarc


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week I learned rays could get some serious air.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have just borrowed the salmon cannon and launched them into the lake.

Now I suddenly have an image in my head of a like a railway Paris gun launching fish into the upper stratosphere to eventually land in a lake. Feels like a Monty Python sketch.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: optikeye: Metastatic Capricorn: They can. Just not those.
[images.maritimeprofessional.com image 550x367]

If evolution was real there would be a flying fish predator that also flies. Like a floating shark or blimp whale.

/sarc

[Fark user image 750x600]


Could be worse...could be an "OctoCopter"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are those fish more heat resistant than most trout species?  Even the high alpine lakes are warming and that is slow death for trout.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Great.
Until you run out of water
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: [Fark user image 750x499]


What do the Flying Tigers have to do with fish?  Are you saying they should now drop in tigers to deal with the fish they just released, then they could release gorillas to deal with the tigers they just released...
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
static.seattletimes.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

optikeye: Metastatic Capricorn: They can. Just not those.
[images.maritimeprofessional.com image 550x367]

If evolution was real there would be a flying fish predator that also flies. Like a floating shark or blimp whale.

/sarc


media-amazon.comView Full Size

its called a skorka
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait! This is supposed to be news?  Even Ric Romero knew this.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're hitting the surface of the water like sacks of wet cement!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

optikeye: Metastatic Capricorn: They can. Just not those.
[images.maritimeprofessional.com image 550x367]

If evolution was real there would be a flying fish predator that also flies. Like a floating shark or blimp whale.

/sarc


You mean, like eagles?
 
aeroperf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I was hiking the Montana Rockies in the 70's, they would restock the fish by helicopter.
Cessnas must be cheaper.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: [Fark user image image 425x577]


Brown trout?
 
Greylight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I swear fish could fry?
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I knew fish could fly.

Take me out.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: They can. Just not those.
[images.maritimeprofessional.com image 550x367]


These too
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

amigafin: [Fark user image 300x225]


user name checks out
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Should have just borrowed the salmon cannon and launched them into the lake.

Now I suddenly have an image in my head of a like a railway Paris gun launching fish into the upper stratosphere to eventually land in a lake. Feels like a Monty Python sketch.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: optikeye: Metastatic Capricorn: They can. Just not those.
[images.maritimeprofessional.com image 550x367]

If evolution was real there would be a flying fish predator that also flies. Like a floating shark or blimp whale.

/sarc

You mean, like eagles?


Eagles don't hang around deep water oceans. Except New Zealand....and that place is all kinda oddly odd.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Small lake/pond I go to in Maine gets stocked.  In year the plane missed and there were hundreds of dead fish on the shore.  Ooops.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: They can. Just not those.
[images.maritimeprofessional.com image 550x367]


Except they don't taste very good.  Very oily.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.