kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Needed irony tag
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trans-Alaska Pipeline, one of the world's largest oil pipelines, could be in danger.

Oh no. Guess we should shut it down forever. They knew they would cause the planet to warm and failed to make proper choices for the future of the pipeline. Oh well. The free market will decide their fate.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Trouble in Alaska? Massive oil pipeline is threatened by thawing permafrost shiatty engineering
 
Dodo David
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: The Trans-Alaska Pipeline, one of the world's largest oil pipelines, could be in danger.

Oh no. Guess we should shut it down forever. They knew they would cause the planet to warm and failed to make proper choices for the future of the pipeline. Oh well. The free market will decide their fate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I remember an episode of Newton's Apple back in the 90s that talked about this.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Trouble in Alaska? Massive oil pipeline is threatened by thawing permafrost shiatty engineering


Came here to say this.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they had named it usuallyfrost to begin with, we wouldn't have this problem.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


These holes are blast holes from CH4 ripping through warming permafrost in Siberia. Planet Eczema.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jost yew wait until it starts exploding like in Russia.
ychef.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

that's no punk little hole.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry Al.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If only we let them build it on the bottom of the ocean like they wanted :(
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Trans-Alaska Pipeline, one of the world's largest oil pipelines, could be in danger.

Fark that. IS. IS IN DANGER.

"Could" allows for contrarian speculative bullshiat.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dodo David: koder: The Trans-Alaska Pipeline, one of the world's largest oil pipelines, could be in danger.

Oh no. Guess we should shut it down forever. They knew they would cause the planet to warm and failed to make proper choices for the future of the pipeline. Oh well. The free market will decide their fate.

[Fark user image 800x406]


The natural selection of species through a changing environment is a *kind* of free market.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: The Trans-Alaska Pipeline, one of the world's largest oil pipelines, could be in danger.

Fark that. IS. IS IN DANGER.

"Could" allows for contrarian speculative bullshiat.


Just like any structure that we fail to properly maintain, it will either fail, or the cost of maintaining it will become uneconomical. I can't think of a more suitable allegory for the state of our fossil-fuel addiction.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What I remember from way back and could probably look up but I'm too lazy cause I'm on my phone: the "H" trusts supports had heat exchangers on the vertical parts to dissipate heat to avoid melting the permafrost because the oil is warm. So that's not enough or maybe they need more or maybe it's all past the point of no return.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This was expected.  And planned for.  And it tells you this in the article:

There are about 124,000 thermosyphons arrayed along the path of the pipeline - a nod from its engineers to the importance of keeping the ground below it frozen. The tubes are bored from 15 to 70 feet into the permafrost in areas where warming might cause it to thaw. But those chillers only cool the permafrost directly below the pipeline, which holds the supports.

The new project, in which Alyeska is installing about 100 free-standing thermosyphons 40 to 60 feet into the ground, is required to keep a broader slope from collapsing or sliding and damaging the supports.
Construction began last month and is expected to take 120 days and will also include a three-foot layer of insulating wood chips atop the permafrost.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honest, baby, that's never happened before.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not a problem, they'll just come in with chillers to freeze the permafrost along the pipeline if it's cost effective.

https://www.businessinsider.com/conoc​o​phillips-chillers-refreeze-thawing-tun​dra-climate-change-2020-8
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was designed into the pipeline from the beginning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And so begins the end of the arctic
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
rolladuck:

I dig what you are saying, but my umbrage is more with the reporters word choices. The structure is clearly a problem and say otherwise allows for debate on the pipe's integrity.

"The pipe could be in danger"
"Well.....do we really need to do anything yet?"

I just think that is irresponsible reporting.
 
