(CNN)   Well, would you look at that. Police accused of committing a crime to cover up crimes? Gosh, that's just shocking   (cnn.com) divider line
37
37 Comments     (+0 »)
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the problem with trust - it's fragile, like a soap bubble. One prick, and it's gone.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: That's the problem with trust - it's fragile, like a soap bubble. One prick, and it's gone.


I thought that was virginity?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

....standing by
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.


Well if you want boring cop movies....
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep asking nicely... it will work eventually.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.



I don't want the police modeling themselves after fictional characters even if said characters behaved responsibly.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
paging 1apologist12
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the state Attorney General should be hauling the officers, their supervisors, and departmental bigwigs in front of a grand jury and getting them on the record as to the existence of video or lack thereof. If they lie under those circumstances, the boom can be lowered.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Louisville resident, none of this surprises me.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.


I'm okay with fictional cops doing whatever to tell a compelling story, just like how I'm fine with fictional serial killers racking up a body count. It doesn't mean I want it in real life, and no one should be emulating that behavior. Those that do are seriously out of touch with reality.

/I realize you're basically saying the same thing
//but it's not TV and movie's fault
///third slashie is too old for this shiat
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to be pithy about the severe vacationing that was going to ensue, but probably not even that is going to happen.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Seems like the state Attorney General should be hauling the officers, their supervisors, and departmental bigwigs in front of a grand jury and getting them on the record as to the existence of video or lack thereof. If they lie under those circumstances, the boom can be lowered.


But the state AG, Daniel Cameron, is one of the good blahs and is hand picked by Mitch McConnell. So, doing something against cops is right on the top of their agenda, I'm sure. This state sucks.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT MEANS HE GETS RESULTS YOU STUPID CHIEF!
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea if extra footage exists or not. There is reason for body cams.It's mostly to protect the officers. If you do nothing wrong? Don't hide it. If you did? you deserve the results. Pretty simple.
This is a sad case. I don't own a gun, but if I did and a few people broke down my door yelling "police!!" I don't think I'd believe them and damn right I would shoot. Police here knock on the door, ask to speak to so and so. If they have a warrant then they may not ask, and just walk in. Cops here tend to be pretty nice, for the most part. Granted, in the sketchy part of my past I was a young white guy. Now I'm an old white guy. Police never cross my mind unless I'm speeding.
CSB: I continued to get further drunk in the back of a police car, and they let me. Same night I managed to get enough pot in(not alot, but enough) to the weekend cells. Got the others there maybe not "high" but a nice buzz for 2 days./CSB
/it's a long story
//100% true though
///old and boring now.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Audit logs can't show images of cops taking a leak.  They should be made immediately available to anybody that asks.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.

Well if you want boring cop movies....


Cop shows should be boring.  Our heros should model good behavior.

We're too stupid to be shown rebels and anti-heros.

/Sad but true
//Most of us are too stupid to separate fact from fiQtion.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

algman: Audit logs can't show images of cops taking a leak.  They should be made immediately available to anybody that asks.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: dave0821: ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.

Well if you want boring cop movies....

Cop shows should be boring.  Our heros should model good behavior.

We're too stupid to be shown rebels and anti-heros.

/Sad but true
//Most of us are too stupid to separate fact from fiQtion.


Nobody going to watch a show of some guy just sitting at his desk answering emails, doing paperwork and reports and making phone calls.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone seen my shocked face?  I can't find it.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mayberry, RFD
Adam 12
Barney Miller

We did have boring police shows. And they were just as unreal as the "Dirty Harry" type ones.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: As a Louisville resident, none of this surprises me.


As an American, none of this surprises me
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Aviron: I have no idea if extra footage exists or not. There is reason for body cams.It's mostly to protect the officers. If you do nothing wrong? Don't hide it. If you did? you deserve the results. Pretty simple.
This is a sad case. I don't own a gun, but if I did and a few people broke down my door yelling "police!!" I don't think I'd believe them and damn right I would shoot. Police here knock on the door, ask to speak to so and so. If they have a warrant then they may not ask, and just walk in. Cops here tend to be pretty nice, for the most part. Granted, in the sketchy part of my past I was a young white guy. Now I'm an old white guy. Police never cross my mind unless I'm speeding.
CSB: I continued to get further drunk in the back of a police car, and they let me. Same night I managed to get enough pot in(not alot, but enough) to the weekend cells. Got the others there maybe not "high" but a nice buzz for 2 days./CSB
/it's a long story
//100% true though
///old and boring now.


You sound white.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But don't mentioned defunding the police, because it might make white people uncomfortable. Black activism in response to Democratic inaction is making the Democrats look bad! Sit down, blacks. Sheesh.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dave0821: SecondaryControl: dave0821: ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.

Well if you want boring cop movies....

Cop shows should be boring.  Our heros should model good behavior.

We're too stupid to be shown rebels and anti-heros.

/Sad but true
//Most of us are too stupid to separate fact from fiQtion.

Nobody going to watch a show of some guy just sitting at his desk answering emails, doing paperwork and reports and making phone calls.


Futurama - Tedious Paperwork
Youtube A1F4OduqrtQ
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No inquest into the black college girl that "committed suicide" when she had everything go fir her and got pulled over fir a traffic stop?

/forgot the details
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dave0821: SecondaryControl: dave0821: ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.

Well if you want boring cop movies....

Cop shows should be boring.  Our heros should model good behavior.

We're too stupid to be shown rebels and anti-heros.

/Sad but true
//Most of us are too stupid to separate fact from fiQtion.

Nobody going to watch a show of some guy just sitting at his desk answering emails, doing paperwork and reports and making phone calls.


Then that's not the show you make:you make a show about how hard it is to follow the rules, but that the rules exist for a reason.  You make a show that you get to see the rogue cop get farked in the ass.  You make a show that you get to see how plodding, methodical work gets the evil mastermind hung on tax evasion.

People watched Barney Miller, for God's sake, where the highlight was Abe Vigoda's 'roids.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Seems like the state Attorney General should be hauling the officers, their supervisors, and departmental bigwigs in front of a grand jury and getting them on the record as to the existence of video or lack thereof. If they lie under those circumstances, the boom can be lowered.


Are you not aware of who the state AG of KY is? He was hand picked by Mitch McConnell to sweep this under the rug and will be taking McConnell's seat in the Senate in the fortunate event that McConnell vacates it before the next election.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: But don't mentioned defunding the police, because it might make white people uncomfortable. Black activism in response to Democratic inaction is making the Democrats look bad! Sit down, blacks. Sheesh.


Uh, white people are all for it. It's the black people that want the police fully funded.
https://www.vox.com/2020/6/17/2129204​6​/black-people-abolish-defund-dismantle​-police-george-floyd-breonna-taylor-bl​ack-lives-matter-protest
"In polling, black people often express disgust at police racism yet support more funding for police. "

https://www.iwf.org/2020/09/10/fact-c​h​eck-do-black-americans-really-want-to-​defund-the-police/
"81% of black Americans want police to spend the same amount or more time in their communities."

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/new​s​/politics/2020/09/09/michigan-voters-b​ack-black-lives-matter-oppose-defundin​g-police/5745926002/
"Most Michigan voters said they support the Black Lives Matter movement, but 3 out of 4 oppose efforts to "defund" police, including more than half of Black voters and strong Democratic voters, according to a new Detroit News/WDIV-TV survey. "
 
dave0821
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: dave0821: SecondaryControl: dave0821: ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.

Well if you want boring cop movies....

Cop shows should be boring.  Our heros should model good behavior.

We're too stupid to be shown rebels and anti-heros.

/Sad but true
//Most of us are too stupid to separate fact from fiQtion.

Nobody going to watch a show of some guy just sitting at his desk answering emails, doing paperwork and reports and making phone calls.

Then that's not the show you make:you make a show about how hard it is to follow the rules, but that the rules exist for a reason.  You make a show that you get to see the rogue cop get farked in the ass.  You make a show that you get to see how plodding, methodical work gets the evil mastermind hung on tax evasion.

People watched Barney Miller, for God's sake, where the highlight was Abe Vigoda's 'roids.


You can make all the boring and bland tv shows and movies you want.
Wasn't the argument video games and tv doesn't cause violence?
No movie ,tv show, tedtalk or podcast is going to change decades of we've been doing whatever the fark we want and having cameras on our shirts ain't gonna change that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dave0821: SecondaryControl: dave0821: ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.

Well if you want boring cop movies....

Cop shows should be boring.  Our heros should model good behavior.

We're too stupid to be shown rebels and anti-heros.

/Sad but true
//Most of us are too stupid to separate fact from fiQtion.

Nobody going to watch a show of some guy just sitting at his desk answering emails, doing paperwork and reports and making phone calls.


Futurama - Tedious Paperwork
Youtube A1F4OduqrtQ
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: dave0821: SecondaryControl: dave0821: ketkarsa: Good thing we don't glorify cops breaking the law to catch criminals in every single cop show and cop movie ever made.

Well if you want boring cop movies....

Cop shows should be boring.  Our heros should model good behavior.

We're too stupid to be shown rebels and anti-heros.

/Sad but true
//Most of us are too stupid to separate fact from fiQtion.

Nobody going to watch a show of some guy just sitting at his desk answering emails, doing paperwork and reports and making phone calls.

[YouTube video: Futurama - Tedious Paperwork]


I would have posted that first, but I took a dramatic
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On this I agree, I guess--we don't need to defund the police. We need to abolish them.

Otherwise you are okay with this. Because we are doing nothing else that will effectively stop cops from murdering Black people with impunity.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If there was footage it's long gone, along with any proof it existed.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: On this I agree, I guess--we don't need to defund the police. We need to abolish them.

Otherwise you are okay with this. Because we are doing nothing else that will effectively stop cops from murdering Black people with impunity.


The whole universe is just black and white. Everything is simple. There is a simple answer to every question. There are no shades of gray. None. They do not exist.
:(
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pause.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

